South African Rand Budget Celebration Tipped by Major Bank

- GBP/ZAR Spot Rate: 19.33, down -0.92%today - Indicative bank rates for transfers: 18.66-18.80 - Indicative broker rates for transfers: 19.05-19.16 >> find out more about this rate.

The Rand advanced against the Pound and Dollar Wednesday as investors chased risk assets with a renewed zeal but the South African currency could see further gains into month-end, according to Credit Suisse strategists, who say the market is underpricing the prospect of “supportive news” in the budget.

South Africa’s Rand was higher against most major currencies and all barring two of its emerging market rivals Wednesday as investors appeared to celebrate China’s declaration that the number of new coronavirus patients was outdone for the first time on Tuesday by the number of patient recoveries.

This is one day after investors sold risk assets like stocks and emerging market currencies heavily due to concerns about the impact the virus could be having on the global economy, underlining the fickle and fairweather nature of sentiment in markets, which could easily turn against the Rand again.

Coronavirus remains a significant threat to the Chinese and global economies even if the declared number of new cases does appear to be plateauing as the recovery rate rises. And the slow, steady crystallisation of those risks could still upset the apple cart over the coming months, although the Rand may soon have cause to celebrate something of its very own before the February month is out.

Above: South African Rand performance against major currencies Wednesday.

“The budget next week represents two-way risk,” says Shahab Jalinoos, head of FX strategy at Credit Suisse. “Although we acknowledge that the risk of under-delivery is high, we also think that current rand pricing (i.e. around 15.00) somewhat under-prices the probability of a market-friendly outcome.”

The Rand rose 0.92% against a weepy Pound Sterling on Wednesday but its gain over the Dollar was a much lesser 0.08% that left the USD/ZAR rate hugging the 15.0 threshold flagged by the Credit Suisse team. Jalinoos says the latter exchange rate could fall as much as 4% if the government manages to surprise on the upside with its year-ahead budget next Wednesday.

Concerns about the sustainability of South Africa’s public finances and the nation’s top credit rating have long dogged the Rand, keeping it close to record lows against the Dollar over recent years.

And with Moody’s having cut the outlook on the government’s last remaining ‘investment grade’ credit rating from stable to negative after the horror show that was October’s mid-term update, markets have been increasingly attuned of late to the risk of a downgrade to ‘junk’ coming on March 27. Moody’s downgraded its South African economic forecasts just this week.

Above: Pound-to-Rand rate shown at daily intervals.

“We see two positive “tail” risks that could lead to a sizable drop in USDZAR from current levels, namely (a) a VAT hike; (b) a funding deal for Eskom which is structured in a way that reduces the future need for government funding for the company. We think that both of these are real possibilities,” Jalinoos says.

Jalinoos and the Credit Suisse team say that if given the choice markets would prefer to see the government announcing increases to the VAT sales tax rate in order to reduce its budget deficit, instead of a funding agreement with social partners that reduces the Eskom burden on the public purse.

Eskom has R450bn of debt guaranteed by the government to which it's repeatedly gone cap in hand for help paying bills, while failures of its under-maintained equipment left South African households and companies in the dark. And the risk of fresh bailouts rose when CEO Andrew de Ruyter said in the ‘state of the system’ update that debt refinancings will increase the existing interest bill, which Eskom already struggles to pay, over the coming years.

No Eskom funding plan would be able to ensure South Africa’s lights remain on and the economy’s wheels moving in the short-term even if it would mean less default risk. Meanwhile, a 1% VAT tax raise accompanied by pledges of lower spending on the public sector wages could be a ratings gamechanger.

Above: USD/ZAR rate shown at daily intervals.

Credit Suisse numbers suggest a VAT hike would eliminate 40% of the anticipated revenue shortfall for the next three years and under that scenario, Moody’s might be less inclined toward a downgrade of the rating.

Losing the rating would force the sale of South African government bonds by fund managers who're limited by mandate to holding only 'investment grade' debt, leading to potentially large outflows from the Rand.

“We would expect USDZAR to fall to the 14.40-14.50 area over a span of a few days in these circumstances as investors reduce their FX hedges. This line of thinking leads us to adopt a sell-on-spike bias for USDZAR,” Jalinoos says.

Jalinoos has told Credit Suisse clients to take advantage of any spikes up to 15.19 ahead of the budget by betting on a subsequent decline back to 14.40.

Such levels might materialise ahead of the budget even without any fresh coronavirus-induced souring of sentiment, simply because the Rand has a tendency to do badly out of annual budget statements.