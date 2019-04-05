Pound Sterling Live: "Steer Well Clear" says Analyst as 'No Deal' Brexit is Still in Play, Weekly Gains vs. Dollar and Euro Slashed

Image © Pound Sterling Live, Ruptly

- 'No deal' Brexit is not 'off the table'

- Pound-to-Euro exchange rate @ 1.1673 today

- Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate @ 1.3109

A leading foreign exchange analyst says he remains wary of the Pound and advises traders to steer clear of the currency as the popular notion that a 'no deal' Brexit will be avoided is entirely misplaced.

The warning on Sterling comes after UK parliamentarians approved a bill that would force the UK government to seek a Brexit delay in order to avoid any 'no deal' Brexit.

By voting through the so-called Cooper Bill, named after Labour political Yvette Cooper - Parliament has also given itself the power to revise the length of the extension if not deemed sufficient.

Any suggestion that a 'no deal' Brexit will be entirely avoided would typically be associated with a strong rally in the British Pound, which has gained through the course of 2019 amidst a growing market consensus that a 'no deal' will in fact not happened.

However, the Pound merely shrugged at the outcome, and is seen giving back some of its gains at the time of writing:

The Pound-to-Euro exchange rate is quoted at 1.1673, having been as high as 1.1737 in the wake of the passing of the Cooper Bill.

The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate is back down at 1.3109, having been as high as 1.3191 earlier.

"The lack of more upside on this latest news actually suggests some degree of underlying weakness," says John Hardy, an analyst with Saxobank. "We’re sceptical that sterling can put much more together here even if a clear path to a soft Brexit emerges. Stay tuned."

The reaction of the Pound tells us either 1) a 'no deal' is already in the price of the Pound and more news on the matter has little further to offer the currency or 2) markets are doubtful a 'no deal' is in fact out of the question.

Ulrich Leuchtmann, an analyst with Commerzbank in Frankfurt says he believes the latter: a 'no deal' Brexit could occur and he continues to recommend: "steer well clear of any GBP positions, long or short."

The first point Leuchtmann makes is that a 'no deal' Brexit is in fact not off the table, as some press reports rather clumsily suggest.

"It is quite obvious that nothing could be further from the truth. The law forces the government to get Parliament to vote on the next application to extend the Brexit deadline," says Leuchtmann.

A delay is therefore by no means a cancellation of Brexit, and the fact remains, without a deal being voted through 'no deal' takes place.

The problem for the UK parliament, and perhaps the British Pound by extension, is that time really is now running out, and with it the space to manoeuvre.

"The whole process becomes more complicated and as a result – and in view of how very little time remains – the risk of 'no deal' increases, rather than it being off the table," says Leuchtmann.

Prime Minister Theresa May will almost certainly travel to Brussels on Wednesday, April 10 with the aim of asking for an extension to Brexit. Her preferred extension would last until May we believe.

However, the EU will most likely plug for a very short, or very long extension, and we assume the House of Commons would have to approve either offer in order to avoid a 'no deal' on April 12.

May will therefore have to present the EU's offer to the House of Commons on April 11; whatever it is would have to be agreed to avoid a 'no deal' the following day.

"There would be no time left for a further iteration," says Leuchtmann.

To us this looks like an incredibly tight ask, and given past form in the House of Commons it is by no means guaranteed that the parliamentarians would unite against the 'take it or leave it' offer from the EU.

Next week Thursday will be an incredibly important date for the British Pound, and we find it unsurprising that foreign exchange participants would opt to take their money off the table and cut back exposure to Sterling with the risks being so high.

Why the EU might not grant a Brexit extension

Of course, the EU might simply fail to grant an extension to the UK.

The problem for the EU lies with the European Elections on May 22.

"This is not primarily an issue of Britain preparing for the elections - another fact that is hardly mentioned in the British press," says Leuchtmann.

As an example, the French will have to know whether they are voting for 74 or 79 mandates, Spain whether 54 or 59 seats are at stake etc.

A convincing plan justifying a delay will be required of May.

"If May is unable to present the EU with a credible plan on 10 April, the EU may refuse her request for a further delay. We thus raise the risk of a hard Brexit to 20% from 15% that could come as soon as 12 April," says Kallum Pickering, Senior Economist at Berenberg.

And, an argument can be made against a Brexit extension purely for the fact that it will solve absolutely nothing and merely increase uncertainty as obsolete options at breaking the impasse reappear.

"British politicians had more than enough time," says Leuchtmann. "It is impossible to take a decision without time pressure. From a game theory point of view an extension is even counterproductive."

Indeed, an extension only opens the door to a flood of further uncertainty as options that have recently been killed off over recent weeks are given room to be resuscitated. And, remember, Sterling dislikes uncertainty.

"In the absence of parliamentary agreement the most likely next step is to request a long extension from the EU. That would present familiar problems for the Pound, as recent history hints at little room for agreement between Bremainers and Brexiters within Labour or Tory ranks. A long delay puts the full selection of options on the table, including general elections, second referendum and new amendments of all kinds," says Paul Spirgel, an analyst on the Thomson Reuters Currency Desk.