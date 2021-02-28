Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Resetting Sights on 1.43 2018 High as Bond Market Dust Settles

- GBP/USD support at 1.3820, eyes rally to 1.42 & 1.43+.

- Falling bond yields offer balm to bruised global markets.

- GBP rally underwrites EUR, harries risks to BoE’s target.

- Yields, China NPC, UK budget, global factors dominate.

Image © Adobe Images

GBP/USD spot rate at time of writing: 1.3927

Bank transfer rate (indicative guide): 1.3540-1.3637

FX specialist providers (indicative guide): 1.3718-1.3830

More information on FX specialist rates here

The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate went out Friday on its back foot after risk assets hit a global bond market speed bump following an earlier rally that took Sterling to 2018 highs, which will be back in prospect this week as and when the dust settles in international financial markets.

Sterling fell sharply against a rallying Dollar, which was the best performing major last week, after losing its grip on three-year highs achieved during the Asia session on Wednesday when GBP/USD traded as high as 1.4242.

“To us, this is just a bull market correction and our upbeat GBP/USD view remains intact. GBP is to benefit from the idiosyncratic vaccine dividend and the less dovish BoE, while the cautious Fed presiding over the deeply negative front-end US real rates should also contribute to higher GBP/USD,” says Petr Krpata, chief EMEA strategist for interest rates and FX at ING. “Overall, the additional fiscal support to be announced next week should underscore the constructive outlook for GBP for 2Q, with the further fiscal help facilitating the economic rebound and making GBP the outperformer in the G10 FX space.”

Above: Sterling Vs the majors over selected timeframes. Source: Netdania Markets. Click for closer inspection.

Bond market upset left risk currencies under pressure on Friday even as the two-year part of the U.S. ‘yield curve,’ a duration over which the Federal Reserve (Fed) likes to carefully calibrate borrowing costs, dropped back near to the midpoint of the 0% to 0.25% Federal Funds rate range.

"As the US recovery and massive stimulus bill became increasingly apparent in recent weeks, the debate about inflation and possible Fed reaction intensified, but – as expected – when Jay Powell testified in Congress this past week, he (rightly) expressed no concern about the possible inflation impact of this stimulus. US yields, already on the move, hit their highest level in more than a year. However, the higher US yields have led to tighter global financial conditions, which is far from welcome news in Europe and many emerging markets where vaccinations and the economic outlook lag behind the US," says Erik Nielsen, group chief economist at UniCredit Bank.

The Pound-Dollar rate slipped back below 1.40 on Friday but is well positioned to benefit from any recovery among risk currencies early in the new week, which may be likely if bond markets retain Friday afternoon's renewed calm.

“This backup in yields is likely a speedbump rather than a roadblock,” says Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities. “Markets will focus on Chair Powell's remarks on Thursday and top-tier data, including payrolls.”

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate shown at 4-hour intervals with 10-year U.S. yield (yellow) and 02-year U.S. yields (purple).

Sterling may also be aided and the Dollar burdened anew if Fed officials on the speaking circuit are able to soothe investors’ nerves. FOMC members Charles Evans, Mary Daly, Lael Brainard and John Williams all have opportunity to offer balm to bruised markets before Chairman Powell’s 17:05 speech on Thursday.

“Further position liquidation in the FX market would provide more support for the USD in the near-term, although we see it as more of a temporary FX market correction,” says Derek Halpenny, head of research, global markets EMEA and international securities at MUFG. “The sharp move higher in US yields has triggered a correction in the FX market which the GBP has got caught up in resulting in cable falling back towards the 1.3900-level. It has largely reversed gains over the previous five trading days. While a deeper correction lower back towards 1.3500-1.3700 can’t be ruled out, the upward trend for cable is likely to resume beyond the position shake out.”

Fed speakers dominate the agenda ahead of Friday’s 13:30 jobs report, although there’s also the prospect of a spillover into Europe from any calming of Asian markets amid China’s National People’s Congress (NPC), which could prompt the Peoples’ Bank of China to restore calm in domestic markets.

GBP/USD Forecasts 2021 Period : Full Year 2021

Details : Consensus institutional forecast targets + max & min targets.

Contributors : Citi, Barclays, Morgan Stanley & more

Provider : Global Reach Partners

Type : Free Download



Please Access Here FX for Businesses Guide Period : 2021

Details : How to hedge, Market Orders,

What a currency broker can offer your business.

Actionables : Free FX review

Provider : Global Reach Partners

Type : Free Download



Please Access Here

"The NPC is the stage on which the government sets out its economic plans. We expect the budget (also on Friday) to confirm the withdrawal of fiscal support," says Sheana Yue at Capital Economics. "The NPC will also be presented with a draft of the new Five-Year Plan."

