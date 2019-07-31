Pound Sterling: Johnson / Varadkar Call Underpins Market Nerves

Above: Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. File Image © European Council, Reproduced Under CC Licensing

Pound Sterling was seen steadying against the Dollar, Euro and major currencies in the mid-week session, but tensions between the UK and EU countries over the future of Brexit underpin the currency's frailty and we are wary that any strength in the currency would prove short-lived.

The Pound-to-Euro exchange rate is quoted at 1.09, the two-year low reached yesterday sits at 1.0888, the Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate is quoted at 1.2164, the two-year low reached yesterday sits at 1.2145.

A phone call between UK Prime Minister and Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed a chasm has opened up between the two sides and foreign exchange markets don't believe the gap will be bridged before the October 31 Brexit deadline.

"The prime minister made clear that the UK will be leaving the EU on October 31, no matter what," a Downing Street official said in a statement regarding the phone call.

Johnson told Varadkar the Irish border backstop would have to be removed from the existing Brexit deal if there was to be a deal at all.

"The prime minister made clear that the government will approach any negotiations which take place with determination and energy and in a spirit of friendship, and that his clear preference is to leave the EU with a deal, but it must be one that abolishes the backstop," Downing Street said.

Johnson told Varadkar that the UK would not impose physical barriers on the Northern Irish border to manage the flow of goods.

"The Taoiseach explained that the EU was united in its view that the Withdrawal Agreement could not be reopened," the Irish government said.

"Alternative arrangements could replace the backstop in the future... but thus far satisfactory options have yet to be identified and demonstrated," the Irish government said.

Varadkar invited Johnson to Dublin to pursue talks further.

The gap between the two sides appears substantial, and underpins the currency market's expectation that a Brexit deal will not be reached before October 31.

The decline in Sterling since May is symptomatic of the market pricing in the prospect of a 'no deal' Brexit: what matters for Sterling going forward is how much more pricing must be done.

"My strongest view remains that GBP has further to fall in order to catch up with recent political developments. The consensus view, I believe, has always been that ultimately a soft Brexit deal would be negotiated or better still a 2nd referendum would avert. The odds on this have shifted markedly in the past days and weeks and despite recent weakness I suspect the GBP needs to fall further," says Jonathan Pierce, on the sales and trading desk at Credit Suisse.

Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics says money markets suggest markets now hold a 40% assumption that a 'no deal' will be the outcome.

"Markets now seem to think there's a 40% chance of a no-deal Brexit, up from just 20% a month ago," says Tombs. "That's the steer from the OIS market, which is pricing-in only a 5% chance of Bank Rate being lower than now in September (the MPC's last meeting pre-Brexit) but a 44% chance in November."

Clearly there is a great distance to cover until 'no deal' assumptions reach 100% suggesting ample scope for further declines in the Pound.

Pound Sterling has fallen 2.78% against the Euro and 2.63% against the U.S. Dollar over the course of the past week as a multi-month trend lower in the major Sterling exchange rates extended.

The losses have however accelerated of late after the new administration of Prime Minister Boris Johnson made clear they would only consider a new Brexit deal if the EU agrees to wholesale changes to the existing deal.

Markets have observed that the EU has however firmly stated, on multiple occasions that the deal is not up for renegotiation: they have entrenched their position to such an extent they have left themselves little room to manoeuvre.

Furthermore markets have realised that the UK Parliament - which has shown itself to be against a 'no deal' Brexit - cannot stop a Prime Minister determined to deliver such an outcome, even in the event that the collapse the Government through a no-confidence vote.

The market is (finally) convinced that the UK will LEAVE the EU 1st of November (+50% probability priced).



This also means that a delay will likely be a pretty positive GBP event by now.



I think we need a general election first. pic.twitter.com/TfrkklwtSs — AndreasStenoLarsen (@AndreasSteno) July 31, 2019

"The pummelled Pound is going to continue to be battered either way in the short to medium-term under Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn, says the CEO of one of the world’s leading financial advisory organisations," says Nigel Green, CEO at financial services firm de Vere. “There is no end in sight to the embattled British pound’s plight with both the current Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leader of the official opposition Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn promoting policies that will deliver fresh – and serious - blows to the currency.”

Green says he expects the Pound to remain under pressure as the Johnsons administration takes brinkmanship with the EU to a higher level, the closer we get to the Brexit deadline.

“Should the UK leave with no-deal, the Pound can be expected to remain weak for several years until the country and the bloc readjusts,” says Green. “In addition, many observers predict that there will be a general election before the end of the year. All by itself this too will create uncertainty and therefore turbulence for Sterling.

Green warns that "should a Corbyn-led Labour party win that election, there will be even more bad news for the Pound. His anti-business rhetoric, and high tax and low-profit policies would lead to considerable and sustained selling of the Pound.”