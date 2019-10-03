Australian Dollar Seen Surfing Bond Market Wave into Next Week's U.S.-China Trade Talks

Image © Adobe Stock

- After hitting 10 yr low, AUD stability seen into U.S.-China talks- Westpac.

- Investors are short AUD, RBA cuts are priced and U.S. growth faltering.

- With bad news in price, the decline in U.S. bond yields offers support.

- GBP can shift into a higher range if Brexit proposals lead toward deal.

The Australian Dollar bested all major rivals except Pound Sterling Thursday, as a cocktail of positive domestic and supportive international developments helped lift the Antipodean unit, which is tipped by Westpac to surf a bond market wave all the way into next week's U.S-China trade talks.

Australia's Dollar was holding its own Thursday even before an influential but dire Institute of Supply Management (ISM) survey of the services sector put the U.S. Dollar on its back in the noon hours of the European session. However, the resulting speculation about Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rates certainly gave the Aussie an even greater lift in late noon trading.

The Aussie had been lifted earlier Thursday by an Australian Bureau of Statistics report that showed the trade surplus in rude health during August, although the antipodean is now tipped for a period of stability into the new week. But this is only after the Aussie set a new decade-long-low for itself earlier in the week, in response to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) having taken investors by surprise with a third 2019 rate cut and 'dovish' guidance about the future.

"Considering the past week has included a key US manufacturing survey slumping to a 10 year low, the S&P 500 sliding to 5 week lows and of course the RBA rate cut, the half cent fall in AUD/USD over the week is quite a resilient performance. With some downside insulation from market positioning, the Aussie may be able to hold up into the vital US-China trade talks late next week," says Sean Callow, a strategist at Westpac. "AUD/USD should gyrate either side of 0.6700, neutral on the week."

Australian Dollar performance Vs major rivals on Thursday. Source: Pound Sterling Live.

Investors are close to having priced another RBA rate cut into the derivative market and Aussie exchange rates, which should provide the currency some respite from selling pressures that pushed it from 0.80 at the beginning of 2018 to 0.67 on Thursday. Meanwhile, U.S. bond yields are falling amid increasing wagers suggesting the Fed will cut rates again sooner than previously thought.

"The fall in US yield support also limits the downside on the pair, with January 2020 Fed funds implied yields -11bp on the week to 1.49%, a 4 week yield low. How sustainable this fall in yields is may depend in large part on Friday’s US employment report, which will show whether the manufacturing weakness is spreading to the broader economy. We lean towards the US economy as a whole remaining resilient for now, keeping Dollar Index tilting a little higher," Callow writes, in a note to clients Thursday.

Markets are looking for at least three more cuts from the Fed in the next year, with the next coming in December, although they're already beginning to flirt with the idea of betting on a fourth. The bank already slashed the Fed Funds rate in July and September as part of a seemingly unsuccessful attempt to insure the U.S. economy against an ongoing global economic slowdown.

The ISM manufacturing PMI surprised on the downside Tuesday when it fell to decade low for the month of September, with most components of the survey helping to paint a picture of a U.S. economy that is now being bitten by President Donald Trump's trade war with China. And the ISM services PMI followed suit Thursday. Taken together, both suggest the U.S. economy might be headed for the rocks, which could mean an end to kind of rates that have kept the Dollar strong and the AUD/USD rate down.

Above: AUD/USD rate shown at daily intervals.

"Boris Johnson’s minority government has pushed for a last ditch attempt to reignite the potential of a Brexit deal prior to the EU Summit (17th-18th) and the deadline for the Benn Act (19th)," Callow says. "Positioning in GBP may have been reduced since the Benn Act was passed, but leveraged accounts remain notably short as the deadlines approach. Short term volatility will persist, but any clear progress towards a deal could flip GBP/USD’s 1.20-1.27 range higher."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a "final offer" Wednesday that was aimed at satisfying Brussels' demands over the Northern Irish border and EU single market, in the hope of agreeing a revised version of Theresa May's withdrawal agreement in time for an October 19 deadline that will see a new law previously passed by the opposition require him to request a third delay to the UK's exit if the withdrawal agreement has not been struck by then.

Pound Sterling advanced against all rivals during the Thursday session after the EU criticised Johnson's plan but did not reject it, suggesting it might still be possible to avoid the 'no deal' Brexit that Johnson claims he'll pursue if a deal is not done before the current Article 50 negotiating period expires on October 31.

That would be bad for Sterling although if it rose to the 1.27 top of Callow's range, and the AUD/USD rate hovered around 0.67, then it would lift the Pound-to-Australian-Dollar rate from 1.8354 Thursday to 1.8955. The GBP/USD rate was at 1.2386 around the London close.

Above: Pound-to-Australian-Dollar rate shown at daily intervals.