Meanwhile, Sterling could be distracted on Wednesday by Chancellor Rishi Sunak and his budget, although the increasingly hawkish stance of the Bank of England and Sterling’s role supporting Euro-Dollar both indicate that it could remain at the vanguard of European if-not global FX reflation up ahead.

"After volatility recedes in fixed income, we would expect other asset classes to recover, which should push the USD back down toward its cycle lows. This process may take several sessions to completely trickle through," says Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets. "The stabilizing hand of the PBoC has continued to prevent the RMB from declining more abruptly, notwithstanding the general weakness in risk assets."

Above: GBP/EUR at daily intervals with 14-day average & Fibonacci retracements of Jan 2021 rally. GBP/USD in red, EUR/USD in blue with 2-Yr GB bond yield in purple and 2-Yr U.S bond yield in yellow. Click image for closer inspection.

GBP/USD benefits from support near 1.38 but needs to rise as far as 1.43 in the coming weeks to create room in the trade-weighted Euro index for Euro-Dollar to rise without aggravating the European Central Bank (ECB) too much, which has pushed back against increases in the currency and bond yields lately.

"We continue with our bar-bell approach for the USD. We anticipate some further USD strength against low yielder safe-havens, and closed our EUR/USD long several weeks ago. But we are encouraged with the resiliency of commodities this week," says Paul Robson, head of G10 FX strategy at Natwest Markets. "For now, we stay long Sterling vs both the EUR and CHF, while anticipating gains against the USD to 1.45. Underperformance vs commodity currencies is also expected to continue."

The Pound is acting as a pressure release valve for the trade-weighted Euro as it harries the upside risks to the BoE’s inflation target outlined by chief economist Andy Haldane last week. The BoE is increasingly conscious of upside risks to its target, a policy predicament where a rally in Sterling could serve a virtuous purpose by eating at import costs. Meanwhile, the ECB fears downside risks and the Fed is looking for higher inflation.

“The BoE’s Haldane (one of the most hawkish MPC members) noted this morning that there is a risk of complacency among central bankers in taming inflation which further helped to erase BoE negative rate bets,” says Juan Manuel Herrera, a strategist at Scotiabank. “GBP is still holding a solid bullish trajectory since autumn, but we had expected that the 1.40 mark would have stood as a firmer floor in this leg lower. And, while the figure held the GBP’s decline on a closing basis yesterday, it failed to keep the pound supported late last night and will now stand as resistance. There are no clear support markers for the GBP outside of the mid 1.38s and then the figure.”

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate shown at weekly intervals alongside U.S. Dollar Index (blue).

In a market underwritten and administered by an inflation-targeting regime the relative stances of the BoE, ECB and Fed should mean the path of least resistance for the Pound-to-Dollar and Pound-to-Euro rates is to the upside even without a possible central bank bid for the British currency.

"We expect the strength of sterling against the US dollar to continue and have revised up our end-2021 forecast of $1.40 to $1.45," says Adam Hoyes at Capital Economics. "Real longer-term yields in the UK have continued to rise relative to those in the US. Meanwhile, sterling has also benefited from the broad rally in risky assets in the second half of 2020. Movements in sterling were generally correlated with shifts in global risk appetite throughout the early stages of the pandemic, and that correlation has remained relatively strong in recent months. Finally, we think the recent strength of sterling can be partly explained by the continued good news about COVID-19 vaccines."

Pound Sterling Live has a theory that Sterling is playing an important role in facilitating a Dollar depreciation that results in part from a shift in a certain FX reserve basket so was heartened to read in an January note from HSBC last week of the Dollar and EUR/USD’s negative correlations with reserve flows.

The Dollar Index and Euro-Dollar are both negatively correlated with the direction of reserve flows, the bank's research shows, while the Dollar Index was up 1.12% for 2021 on Friday and the Euro-Dollar rate was down -1.05%. This is consistent with Pound Sterling Live’s still-speculative theory.

"While the USD’s share is now down around 1.1ppt in the last four quarters, the EUR’s share is only up by 0.3ppt. This is even after the announcement of the Next Generation EU fund, which was deemed by many as a game changer in terms of the perceived mutualisation of Eurozone sovereign risk. In the last year, the biggest “gains” in share of reserves held does not really come from any of the usual suspects,” writes Dominic Bunning, head of European FX research at HSBC, who has a bearish view on both Sterling and the U.S. Dollar for 2021.

Source: HSBC Research.