Pound Sterling Volatility Forecast after Brexit Plan is Leaked and Johnson Takes the Stage in Manchester

Above: UK Prime Minister Johnson and European Council President Tusk. Tusk's reaction to leaked Brexit plans could be key for Sterling. Image Copyright: European Union

- UK to make final Brexit offer to EU

- Sterling holds its breath ahead of expected bout of volatility

- Reaction of EU leaders to leaked plans will be critical

- Johnson to repeat Oct. 31 'no deal' Brexit committment in conference speech



The British Pound is expected to endure a day of volatility as reactions from the EU to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new set of Brexit plans are due, and he takes the stage to deliver his speech to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

The outcome of these events could well offer up some volatility to Sterling.

Midweek sees the Pound-to-Euro exchange rate trading at 1.1233, down on the week's high which is at 1.1304 while the Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate trading at 1.2285, down on the week's high which is at 1.2344.

According to The Telegraph, who claim to possess the leaked documents, the UK intends to propose "a radical new ‘two borders for four years’ Brexit plan which will leave Northern Ireland in a special relationship with Europe until 2025." The plan requires a need for both a regulatory border between the UK and Northern Ireland in the Irish Sea for four years as well as customs checks between Northern Ireland and the Ireland.

In a boost for Johnson, The Guardian is reporting that the Democratic Unionist Party - key allies of the Conservatives - is largely "content" with the details of Johnson’s plan, suggesting that if the plan were put before Parliament it might have a shot of passing.

The plan has apparently already been presented to major EU capitals, and we believe the EU's reaction to the leaked proposals should give a clear steer as to whether the UK and EU will be able to strike a plan before the month is out.

The Times suggests it was the Irish who leaked the plans, noting Sir Eddie Lister, Johnson's his chief of staff, was sent to Dublin to brief the Irish government on the proposals before the announcement. "Within hours of the meeting details of the plan were leaked to the media, infuriating Downing Street," reports the Times.

"The meeting did not go as well as expected," a source revealed to the newspaper, with another adding it showed bad faith on the part of the Irish government to leak what was described as "partial" elements of the plan before it had been formally submitted to Brussels.

Regardless, the looming reaction could have a bearing on Sterling: a fierce rejection of the plans could all but sink the prospect of there ever being a deal.

Last thing for now - key for Number 10 is whether EU side hold back from rubbishing the ideas today, or give some kind of vague indications that they are willing to talk - PM might go to Brussels later in the week, if there is a deal to be done — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) October 2, 2019

Johnson has said the plan is his "final offer" to the EU, a stance that does place pressure on the EU to keep the plan alive ahead of the crucial European Council summit on October 17 where it will be passed, or rejected.

The stakes for the EU are high as a rejection will almost certainly pressure Boris Johnson and the Conservatives to give up on campaigning for a Brexit deal in the impending General Election. A committment to 'no deal' would likely see the Brexit Party step aside, thereby condensing the 'leave' vote behind the Conservatives and raising their chance of securing a comfortable majority in Parliament.

Expectations for a 'no deal' Brexit could well start rising again, thereby putting downside pressure on Sterling. Those looking to transact out of Sterling should consider locking in current exchange rates with a specialist currency provider: at present we are seeing the best international payment rates on GBP/EUR at around 1.1165 and 1.22 on GBP/USD.

According to one foreign exchange analyst we follow, the UK's final Brexit plans would create two borders for Northern Ireland, and implies that Northern Ireland has no free trade with anyone to start with

"The proposal seems dead on arrival in Ireland, which probably means for the rest of the EU as well," says Christin Tuxen, Chief Analyst with Danske Bank.

It is suggested that the plan being made to the EU is a 'final offer', and the thinking of the Prime Minister in the event that it is rejected will likely be revealed when he appears before delegates at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester today.

The Conference speech will unlikely touch on the details of the UK's latest Brexit plans, instead the significance of the appearance could lie in how Johnson positions himself on the issue of taking the UK out of the EU on October 31 'come what may'.

Johnson's stance on the issue has become entrenched, but with Parliament passing legislation that in effect outlaws a 'no deal' Brexit on October 31 it has become difficult to see how the Prime Minister might deliver on his promise.

If Johnson doubles down on his committment in the speech then it would suggest he sees a way to circumvent Parliament, and this might worry foreign exchange traders who would likely believe 'no deal' Brexit risks are rising once more, and sell Sterling as a result.

"The spotlight on Wednesday will be on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s 'final, take-it-or-leave-it offer' for a Brexit deal to Brussels on Wednesday with the likely accompanying threat that Johnson will not negotiate a delay at the European Council on 17-18 October under any circumstances," says Quek Ser Leang, a foreign exchange analyst with UOB.

Previews of Johnson's speech show he will again insist that he will take Britain out of the EU with or without a deal on October 31 and warn of grave consequences if Brexit is not delivered.

“I am afraid that after three and a half years people are beginning to feel that they are being taken for fools,” he will say. “They are beginning to suspect that there are forces in this country that simply don’t want Brexit delivered at all. And if they turn out to be right in that suspicion, then I believe there will be grave consequences for trust in democracy,” Johnson will say.