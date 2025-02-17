Pound Sterling Rally Has "Plenty of Fuel Left", Says Longview Economics

Image © Adobe Images

According to an independent research house, the British Pound can extend the rebound currently underway.

Longview Economics says the recent GBP/USD exchange rate recovery has been rapid, but that should not inhibit further gains.

"Despite the speed of the recent move higher, there's (still) plenty of fuel for a Sterling rally," reads a research briefing dated February 17.

The call follows a 4.0% recovery in Sterling's value against the Dollar since mid-January, which lifts GBP/USD from a low of 1.2204 to 1.26.

GBP/USD investment bank consensus forecast for 2025. See the median, mean, highest and lowest targets, giving a highly accurate forecasting resource. Request your copy now.

The gains come as investors discount worst-case outcomes from President Donald Trump's tariff plans that remove a significant tail risk of material USD strength.

The President has shown he intends tariffs to be used as a multi-pronged bargaining chip to be applied selectively, making the universal tariff - which analysts say is the most USD-bullish option on the table - a remote prospect.

The U.S. economic data pulse has also started to cool, suggesting that the hot run of data prints that characterised H2 2024 has peaked, which can allow markets to rebuild bets for further Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Longview Economics also notes that market positioning isn't a substantial obstacle to further GBP/USD gains.

"In particular, net LONG positions were squeezed out of the market at the end of last year and, as such, the market is now net SHORT," says the note.

On January 28 we reported Morgan Stanley strategists were buyers of GBP/USD, noting that market positioning favoured a rebound.

Longview Economics says its models are also supporting a buy call.

"Measured sentiment is somewhat bearish (a contrarian BUY signal), while a number of medium-term models have recently been on BUY. Summarising those signals, our Sterling 'market timing model' is close to its BUY threshold," say strategists.

"With that model's backdrop, and with the UK government shifting its focus towards growth & deregulation, the case for further Sterling upside is therefore reasonably strong," adds the note.