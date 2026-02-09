SEARCH
Pound-to-Dirham Week Ahead Forecast: Favouring Lower Levels

  • Written by: Gary Howes

The pound to dirham exchange rate looks vulnerable to further losses in the week ahead as a post-January peak consolidation continues to grind lower.

GBP/AED opens the new week around 4.9998 after falling roughly half a per cent last week, extending a pullback from the late-January high at 5.0882.

Recent price action fits the profile of a consolidative drawdown rather than a sharp reversal, but the balance of risks remains skewed to the downside.

Momentum indicators suggest the market is searching for fresh direction, with the Relative Strength Index sitting at a neutral 52.

Even so, near-term technical signals lean negative, with the pair trading below the nine-day exponential moving average at 5.0058, which is itself pointing lower.

That configuration typically indicates rallies are being sold rather than extended.

As a result, the week-ahead bias favours a test of horizontal graphical support around 4.95.

If that level gives way, attention would turn to the February downside target at the 200-day exponential moving average, currently located near 4.9023.

Seasonal patterns add weight to this view, as February has historically been a strong month for the U.S. dollar, a dynamic that tends to translate directly into dirham outperformance given the currency peg.

However, those with near-term payment needs should be mindful of potential two-way volatility midweek as markets digest key U.S. labour market data.

A softer-than-expected jobs report would likely undermine the dollar and prove a setback for the dirham, offering temporary relief for GBP/AED.

Attention then shifts to Friday’s U.S. CPI inflation release, which will be critical in shaping expectations for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

A weak inflation print would increase the probability of faster or deeper easing, weighing on the dollar and dirham, while a firm reading would reinforce the case for fewer cuts and keep downward pressure on the pound into the end of the week.

