The Euro Today: European Central Bank in Focus

© European Central Bank

- EUR on front foot ahead of June ECB decisions and forecasts.

- U.S trade escalation, Brexit, Italian clash all risks to the ECB outlook.

- Forecast downgrades unlikely but would weigh on EUR say analysts.

The Euro was on its front foot against a softer Dollar ahead of the latest European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision and poliyc press conference Thursday, although where it closes the session will depend on the bank's latest reading of the financial and economic tea leaves.

Consensus is for the European Central Bank to leave its refinancing rate, marginal lending rate and deposit rate unchanged at 0%, 0.25% and -0.4% respectively when it announces its latest decisions at 12:45 on Thursday.

It's also expected to unveil details of another round of cheap loans that are to be provided to bloc's banks in the hope of encouraging a pick up in activity among companies and consumers. Details are expected at the 13:30 press conference.

Markets are already well positioned for unchanged rates and the new targetted-long-term-refinancing-operation loans so much of the focus will be on the ECB's latest growth and inflation forecasts, which were last updated in March. A lot has changed about the markets and global economy since then, and not for the better either.

"The ECB threatened to put all policy levers on the table this week, but we look for a simple announcement of generous TLTRO terms. We see risks the ECB could tweak policy rate forward guidance," says James Rossiter, a strategist at TD Securities.

Markets care about the European Central Bank decision because changes in interest rates, as well as the outlook for them, can have a significant influence over international capital flows as well as speculative short-term trading activity.

Capital flows tend to move in the direction of the most advantageous or improving returns, with a threat of lower rates seeing investors driven out of and deterred away from a currency.

"This outing may be more about the financial plumbing but a dovish shift would cap recent gains and put fresh downside EUR risks sub 1.11 back into view," Rossiter writes, in a briefing to clients.

Above: Euro-to-Dollar rate shown at hourly intervals.

Since the last set of ECB forecasts were published President Donald Trump has raised tariffs levied on imports from China and the trade fight between the world's two largest economies is now on the verge of becoming an all-out economic conflict.

Meanwhile, the UK has failed to leave the EU, it's Prime Minister has resigned and the perceived risk of a 'no deal' Brexit as well as general election are rising. And the European Commission is again at loggerheads with the Italian government over its budget plans.

"In recent days EUR/USD has been driven mainly by the US dollar leg which has weakened in response to the intensification of Fed rate cut expectations," says Fritz Louw at MUFG. "Today’s policy meeting poses downside risks for the euro if the ECB provides a more dovish than expected policy update."

Louw notes that risks have tilted further to the downside for the Euro since the U.S.-China trade war escalated in May and now a 'no deal' Brexit is becoming more likely, which the ECB will likely feel obliged to recognise Thursday.

However, whether or not the ECB goes as far as downgrading its economic growth and inflation forecasts again remains an open question because the bank already cut them significantly back in March.

Above: Euro-to-Dollar rate shown at daily intervals.

"This time the ECB is likely to keep its GDP forecasts through 2021 broadly unchanged. However, risks to the outlook remain tilted to the downside and the latest developments, especially renewed protectionist tensions and the ensuing tightening in financial conditions, add to these risks," says Chiara Silvestre, an economist at UniCredit Bank.

The ECB said in March the Eurozone economy would likely grow by just 1.1% in 2019, down from the 1.7% forecast issued in December last year. Inflation was projected to come in at 1.2% this year, down from 1.6% in the December projections. Eurozone inflation fell to 1.2% in May, from 1.7% in April.

ECB policymakers are obliged to ensure inflation remains at the target of "close to but below 2%", although its only gotten near 2% on a handful of very brief occasions in recent years.

And the more important core inflation rate, which is seen as a truer representation of domestic price pressures because it excludes certain items, has not been above 1.3% since the Eurozone debt crisis that reached a crescendo in 2012.

The ECB needs faster growth and lower unemployment in order to generate the wage increases and economic demand necessary to sustainably return the consumer price index to its target.

"We will see the ECB twist in the wind too as they try to explain how less than six months after they claimed all was going so well that a rate hike was ahead, others are now talking about cuts or cutting," says Michael Every at Rabobank.

Above: Euro-to-Dollar rate shown at weekly intervals.

It's the low inflation rate and resulting need for a pickup in economic growth that make events of the second quarter so problematic for the European Central Bank. The ECB needs an all-out U.S-China economic conflict and a 'no deal' Brexit like a hole in the head.

That being said, some analysts are doubtful that anything the ECB is likely to say or do Thursday could push the Euro lower from its already-depressed levels, not least of all because financial markets have gone in recent months from betting on a 2020 interest rate rise to betting on another interest rate cut.

The ECB had guided markets last year to anticipate an interest rate rise "once through the summer of 2019" although in March the bank signalled that it would now be 2020 before rates do go anywhere. Markets are now betting it will cut rates by 10 basis points before long.

"[We] expect the ECB to principally stick to its scenario. But even if there is a change the effect on the euro is likely to be limited," says Antje Praefcke at Commerzbank. "The market is now pricing in a 10bp rate cut on a 12 months horizon. So ECB President Mario Draghi would have to sound very concerned about the growth and inflation outlook to cause a reaction in the euro."