Pound Sterling Faces July's First Major Test on Wage and Jobs Data Release

Image © Adobe Images

The British Pound remains 2023's top-performing currency but the first major test of July comes into view in the form of Tuesday's UK labour market release.

The figures are likely to confirm the UK's labour market remains 'tight' as job creation continues amidst low unemployment rates, in turn ensuring wage growth remains well above the Bank of England's 2.0% inflation target.

Indeed, the data comes as markets are prepared for the Bank of England to raise interest rates a further 150 basis points in its fight against inflation, an expectation that has ensured the Pound remains well supported.

"The MPC will be under pressure to keep hiking until it sees clear evidence that wage growth is beginning to cool. If the MPC doesn't push back against these pressures forcefully enough, the risk they persist will increase," says Andrew Goodwin, Chief UK Economist at Oxford Economics.

The consensus expectation is for employment to have increased 158K in the three months to May, keeping the unemployment rate at 3.8%. The average earnings index (with bonuses) is expected to have risen 6.8% in May, up from 6.5% previously. Average earnings with bonuses included are expected to have risen 7.1% in May, down on 7.2% previously.

Should any of the figures beat expectations, UK bond yields will likely extend their relentless march higher, reflecting the market's expectation for further Bank of England rate hikes, which can support the Pound.

However, the immediate impact on the Pound is hard to ascertain as it has proven relatively sanguine to UK data beats of late.

This could reflect market fears that ever-higher interest rates will ultimately result in a deep UK recession, which will prompt the Bank to cut rates faster and deeper than elsewhere further down the line.

Yet for now, the rule of thumb should be that stronger-than-expected data can prove supportive of Pound Sterling which is caught in a technical trend higher against a host of major currencies.

Above: GBPUSD (top) and GBPEUR. Sterling remains in an uptrend against its major peers.

The Pound to Euro exchange rate last week tested highs near 1.1735 before retracing back to just below 1.17 by the time of writing at the start of the new week.

The Pound to Dollar exchange rate rose to a high of 1.2850 on the back of an undershoot in U.S. jobs data, but a break to fresh 2023 highs could be in prospect on a firm UK jobs reading.

Samuel Tombs, Chief UK Economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, looks for the labour market report to show that growth in both employment and wages has lost momentum.

"While the slowdown won’t be severe enough to stop the MPC in its tracks, it should lay the foundations for the Committee to end its rate hiking cycle in November, by which time more evidence that labour market slack is accumulating will have emerged," he explains.

If this prediction is correct, and the market reduces rate hike expectations, Pound Sterling could retreat.