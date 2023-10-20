Image: Pound Sterling Live.

Neosurf says its payment solutions are now accepted by William Hill in a move it says is set to redefine the online game experience.

The payments provider says the development can bring forth a number of benefits for both gamers and the gaming industry.

"People can now use Neosurf to send large amounts of money to William Hill account. Neosurf is an e-wallet known worldwide as a quick, easy, safe, and anonymous way to send money online. EUR cards can be bought at more than 12,000 stores in Italy, Spain, France, and Belgium," says Neosurf.

The company says the transfer of funds is instantaneous, and William Hill will not extract commission from this payment method.

"You go to the William Hill site and you click on "Deposits" to transfer sums of money with Neosurf to your player William Hill account," says Neofsurf.

Buyers may add funds to their Neosurf accounts by using a Credit Card, Check, or Wire transfer to purchase online cards. The card may be purchased online, but it is also sold in stores.

William Hill is one of the UK's largest bookmakers and gambling providers. The company is regulated by the Gambling Commission, which ensures it follows a strict best-practice code.

Industry commentator Gamblizzard says Neosurf and William Hill have made it easier than ever to make transactions. "Gamers can purchase Neosurf prepaid cards from various retailers and use them to top up their gaming accounts, ensuring uninterrupted gameplay."

"The gaming industry has a long history of utilizing the Neosurf payment system to enhance the user experience for players. This reliable payment method has been embraced by a wide array of online resources that accept Neosurf, particularly in the UK. With its seamless integration, Neosurf has made life considerably more convenient for fans of video games. By offering a secure and user-friendly way to fund their accounts, it has not only simplified the payment process but also contributed to the overall enjoyment of the time spent playing games. Players can confidently navigate the online gaming landscape, knowing that their financial transactions are both swift and secure, thanks to the widespread adoption of Neosurf," says Gamblizzard.