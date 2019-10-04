The U.S. Dollar Today: Non-farm Payrolls and Federal Reserve in Focus

Image © Adobe Images

- USD softens across board heading into September payrolls numbers.

- Consensus looks for 140k jobs increase but USD market is cautious.

- Saxo Bank says bar for negative surprise, more USD losses, is high.

- MUFG says bad number to see markets price accelerated Fed cuts.

- Danske Bank eyes 100k jobs and EUR/USD move back above 1.10.

The Dollar was down and out for the count against all major rivals ahead of September's non-farm payrolls report Friday, which is being billed as a likely inflection point for the Federal Reserve (Fed) and will almost certainly have the final word on the outlook for the greenback through early October.

Consensus is looking for 140k new jobs to have been added to the economy last month, up from 130k in August, although the market's sensitivity to the actual outcome could be higher than usual given dire economic developments earlier this week.The data is due out at 13:30, alongside estimates of the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings growth for workers. Unemployment is seen holding steady at 3.7% and pay packets are tipped by economists to have to grown by 0.3% last month.

"A particularly ugly payrolls number will further encourage anticipation of an accelerated trajectory of Fed easing. Given the recent negative slant of US data releases, the US payrolls number will need to print far south of the supposed expectations for around +140k," says John Hardy, chief FX strategist at Saxo Bank. "The USD outlook is increasingly pivotal as break-down levels near in a number of key pairs. Already, USDJPY has crossed below the important 107.00 level, while EURUSD and other pairs have more heavy lifting to do to suggest a more profound turn in the greenback’s fortunes."

The Dollar was floored Tuesday by an Institute of Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing PMI that fell to its lowest level for a decade and was followed Thursday by the ISM's sister survey of the services sector, which was also downbeat and led economists to believe that weakness in manufacturing is now spreading to other parts of the economy. President Donald Trump's trade war with China is firmly in the frame for the declines.

Both surveys have placed a large question mark over, if not called time upon, the U.S. economic outperformance that enabled the Fed to raise rates four times in 2018 while the rest of the global economy stagnated and other central banks sat on their hands. That international interest rate dynamic was the main driver behind the rally that took the Dollar index to multi-year highs and many exchange rates to mutli-year lows.

"We expect non-farm payrolls to have grown by 100,000 in September, which is below the Bloomberg consensus of 140,000. While the non-farm figure tends to be volatile, the employment indices in the Markit PMI and the ISM reports do not look encouraging (and actually signal that jobs growth was even lower than our expectation of 100,000). A weak jobs report will likely add fuel to the repricing of the Fed seen this week," says Christin Tuxen, chief analyst at Danske Bank. "EUR/USD failed to break the 1.10 mark this time around but should be ripe if today’s jobs report is weak."

Markets care about the labour market data because falling unemployment and improving job creation are thought to put upward pressure on wages. Pay growth leads to increased demand in an economy and upward pressure on inflation, which normally leads to higher interest rates and a stronger Dollar. But the opposite is also true when employment falls, pay growth dissipates and inflatation declines.

The Fed has cut rates twice this year, in July and September, but signalled strongly last month that policymakers did not then see any real case for further cuts up ahead. But this week's ISM surveys and Friday's payrolls report could well change that. As things stand, financial markets are looking for at least three more rate cuts from the Fed over the coming 12 months, with the next potentially landing as soon as October 30.

"The most curious market development yesterday was the quick recovery in risk sentiment from the very weak US ISM Non-manufacturing survey," Saxo's Hardy says. "I’m holding off judgment on the narrative, but either the bounce was down to the major averages nearing key technical levels or the market wants to celebrate an accelerated Fed easing schedule that arrives with bad data."

Thursday's ISM report came late in a session that also PMI surveys for services industries disappoint right the way across Europe. It has provided economists with a strong signal that ongoing weakness in the global manufacturing industries might now be spilling over into services sectors.

Chinese growth is slowing, Europe's economy is at best stagnating, and Germany already looks to be in recession due mainly to the damaging impact of the trade war. The UK economy is also weak and at risk of recession, though tends to be viewed in isolation to others because of the ongoing Brexit saga.

"The dollar remains modestly weaker following the ISM non-Manufacturing data yesterday that was pretty grim and suggests fears of tariffs impacting the consumer may be already hitting sentiment," says Lee Hardman, an analyst at MUFG. "It won’t take much from here for the markets and the Fed to reconsider the “mid-cycle adjustment” thinking and a weak jobs report today would see that belief shaken and result in further near-term dollar weakness."

The Dollar index was 0.09% lower at 98.77 around noon while the Pound-to-Dollar rate was unchanged at 1.2341 and the Euro-to-Dollar rate was 0.11% higher at 1.0987. The greenback was lower against all so-called G10 curencies other than Sterling, but a fraction higher relative to emerging markets.