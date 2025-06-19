Pound Sterling Pressured by Beating Drums of War

Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok.

The British Pound is under pressure against both the Euro and Dollar.

Soft domestic economic data and tetchy geopolitical concerns conspire to pressure the Pound and deliver further losses in the coming days.

Domestically, the Bank of England's policy decision will be closely watched on Thursday, where interest rates will be left unchanged but policymakers will keep the door open to the next cut in August.

We don't see a massive deal of movement coming from the June update as the decision and narrow guidance pathway are well understood by the market already, leaving the geopolitical sphere as the most pressing issue for now.

Senior U.S. officials are preparing for the possibility of a strike on Iran in the coming days, it is reported. Aircraft carriers are being diverted to the Gulf, and it is expected that the British base at Diego Garcia will also be used as a launchpad for U.S. strikes on U.S. targets.

"The USS Nimitz, one of the largest warships in the world, suddenly changed its course to head towards the Middle East. US equity futures decreased and oil prices remain elevated," says Samara Hammoud, FX analyst at Commonwealth Bank.

Trump said on Wednesday that Iran was "in a lot of trouble" and demanded "unconditional surrender", adding that his patience has "already run out".

The U.S. military is prepared to carry out strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities along with other military and political targets. "I may do it, may not," Trump said.

For markets, the key issue here is oil and how Iran will respond in the Strait of Hormuz. This is the chokepoint between the Saudi peninsula and Iran, where Iran could flex some muscle by halting shipping.

Given that significant amounts of oil flow from the Middle East to global markets through this passage, markets are wary, and oil prices are elevated.

The two key GBP exchange rates we follow are reflecting this wariness: The Pound to Euro exchange rate extends its decline to 1.1691, and the Pound to Dollar exchange rate is lower at 1.3392, having been as high as 1.3620 at the close of last week.

Above: GBP/EUR (top) and GBP/USD.

Higher oil prices have two implications for the Pound:

1) Under a forceful push to go 'green', the UK is shuttering its North Sea oil output and increasingly relying on foreign imports. This means higher oil prices will hit the economy and won't be offset in the current account via higher export earnings.

2) It boosts the value of the Dollar. The Dollar is a commodity currency in the sense that oil is denominated in dollars. Higher prices = higher USD demand. The U.S. has also become a major oil exporter in the past ten years, as fracking in the Permian basin means the U.S. is the world's outright biggest producer.

Above: Brent crude has surged.

More broadly, geopolitics introduces the kind of nervousness that keeps the Pound under pressure against 'safe havens' such as the Dollar, Yen, Franc and the Euro.

However, it does mean that the UK currency tends to advance against the more risk-sensitive currencies, which include the Australian and New Zealand Dollars.

Trade against the Canadian Dollar is less certain, as oil is a big export earner for Canada, meaning rising prices can be helpful.

For FX, the beating drums of war will keep this simple risk trade in play over the coming days as the U.S. readies to intervene and take out Iran's nuclear capabilities once and for all.