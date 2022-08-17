Australian Dollar: "We Remain Constructive" says JP Morgan

Image © Adobe Images

Foreign exchange analysts at JP Morgan are backing a rise in the Australian Dollar over coming months, saying the country's record breaking trade surpluses will provide a fundamental source of support.

Analysts at the investment bank say currency markets are increasingly reactive to trade dynamics in a world of scarce raw resources and high commodity prices.

"We remain constructive on AUD, particularly on the crosses," says Patrick R Locke, FX Strategist at JP Morgan.

Research from JP Morgan finds that broader foreign exchange performance has become materially more aligned with the direction of trade flows, i.e., currencies tend to appreciate alongside surpluses, and vice-versa, relative to their long-term averages.

They find the divergence in trade flows between G10 surplus and deficit currencies has never been this stark. Surplus countries are considered those that are running significant trade surpluses, including Australia, Canada and Switzerland.

Above: The sum of monthly merchandise goods trade balances for 1H22 G10 net importers (EUR, GBP, JPY) and exporters (AUD, CAD, CHF).

Net importers like the Eurozone, the UK and Japan are meanwhile seeing their currencies underperform.

The ABS reported in August that Australia's seasonally adjusted balance on goods and services surplus increased $2,654m to $17,670m in June.

The record trade surplus was driven by a surge in the value of commodity exports, such as gas, iron ore and gold.

Above: Australia's trade surplus continues to surge.

"Terms of trade gains that should be AUD-positive, particularly in energy exports," says Locke.

"We remain constructive on AUD, particularly on the crosses, as the economy’s strong supply-side performance through the pandemic should mitigate the risk of the RBA having to overtighten, and its commodity exporter status also provides natural insulation from stagflationary forces," he adds.

JP Morgan strategists have accordingly opened a trade that would yield profit on a fall in the Euro against the Australian Dollar.

"Given our bearish bias around EUR, we think any pro-risk trades are best executed against the euro rather than the dollar," says Locke in a note out this week.

The investment bank's foreign exchange strategy team already holds a 'long' AUD/NZD position as an expression of their expectation for AUD outperformance.

The JP Morgan 'house view' is that the Australian Dollar will rise to 0.70 against the U.S. Dollar by the end of the year, ahead of a forecasted move to 0.72 by the end of the first quarter and 0.74 by the end of June 2023.

Their GBP/USD forecast is for rates of 1.15, 1.16 and 1.17 for these respective points.

This implies a GBP/AUD exchange rate forecast profile of 1.64, 1.61 and 1.58.