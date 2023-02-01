Powell Sinks Dollar against Euro and Pound Sterling

Image © Adobe Images

The Dollar fell sharply against the Pound, Euro and other major currencies after the Chair of the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy would not require significantly more rate hikes to bring inflation lower.

"For the first time, we can declare that a deflationary process has begun," said Jerome Powell in a press conference that followed an announcement by the Federal Reserve that interest rates would rise by a further 25 basis points.

The hike now takes the target range for the federal funds rate to 4.5%-4.75%, a move that was widely expected.

But the messaging from Powell has been interpreted by markets that the Fed is close to reaching its terminal destination.

"The market has seemingly decided that Powell’s press conference was more dovish than anticipated," says Matthew Weller, an analyst at Forex.com.

The Dollar had initially risen ahead of the press conference as the Fed said in a statement, it was committed to further rate hikes, disappointing those market participants wanting a firmer commitment to ending the hiking cycle.

"Inflation has eased somewhat but remains elevated," the statement said, adding "the Committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time."

The plural "increases" would imply there is more than just one additional hike remaining.

Above: The spike in GBP/USD registered as Powell delivered his press conference.

"The Fed delivered the highly anticipated quarter point rate hike, and didn’t yet opt to signal a pause or give any solace to markets that are pricing-in rate cuts for the second half of the year," says economist Avery Shenfeld at CIBC Capital Markets.

"Policymakers did not see this as an opportunity to take a breather," Powell said. "A pause is not something that the FOMC is on the point of deciding right now."

But the press conference was, on balance, more 'dovish' than expected and we did not see Powell push back against expectations for a rate cut later in the year.

"It seems the neutral FOMC statement and the news conference have seen the Fed avoiding offering much of a pushback against conviction expectations of a peak in the Fed Funds rate in March and a subsequent 50bp easing cycle through the second half of this year. Indeed, markets have priced an extra 10bp of easing this year," says James Knightley, Chief International Economist at ING.

U.S. stock markets were initially lower in the wake of the hike and associated guidance, suggesting a tinge of disappointment that the Fed was not more forthright in signalling an impending end to the hiking cycle. But Powell's verbal messaging underscored a view that the end was in fact in sight.

The Dollar was particularly soft against the Euro at €1.0982, thanks to ongoing expectations for a series of 50bp rate hikes from the European Central Bank during Q1.

The Pound to Dollar exchange rate rose back to 1.2382 following Powell's comments. Bank account transfer rates are higher again at approximately 1.2130, competitive cash and holiday rates at 1.22250 and competitive transfer rates at 1.2340.

Although the Federal Reserve acknowledges inflation remains elevated it opted to remove mention of the sources of said inflation; a potential signal its concerns are easing following a succession of softer-than-forecast inflation prints.

"There's only one further 25 bp hike ahead, as the FOMC will be less willing to deliver as much economic pain as it might previously have thought would be necessary should inflation run at the more moderate pace we’ve been seeing in the last 3-6 months," says Shenfield.

The decision and statement are therefore broadly consistent with a view that the Fed's hiking cycle is now firmly in view, even if it doesn't want to signal the all-clear.

Dollar strength will therefore likely continue to be faded.