Pound Sterling: Ireland Give Cold Response to UK's Latest Border Proposals

The British Pound starts the new month with a positive bias against the Euro, U.S. Dollar and other major currencies, with foreign exchange markets showing an ongoing confidence that a 'no deal' Brexit will be avoided at the end of the month.

The Pound-to-Euro exchange rate is quoted at 1.1286 on the interbank market, the Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate at 1.2290.

Despite the solid start to the month, Sterling is still well below the highs achieved in September, and we see little reason to believe the current environment offers much by way of sustainable and meaningful gains, particularly as the prospect of a Brexit deal being struck between the EU and UK looks highly unlikely.

Developments overnight lead us to draw this conclusion.

It has emerged that the UK has delivered a new plan that seeks to avoid the establishment of a 'hard' border between Northern Ireland and Ireland that would allow the EU to sign off on a revised Brexit deal that Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes would pass through the UK Parliament.

According to leaked reports, the UK proposed that "customs clearance centres" on both sides of the Irish border would replace the 'backstop'. The backstop is a clause in the existing Withdrawal Agreement that guarantees there would never be a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, however if it is ever invoked the UK would in effect be a satellite state of the EU, forced to accept its single market and customs rules.

Ireland's public broadcaster RTÉ reports the "centres", effectively customs posts, would be located between 5-10 miles "back" from the border.

Details of the ideas were presented during recent technical talks between UK and European Commission officials.

Simon Coveney, Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade described the UK's efforts as a non-starter:

"Non-Paper = Non-Starter. It's time the EU had a serious proposal from the UK Government if a Brexit deal is to be achievable in October. Northern Ireland and Ireland deserves better.

Above: Sterling was the best performing major currency in September as the prospect of a 'no deal' Brexit diminished

According to Elsa Lignos, a foreign exchange strategist with RBC Capital Markets, the UK's proposal would leave Northern Ireland in the UK customs territory for industrial goods, with selective alignment on EU food safety & animal rules.

"In a nutshell, it would mean replacing the border with a 'border area' the size of Luxembourg. There is no official EU response yet as this is not yet an official UK proposal. But a proposal in line with the leaked details has already been rejected by Irish political parties north and south of the border and seems unlikely to be the blueprint for a deal," says Lignos.

The developments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to deliver a Brexit deal as a way to avoid having to ask the EU for another Brexit extension come the end of October.

We maintain the view that a Brexit deal remains the clearest path towards a sustained recovery in the value of Pound Sterling, and we would suggest a delay would offer more sideways trade in the currency.

Media reports today confirm the UK will submit its official proposals to the UK within days and the reaction to the reports could well prove to be significant for Sterling.

There is a chance that the UK was seeking to 'test the waters' with the Irish border plans, in order to finesse a final proposal.

Note too that Coveney's initial reaction to the RTE report does not necessarily touch on the substance of the report, rather the nature of the report.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the agreement of a new Brexit deal, the prospect of an all-out slump in the Pound has diminished of late as the odds of a 'no deal' Brexit remain remote. There is little by way of legal headroom for Johnson to circumvent the Benn Act, the law which requires the Prime Minister to ask for an extension if a deal or 'no deal' have not been approved by Parliament by October 19.

With no obvious options available to circumvent the Benn Act and deliver on his promise of a Brexit by October 31, we would imagine Johnson would resign before such a request, leaving it to another UK Prime Minister, or even a representative of the Government, to request the extension.

While this outcome would prevent a 'no deal' Brexit it does not solve the Brexit question and a General Election only serves up fresh uncertainty. Another Conservative government would feel emboldened to pursue a 'no deal' Brexit if the EU refuse to budge on their negotiating red lines. A Labour government would leave the UK a socialist state and open up an entirely new set of issues for the economy to face. Meanwhile, a hung parliament, where no party has a majority, would only leave UK politics where it is now: a country lead by an unstable government without a convincing mandate to deliver any form of Brexit.

This thick political soup leaves little clarity for a sustained move in Sterling, either higher or lower, we believe.