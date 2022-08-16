Pound Sterling Supported against Euro, Dollar by Solid Wage and Employment Numbers

Image © Adobe Images

GBP remained supported against the Euro and Dollar following the release of new data from the ONS that showed UK wages faster than expected in June, as job vacancies remain elevated in a low-unemployment environment.

The ONS said UK average earnings. - with bonuses included increased 5.1%. - higher than the 4.5% the market was looking for, but below May's 6.2%.

Average earnings - excluding bonuses - rose 4.7% in June, ahead of the 4.5% expected, and up on 4.3% in May.

Although earnings remain well below inflation the Bank of England will likely stay inclined to continue raising interest rates given wage settlements remain elevated relative to longer term trends.

"That is stronger than the 4.5% rate that we and the consensus had assumed. With wage growth running well above the rates of 3.0-3.5% that are consistent with the 2% inflation target, it supports our view that the Bank of England will have to raise interest rates further than most anticipate to 3.00%," says Ruth Gregory, Senior UK Economist at Capital Economics.

"Another labour market report out of the U.K. that doesn’t show conclusive evidence of slack appearing to cool wage pressures," says Simon Harvey, Head of FX Analysis at Monex Europe."This doesn’t bode well for a BoE that is actively seeking a weaker consumption backdrop."

The unemployment rate stayed at 3.8% in June, as the number of people in employment aged 16 years and over increased on the quarter by 160K.

The estimate of payrolled employees for July 2022 shows a monthly increase, up 73K on the revised June 2022 figures, to a record 29.7 million.

The UK employment rate for people aged 16 to 64 years decreased by 0.1 percentage points on the quarter to 75.5%, this suggests more people returned to the labour market.

Indeed, the ONS noted a decrease in the numbers classed as economically inactive.

The data was solid and consistent with trends of recent months and is therefore not necessarily a game changer for the Pound.

However, it is strong enough to protect against a significant sell-off.

The Pound to Euro exchange rate traded at 1.1850 in the minutes following the release, taking the rate offered on bank accounts for euro transfers to 1.1620 and 1.1820 for payments at independent currency firms.

The Pound to Dollar exchange rate was relatively unchanged on where it started the day at 1.2050, meaning bank accounts were offering rates around 1.1810 and independent providers at 1.2016.

"By any metric the labour market is still very tight. And the robust rise in employment in June together with the acceleration in wage growth will heap pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates by 50 basis points rather than 25 basis points at the next policy meeting on 15th September," says Ruth Gregory, Senior UK Economist at Capital Economics.