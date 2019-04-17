British Pound Today: Inflation Data, Labour-Govt Brexit Talks, Sterling up on Dollar but Flat on Euro

Above: Labour Party leader ahead of talks with Prime Minister Theresa May. Image © Pound Sterling Live, BBC News

- Chinese data is main driver of FX markets in early mid-week trade

- Speculation on state of Labour-Conservative Brexit talks is rife

- UK inflation data is key domestic event

- Pound-to-Euro exchange rate @ 1.1550

- Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate @ 1.3062

The British Pound is trading flat against the Euro in mid-week trade but is recording a gain against a dour U.S. Dollar.

The gains against the Greenback come courtesy of some better-than-forecast Chinese GDP data that appears to have stimulated a broadly positive global investor tone.

Investors cheered news that Chinese GDP grew 6.4% year-on-year, ahead of expectations for growth of 6.3%. Industrial Production grew an impressive 8.5% year-on-year, ahead of expectations for growth of 5.6%.

The China-focussed Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar appear to be the winners of the news, and we are seeing the GBP/AUD and GBP/NZD exchange rates down a third of a percent as a result.

When markets are in a buoyant mood the 'safe-havens' such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and U.S. Dollar tend to fall, hence the GBP/USD exchange rate's gain to 1.3062 amidst the broadly softer Dollar environment.

"USD eased in the Asian session following the stronger than expected Chinese economic data," says Kim Mundy with CBA. "A sustained improvement in the Chinese economic outlook is now looking more likely".

State of Labour-Conservative Talks Subject to Speculation

For the Pound-to-Euro exchange rate - which is considered the purest barometer on Brexit sentiment - focus remains on Brexit, even if headlines on the topic are becoming harder to find.

Foreign exchange markets have been reportedly unnerved by reports over the course of the past 24 hours that Brexit talks between the Labour Party and UK government have broken down.

A report in the Guardian newspaper had stated talks had stalled due to a Conservative desire for post-Brexit deregulation including pursuing a U.S. trade deal.

"There has to be access to European markets and above all there has to be a dynamic relationship to protect the conditions and rights that we’ve got for environment and consumer workplace rights," Corbyn said according to the Guardian.

The news was widely cited by foreign exchange commentators as being the cause of a lacklustre performance by Sterling on Tuesday.

"Adding to the Brexit‑related decline in GBP/USD, media reports are suggesting the Government’s Brexit talks with Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn have stalled," says CBA's Mundy, "GBP/USD will remain sensitive to Brexit developments."

However, when asked by Reuters, an official Labour Party spokesman did deny the Guardian report, saying that further meetings were planned for this week and next.

The episode appears to be symptomatic of a market and commentariat that is grasping at any news on Brexit at a time when the headlines have dried up owing to the provision last week of a lengthy extension in the Brexit process to October 31.

We expect the British Pound to remain highly sensitive to Brexit news-flow over coming days and weeks and will not be surprised if we see bouts of volatility on rumours and counter-rumours.

Inflation Data Could be of Interest to the Pound

With UK politicians on their Easter break, it falls to economic data to provide interest for Sterling markets.

Inflation numbers are due out of the UK at 09:30 B.S.T. and any deviation away from expectation could well prompt moves in the exchange rate.

Headline CPI inflation for March is forecast to have increased 2.0% year-on-year, placing it right at the Bank of England's target.

The Bank of England is mandated to keep price rises around the 2.0% levels, and the rule-books suggests that when inflation is falling the Bank cuts interest rates and when inflation is threatening to materially breach the 2.0% level they raise interest rates.

Rising interest rates meanwhile tend to be positive for Sterling as foreign investors divert capital to where yields are expected to increase, while the currency tends to fall when the opposite is true.

Therefore, if today's inflation data comes in well ahead of the 2.0% mark we could see the Pound rise as markets bet the Bank will have to raise interest rates.

However, with Brexit being the main focus for Sterling at present we argue that any deviation from the expected 2.0% would have to be surprisingly large.

We would also suggest that any moves in the currency following the inflation release will ultimately be short-lived.

"March CPI data might trigger some Sterling volatility today. However, it won’t change the Bank of England's assessment. In a broader perspective we stay cautious on sterling as long as Brexit and the political impasse drags on," says Mathias Van der Jeugt, an analyst with KBC Markets in Brussels.