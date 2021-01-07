Australian Dollar Pushing GBP/AUD toward Three-year Low as Strength Risks RBA Complaints

Image © Adobe Stock

GBP/AUD spot rate at time of publication: 1.7456

Bank transfer rate (indicative guide): 1.6847-1.6969

FX specialist providers (indicative guide): 1.7196-1.7336

More information on FX specialist rates here

The Aussie is likely to push the Pound-to-Australian Dollar exchange rate to a three-year low as it continues to outperform in the weeks ahead, according to TD Securities, although analysts at Commerzbank have warned that further strength would risk prompting a Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) complaint.

Australian Dollars were sold widely in a noisy currency market that helped the U.S. Dollar stabilise early on Thursday, even as stock and some commodity prices climbed.

Losses built as investors responded to a surprise fall in Australia's trade surplus for the month of November, which was announced by the Australian Bureau of Statistics overnight, although the decline resulted from strong growth in imports which further confirms that a domestic economic recovery is well underway.

Price action also came after violent disorder in Washington, which flared as Congress attempted to confirm electoral college votes for President Elect Joe Biden, although all major currencies retreated from the U.S. Dollar.

"The rationalization of these moves is a focus on the longer term: with the Democrats now looking set for majority in both the House and the Senate, President-elect Biden will have the Congressional support to implement a new fiscal stimulus package, including new stimulus checks. But of course, that does require that there is still a country left for him to govern," says Michael Every, a global strategist at Rabobank.

Above: Australian Dollar performance on Thursday (left) and for the week (right). Source: Pound Sterling Live.

Only time could tell for sure if nascent price moves reflect a knee-jerk bout of caution among traders or the beginning of something more durable, although for the time being many analysts still expect the Australian Dollar to rally enough in 2021 for it to outperform other major currencies.

Optimism about that outlook has swelled since Americas in Georgia state traded-in two incumbent Republican Party senators for Democratic Party replacements, shifting the balance of power in Congress decisively in the process on Tuesday.

Democrats will now control the White House as well as both chambers of Congress for at least the nearly-two years between January 20 and the next midterm elections, clearing a more accessible pathway for the U.S. government to loosen its purse strings further.

A less constrained and more spendthrift government is positive for the U.S. and global economic outlooks but with faster growth likely occurring overseas, while aspects of the Democratic Party policy platform threaten corporate profitability, the U.S. Dollar and stock markets are expected to be relative underperformers.

Above: AUD/USD shown at weekly intervals with 200-week average.

"We think FX markets will move to renew downside momentum in the USD. We do not expect this to come immediately however, as we think there will be some airtime given for the market to contemplate a more ambitious Biden agenda that could include some changes to taxes or potentially more progressive policies," says Mazen Issa, a strategist at TD Securities. "We look for AUD to benefit the most within G10 complex. Barring a major drawdown in risk, AUDUSD is poised to make a return to 80c. We also like GBPAUD shorts from here as Brexit premia has largely unwound from sterling vol markets; 1.70 is a reasonable target from our vantage point."

The Pound was the worst performing major currency for 2021 on Thursday and would trade at its lowest against the Aussie since October 2017 if GBP/AUD falls to the 1.70 level targeted by TD Securities, which reflects anticipated Australian strength rather than expectations of outright weakness for Sterling.

Australia's large commodity sector has seen its economy and currency both benefit from rising demand and prices for raw materials like iron ore, a key component of steel and the country's most important export product, which had already helped make the Aussie January's second best performing major currency by Thursday.

Above: Pound-to-Australian Dollar rate shown at weekly intervals.

A more effective containment of the coronavirus and healthier national debt position have also been widely cited as important, albeit lesser factors.

But the RBA already threatened in November to intervene directly if the currency continued to appreciate and market conditions warranted it, while analysts at Commerzbank warned that at least another verbal intervention could be growing more likely for the February 02 statement.

"The aussie has been appreciating significantly on a trade weighted basis as well and there is a real risk that this might bring the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) onto the scene soon. It has been keeping a close eye on the aussie for some time as it fears that excessive appreciation might dampen the economic recovery and inflation," says Esther Reichelt, an analyst at Commerzbank. "The RBA is therefore most likely going to comment on the aussie unless the exchange rate corrects significantly until then. As a result, the appreciation potential in AUD-USD is limited in our view."