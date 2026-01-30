New Zealand Dollar Enters New Phase Against Pound

Image © Adobe Images

The New Zealand dollar has entered a stronger strengthening phase against the pound after GBP/NZD broke below a key long-term trend indicator.

GBP/NZD fell to 2.2726 on Friday, leaving the pair down around 1.0% on the week and on course for a third consecutive weekly loss as momentum turns in favour of the New Zealand dollar.

The decisive move occurred on Wednesday, when the exchange rate slipped below its 200-day exponential moving average, a level that often separates longer-term uptrends from downtrends.

A break below the 200-day EMA is significant because it signals that selling pressure is no longer confined to short-term traders, but is being reinforced by longer-horizon investors who view the level as a structural guide to trend direction.

When this indicator gives way, it often triggers follow-through selling as trend-following strategies adjust positioning and previous buyers become more cautious about defending the pair.

With the 200-day EMA now breached, rallies back toward that level are more likely to encounter selling interest rather than renewed demand.

Attention is now turning to horizontal chart support at 2.2695, which marks the next key downside reference point for the pair.

That level acted as major support in September 2025, but also capped advances during the first half of 2025, a history that points to layered interest from both buyers and sellers.

The overlap between former support and resistance suggests the area could slow the current decline, but the broader technical shift implies risks remain skewed toward further downside unless the pair can recover above its long-term average.