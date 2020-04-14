Pound Sterling Advances on Euro and Dollar as Global Stock Markets Rally, but U.S. Earnings to Test Confidence

- GBP up alongside global stocks

- Optimism to be tested by start of U.S. earnings season

- Strong start to week owing to news on PM Johnson's recovery

- Spot GBP/EUR rate at time of writing: 1.1480

- Bank transfer rates (indicative): 1.1180-1.1260

- FX specialist rates (indicative): 1.1300-1.1380 >> More information



- Spot GBP/USD rate at time of writing: 1.2563

- Bank transfer rates (indicative): 1.2220-1.2311

- FX specialist rates (indicative): 1.2440-1.2450 >> More information

The British Pound extended its run higher against the Euro, U.S. Dollar and a number of other major currencies on Tuesday and the rally could extend provided the current mood of improving optimism amongst the global investor community remains intact, a mood which should be tested today as U.S. corporations begin to release their trading figures for the first quarter of 2020.

The Pound tends to gain in times of improving investor optimism and with Asian and European markets in the blue, and futures data suggesting the U.S. will follow suit, it is understandable that the UK currency is advancing.

Japan's main bourse added over 3%, Australia's ASX 200 added 2% while India's 50 added 2%. In Europe the Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 are 1.0% higher, however the FTSE 100 is something of an outlier and has lost some value. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 are currently tipped to open a percent higher based on futures data on IG.

The positive mood music translates into a firmer Pound: the Pound-to-Euro exchange rate is quoted at 1.1485, up a further 1.5% on the open, taking the gains of the past month to 4.75%, the Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate is trading at 1.2570, up 0.40% on the day and up 4.2% over the course of the past month.

Above: GBP/EUR correlation with the U.S. S&P 500 confirms Sterling to be a 'risk on' asset

The Dollar's declines are a clear indication that investors are bullish, believing that the worst of the coronavirus crisis has come to pass amidst increasing signs that many Western economies are readying to lift lockdown restrictions. France on Sunday set out a roadmap to exit their lockdown while on Monday Spanish businesses are returning to normal. In the U.S., the death toll meanwhile appears to have stabilised.

"Fed programs to improve USD liquidity, higher oil prices, a slowing in new coronavirus cases and better than expected Chinese trade data for March all supported commodity currencies such as AUD, NZD and CAD. We expect the extra liquidity programs by the Fed to further weaken the USD this week," says Kim Mundy, Foreign Exchange Strategist at CBA.

With the Pound's fortunes so closely tied to the fortunes of overall financial market sentiment, we believe this week will be crucial to determining whether the current improvement can be sustained. Major U.S. corporations will start reporting their quarterly performances, which should give a steer to investors as to how deep the economic contraction will be.

U.S. banks JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo kick off earnings season on Tuesday, and markets will be particularly interested in how many loans on their books have become distressed.

"There is a huge test to that level of optimism coming this week in the form of the latest round of earnings figures from some of the world’s largest companies who will have to lay bare just how badly affected they have been. While most headlines will focus on the quarter-on-quarter falls in earnings and profit, the crucial numbers that we will be looking for is guidance on when companies can get back to full strength and whether they have seen an impact from national support programmes," says Jeremy Thomson-Cook, Chief Economist at Equals.

The current belief is that the Federal Reserve and U.S. Government have done enough to provide a cushion to the blow of the coronavirus shutdown, but the outcome of this week's reporting round could well shift sentiment.

Therefore, while Sterling is riding higher, we warn coming days will prove to be a test of whether the gains have legs.

"We expect GBP to weaken further, with GBP/USD having topped out at 1.25. GBP strength versus EUR is also limited now, having retraced half of the prior rally and failed to break materially below the 0.8730 area. The UK has the largest current account deficit in the G10 and a large financial sector which has USD funding needs, suggesting that it is vulnerable to weakness in an environment of market volatility. GBP/USD also tends to follow oil prices, where the outlook remains unfavourable. The BoE's balance sheet is expected to expand over the coming months, keeping GBP weak," says Hans Redeker, Strategist at Morgan Stanley.

Johnson Overcomes Coronavirus, News Aids Sterling to 1-Month Best Against Euro and Dollar

12/04/2020. London, United Kingdom. Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanks the NHS in a video message on Easter Sunday. 10 Downing Street. Picture by Pippa Fowles / No 10 Downing Street

The British Pound rose half a percent to record its highest levels in a month against the Euro and U.S. Dollar at the start of a holiday-shortened week in the UK, a move that coincided with positive domestic news concerning the health of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson was over the weekend released from St. Thomas Hospital in London owing to a successful treatment for his Covid-19 infection that at one stage saw his odds of surviving down to 50-50.

Markets had last week took note of news of the worsening in Johnson's health, with the Pound losing ground on Tuesday night when it was announced the Prime Minister had been admitted to the hospital's ICU unit.

Johnson's serious condition last week injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into the UK's political-economic matrix, and as recent years have shown the Pound tends to respond poorly to such uncertainty. Therefore, news that the country's leader has been released from hospital to recuperate at his Chequers residence will likely impart some support to the Pound's valuation.

"Sterling rose to one-month highs in light holiday trade. Underlying sentiment toward the pound brightened on news that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was well enough to leave the hospital over the weekend. While Mr. Johnson recovers from the coronavirus, attention for sterling shifts back to global risk sentiment and domestic data which is sparse this week," says Joe Manimbo, an analyst at Western Union.

The Pound reached a high against the Euro at €1.1447 on Monday, which is over half a percent higher than where it started the week. The Pound posted a high against the Dollar at $1.2533, which was a 0.45% advance.

The Pound's gains represent an extension of the positive momentum that came after the U.S. Federal Reserve increased liquidity lines to global central banks aimed at ending a global shortage of dollars.

A sudden surge in demand for cash during the coronavirus-inspired market meltdown in the first half of March appears to have placed significant pressure on the UK's financial services industry.

However, by providing direct liquidity to global central banks through the creation of swap lines, the Fed soon eased this pressure, which in turn appears to have fuelled a recovery in the Pound.

"We continue to see upside potential for Sterling. Despite its relative liquidity, the Pound was one of the G10 currencies most harshly punished by the dollar funding squeeze, possibly due to the UK’s large financial sector. As this issue seems to have been resolved, we expect Sterling to regain its lost ground by mid-year," says Gaétan Peroux, a Strategist at UBS.