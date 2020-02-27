Pound Sterling Lags Euro and Safe-havens as Government Prepares Negotiating Strategy

- GBP soft in virus afflicted market as Gov eyes Brexit talks.

- Boris Johnson to set out negotiating objectives on Thursday.

- Amid speculation of row-back on earlier Brexit commitments.

- Squabbles may prompt occasional knee-jerk moves in GBP.

- But Brexit seen largely in back seat as deadlines are far out.

- Investors have more pressing concerns, notably coronavirus.

- GBP/EUR must hold 1.1818, GBP/USD needs to hold 1.2842.

Above: Boris Johnson. © Pound Sterling Live. Still courtesy of Parliament TV

Pound Sterling softened against the Euro and other major currencies Thursday as the government prepared to release details of its Brexit negotiating objectivesand as investors appeared to still favour safe-haven assets given the continued spread of coronavirus across the globe.

The Pound fell against all except the Dollar Thursday as investors appeared to eschew the currency ahead of a parliamentary address from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who's expected to set out his Brexit negotiating agenda later in the session.

Analysts perceive tensions as having risen of late due to rhetoric from both sides and apparent conflicting between the ambitions of each party, especially after the EU set out its stall earlier in the week.

Brussels is seeking a somewhat similar relationship to the current one while Johnsons spokespeople extoll the merits of a "Canada style deal," which is now the only model of relationship the EU is not willing to countenance.

"Sterling is trading nervously, ahead of the UK-EU trade talks in March, as differences of opinion with the EU on regulatory alignment and level playing field arrangements raise questions about UK access to the single market," says Daniel Been, head of FX strategy at ANZ. "We understand that despite robust language on both sides, the pragmatic desire for a trade deal is paramount and both sides are keen to avoid a ‘no deal.’"

Above: Pound-to-Euro rate shown at hourly intervals alongside Pound-to-Dollar rate (red line).

Political theatre could prompt knee-jerk moves lower in Sterling up ahead and potentially even undermine its uptrend against the Euro and Dollar further down the line but for the time being at least, Brexit is seen as having slipped into the back seat as a driver of the currency. This is largely because the first semblance of a meaningful deadline is not until the end of June when the UK must decide if it wants to extend the transition period beyond December 31.

And in the meantime the Pound will be driven more by traditional fundamentals as well as the movements of other currencies. Those traditional fundamentals weighed on Sterling Wednesday due to speculation suggesting that some major spending commitments could be delayed until months after the March 11 budget, due to uncertainty over the growth outlook, the economy's need for stimulus and the affordability of any pledges made.

"The UK economy is doing better, as evidence of a post-election normalisation in activity across the manufacturing and service sectors is accumulating. Jobs growth is strong and the housing market is showing signs of revival. Brexit uncertainty has receded and business confidence is recovering. The UK’s departure from the EU provides a diversification alternative within Europe. We remain constructive on GBP, viewing dips as medium-term buying opportunities," says ANZ's Been.

Any budget decision to delay spending increases might then incite the Bank of England (BoE) to an interest rate cut that was only narrowly avoided just last month. And financial markets are not currently positioned for a BoE rate cut before August 2020, which could mean downside risks to Sterling. The Pound's recent resilience against the Dollar and Euro dates back to a January BoE decision to eschew an rate cut pending the outcome of the budget and data measuring New Year growth of the economy.

Above: Pound-to-Euro rate shown at daily intervals alongside Pound-to-Dollar rate (red line).

But speculation in the political press now suggests the government may want to keep its fiscal firepower dry for a while given that coronavirus could have a major impact on many economies and considering that 2021 is expected to bring a UK exit from the EU in spirit as well as letter. The UK formally left the EU on January 31 but little is able to be changed until the end of the transition on December 31 and some argue this is when the economy will be at its most vulnerable to the potential adverse effects of the vote to Brexit.

"GBP/USD continues to struggle with the 55 day moving average at 1.3040 and the short term downtrend," says Karen Jones, head of technical analysis for currencies, commodities and bonds at Commerzbank. "EUR/GBP has rallied to the downtrend at .8432, which currently is being eroded."

Jones says the Pound-to-Euro rate would likely fall as far as 1.1614, a level that's not been seen since early November, if the nearby 1.1818 threshold gives way. She's told clients to sell the Pound on rallies to 1.1897.

She also says Sterling needs to overcome the 1.3040 level against the Dollar if the charts are to give it a green light for a return toward December's highs.

And in the absence of that, dips lower need to be arrested before 1.2842 for the Pound-to-Dollar rate to avoid declines back below the 1.27 handle.

"The potential falling wedge is still viable but only a close above 1.3040 will complete it. This should be enough to trigger recovery to initially 1.3285 and the 2015- 2020 resistance line at 1.3402," Jones says.