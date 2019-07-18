British Pound Latest: Barnier, Varadkar Comments on Irish Border Triggers Recovery vs. Euro, Dollar

Michel Barnier, image (C) European Union

- Sterling puts in gains after days of losses

- Varadkar, Barnier hint at potential for movement on Irish border

- Parliament to vote on measure to prevent 'no deal' today

- News that ECB to look at inflation target sends Euro lower in early London afternoon

Finally, some relief for the British Pound which is rallying against the Euro, Dollar and a host of other currencies as some potentially positive comments from the European Union's Chief Brexit negotiator and Ireland's Prime Minister come through.

Newswires are reporting that Barnier is ready to work on alternative arrangements for the Irish border; we believe the quotes are taken from an interview given by Barnier to BBC Radio 4.

The issue of the Northern Irish border has long been a stumbling bloc in both the EU and UK reaching agreement on a Brexit deal, any suggestions of a substantial shift in position by the EU will therefore be seen by some market participants as a potential game-changer.

"Barnier says open to Alternative Irish Border plan. Sequence of events post Tory PM being elected on 22 July points to renewed UK-EU talks and optimism for a Brexit deal. Oversold GBPUSD has asymmetric headline risks (more sensitive to positive over negative). Bullish hopes," says Viraj Patel, a foreign exchange strategist with Arkera.

A spike was detected in GBP/USD and other Sterling pairs when Barnier's Irish border comments hit the newswires.

Barnier's comments were soon followed up by comments from Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Varadkar has said there are a few ways to avoid a hard border and if there are proposals that genuinely finds a solution, he will listen to them.

However, if there are no meaningful suggestions, "we cannot move away from backstop," Varadkar told broadcaster RTE.

He adds that if there is a no-deal Brexit outcome, it will be the choice of the UK government.

The tone from Varadkar and Barnier - two central figures from the EU side - suggest there is some willingness for movement on the key issue of the backstop.

Therefore, the prospect of a negotiated settlement remains alive and there is a risk that markets feel they have oversold the Pound as a result.

The developments on the EU side come after Barnier was told last week by the UK's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay that the current Brexit deal - that contained the Irish border backstop - is effectively dead.

Pound Sterling meanwhile fell to a new multi-year low against the Dollar and multi-month low against the Euro after both candidates vying to replace Prime Minister Theresa May pledged in a debate to abandon the backstop in its entirety.

We would expect some sharp words on the matter to be offered during the campaign, but would imagine the winner would soften their position when they get the keys to Number 10.

The Pound-to-Euro exchange rate is currently quoted at 1.11, the current week's low is at 1.1047.

The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate is currently quoted at 1.2468, the week's low is at 1.2382.

That Sterling is recovering has not surprised a number of analysts who have been suggesting over recent days that the sell-off was getting old and a recovery was due.

"GBP is in the “value zone” and all the negatives of Hard Brexit/Boris risks should be well known to folks for the time being," says Jordan Rochester, foreign exchange strategist with Nomura in London. "For now you need fresh negative news to drive GBP lower with the state of short positioning."

"Any softening in language – perhaps soon after Boris formally succeeds May – could be the reminder to the market that the that we’re not yet at game over for the Pound and suddenly these historically low levels will look a very attractive consideration,” says John Goldie, FX Dealer at Argentex Group PLC.

Meanwhile, Parliament will today vote on a cross-party amendment designed to stop a Boris Johnson Government suspending parliament in order to allow Brexit to occur on October 31 if no deal is in place.

Important votes on Northern Ireland Bill later today. Time for all MPs to show some common sense and keep Parliament open as normal in September and October. Brexit needs resolving & only Parliament can break the deadlock. Today’s the day to stop prorogation. — Justine Greening (@JustineGreening) July 18, 2019

There is speculation that some senior ministers in government will quit their positions to vote through the ammendment.

If it passes, we would assume Sterling would find support as it tends to show a positive reaction to measures that seek to prevent a 'no deal' Brexit.

"UK MPs to vote on latest bid to try to prevent a no-deal Brexit today," says Robert Howard, an options analyst at Thomson Reuters. "The result is likely to be very close, GBP could elicit support if MPs approve the measure being voted on."

The vote is due in early London afternoon.

While Sterling is seen rebounding, the longevity of the recovery is questionable and there is a chance markets will look to sell into any strength.

"Looking ahead, we remain highly sceptical that any GBP rally will prove sustainable and expect pressure on GBP to keep mounting," says Chris Turner, Global Head of Strategy at ING Bank.

Pound Recovery vs. Euro Extends on ECB Inflation Remarks

The Pound extended its recovery to above the 1.11 mark against the Euro in late London morning trade on Thursday, 18 July on news that the European Central Bank could revamp its policy objectives on inflation.

The ECB is currently tasked with targeting inflation 'below, but close to, 2%', but reports coming out this morning suggests this will change, and markets were quick to bet that any change would be one that is negative for the Eurozone's single-currency.

Bloomberg News reports that ECB staff have been tasked to begin studying a potential revamp of their inflation goal, citing officials familiar with the matter.

"Well if you're going to throw the monetary easing kitchen sink at trying to get inflation in the Eurozone - it makes perfect sense to increase the target that you've failed to deliver on in the past 10 years," says Viraj Patel, an analyst with Arkera, eyeing a sudden drop in value in the Euro in response to the developments.

The news suggests the ECB could well raise their inflation target, and the reaction by the Euro suggests markets believe a case is being made for the ECB to boost its monetary stimulus yet further.

The reaction by the Pound-to-Euro exchange rate to the news suggests markets are taking the news seriously:



The Eurozone has for years struggled with underwhelming inflation, and this has prompted the ECB to pump out money via its quantitative easing programme and cut interest rates to record lows.

The theory goes that by making more money available to consumers and businesses, the economy will expand and inflation will grow too.

However, the side-effect of this stimulus is a weaker Euro: U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this month that the ECB is artificially lowering the value of its currency, which is unfair.