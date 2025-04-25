Major Forecast Update Shows Pound Sterling and Euro to Make Big Gains Against U.S. Dollar

Deutsche Bank calls the start of the Dollar bear trend

Pound will also fall against the Euro

Pantheon lowers GBP/EUR & raises GBP/USD forecast

Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok

"The dollar bear market is finally here," say Tim Baker and George Saravelos, foreign exchange market strategists at Deutsche Bank.

The call marks a major shift in Deutsche Bank's thinking about currencies as its analysts respond to meaningful shifts in global fundamentals under the second Trump presidency. They think the shifting tectonic plates pave the way to a stronger Euro and British Pound against the Dollar in the coming years, confirming the multi-year lows are in the rearview window.

(The new forecasts can be viewed here.)

"What has changed since the start of the year? The list of superlatives is long – the largest shift in US trade policy in a century; the biggest pivot in German fiscal policy since re-unification; the most significant reassessment of US geopolitical leadership since World War II, to name a few," say the authors.

"Our view on all these factors is that the pre-conditions are now in place for the beginning of a major dollar downtrend," they add.

Euro to Reign Supreme

Long-term, EUR/USD is now seen appreciating closer to purchasing power parity of 1.30 over the remainder of the decade, for GBP/USD, the target is 1.45.

For those wanting a stronger Pound against the Euro the news is less welcoming: these forecast targets show the Euro is going to outpace the Pound in its advance against the Dollar, which means the end-decade target for the Pound-to-Euro cross is 1.11.

"This speaks to the ability of the euro to benefit more than the pound from repatriation flows," say the authors.

What are the exchange rate forecasts for this year and next? Given the major upheavals we are seeing, we have begun tracking point forecasts at the major investment banks on behalf of our partners, Horizon Currency. We have added Deutsche Bank's new targets to this document, which can be requested here.

Above: GBP/EUR might be pointed lower multi-year.

Deutsche Bank says relative growth dynamics between the Eurozone and the U.S. are shifting in favour of the Euro, powered by Germany's decision to increase spending in infrastructure and defence.

However, the analysts think the Euro could also be set to benefit from 'safe haven' flows driven by increased bond issuance in the Eurozone as well as increased demand from euros as a reserve currency at global central banks.

Sell America Shifts Forecasts

The decline in the Dollar marks the end of U.S. exceptionalism, which saw all U.S. assets rally on the basis that the economy was outperforming its global peers.

Donald Trump's seemingly ad hoc and disruptive approach to government has upended exceptionalism, not least because of the massive import tariffs that will raise inflation and lower growth.

Stagflation is rarely a good outcome for currencies and U.S. exceptionalism gives way to "sell America" in 2025.

Above: GBP/USD multi-year lows might just be in.

Fears about the Fed's future independence are just the latest market worry, exacerbating the 'sell America' trade: the British pound struck its highest level in seven months against the Dollar on Monday, amidst renewed fears for the independence of the U.S. Federal Reserve after President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on Chair Jerome Powell.

"The US dollar index declined to its weakest level since 2022 after President Donald Trump’s criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell contributed to fears over the independence of the central bank," says Mark Haefele, Global Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer at UBS AG.

Elsewhere, strategists at Pantheon Macroeconomics say they are trimming their Pound Sterling forecasts vs. the Euro but raising them against the Dollar.

"Our call for one extra 25bp cut to Bank Rate this year would ordinarily mean that we trim our GBP forecasts," says Elliott Jordan-Doak at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "But we think risk premia have overtaken rate differentials as the driving force in the currency markets."

Pantheon raises its year-end Pound-to-Dollar forecast to 1.30 from 1.27, and cuts its Pound-Euro forecast to 1.18 from 1.20.