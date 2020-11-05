Pound Sterling Edges Higher on Bank of England Decision, but Barnier and Frost Signal Tough Brexit Negotiations Remain, Euro and Dollar Eye U.S. Election Result

- Bank of England boosts quantitative easing on Thursday

- Brexit negotiators report significant issues remain to be solved

- GBP voltile, but ultimately still trendless

Above: File Image of the UK's chief trade negotiator, David Frost. Image © Gov.uk, 10 Downing St

Market rates: GBP/EUR: 1.1059 | GBP/USD: 1.2977

Bank transfer rates: 1.0850 | 1.2714

Specialist transfer rates: 1.0960 | 1.2860

Learn more about market beating exchange rates, here

Lock in today's rate for use at a future point in coming months, here.

The British Pound has risen against the Euro and Dollar on Thursday morning following a decision by the Bank of England to boost support for the lockdown-ravaged UK economy, but upside will likely be limited by news EU and UK negotiators have confirmed significant differences remained between the two sides, despite having entered into intensive talks aimed at making a final breakthrough possible.

The Bank of England on Thursday announced it would boost quantitative easing by £150 billion, an amount significantly greater than the £100BN markets were anticipating,

The expansion of its asset buying programme takes the total to £895 billion.

Interest rates were left unchanged at 0.10%.

Both result came from an unanimous 9-0 votes on the Monetary Policy Committee.

The bigger-than-expected boost to quantitative easing would typically be seen as a potentially Sterling-negative development, but that no mention was made of negative interest rates appear to have been met with relief.

"Sterling rallied as there was no surprise rate cut and no mention of plans to take rates negative," says Neil Wilson, Chief Market Analyst at Markets.com.

The Pound-to-Euro exchange rate has risen 0.15% on the day to trade at 1.1060.

Above: GBP/EUR went sharply higher in the wake of the BoE surprise. Lock in today's exchange rate for use over coming days and months, or set your desired target exchange rate, find out more.

The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate has edged higher by 0.20% to trade at 1.2988. GBP/USD rose sharply from 1.2940 to above 1.30 after the announcement, eyeing near-term resistance peaks at 1.3050 and then the 1.3140 high at the peak of the 'blue wave' dollar selling on election night before the results showed a much tighter race than polls indicated," says Wilson.

In addition to expressing relief that negative interest rates are not yet on the menu at Threadneedle Street, price action in Sterling would also hint that the market is focussed on post-Brexit trade talks, U.S. elections and the evolution of the covid-19 crisis.

This would make sense, as these issues will ultimately determine whether the Bank of England boosts quantitative easing again in the future, or even cuts interest rates to 0% or below.

Latest news out of Brussels and London suggests a post-Brexit trade deal is not yet assured, and the Pound should therefore remain on edge over coming days as a result.

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier ambassadors from EU member states on Wednesday on the latest developments in negotiations, saying "despite EU efforts to find solutions, very serious divergences remain in Level Playing Field, Governance & Fisheries. These are essential conditions for any economic partnership."

He added the European Union is prepared for all scenarios.

UK Chief Negotiator David Frost on Wednesday briefed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the status of talks.

"We've just finished two weeks of intensive talks with the EU," said Frost following the briefing, "progress made, but I agree with Michel Barnier that wide divergences remain on some core issues. We continue to work to find solutions that fully respect UK sovereignty."

Media reports suggest the negotiating teams will now take stock before reconvening in London on Sunday.

Talks are likely to continue for a further two weeks, with a summit of EU leaders on November 19 being widely tipped by commentators to present itself as the key moment where a Brexit breakthrough is achieved.

However, Johnson would be expected at some point before then to lay the foundations for any breakthrough via discussions with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and then with other EU leaders.

Most notably, any discussions with France's President Emmanuel Macron is likely to be instrumental.

There are no days set aside for any such talks but past precedent suggests the week leading up to the November 19 summit will be a busy one and will likely be characterised by heightened volatility in Sterling.

Above: Joe Biden. Photo by Adam Schultz / Biden for President.

Short-term, foreign exchange markets will likely remain focussed on the outcome of the U.S. election where both candidates await the final results from a number of key states.

Wisconsin and Michigan - two important swing states - have both called for Democrat challenger Jo Biden overnight, confirming he is edging closer to the magic 570 electoral college votes required to take the White House.

Meanwhile, the Senate looks set to be retained by the Republicans.

A combination of a Democrat White House but a split Congress (the Democrats hold the House of Representatives) should ultimately be cheered by markets as the prospect of a sizeable covid-19 rescue package being agreed will be high, even if it will be smaller than that which would likely have been approved under a 'blue wave' sweep for the Democrats.

"The certainty with which markets price this outcome (close to 90% on betting markets) suggests the legal challenges the Trump campaign plans are currently not seen as credible (calling for a recount in Wisconsin and attempting to truncate the vote count in Michigan and Wisconsin). As such, the market reaction is so far skewed to the market-friendly outcome of a split congress, rather than the worst case scenario of a drawn out legal battle," says George Cole, Senior FX Strategist at RBC Capital Markets.