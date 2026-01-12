Pound-to-Euro Week Ahead Forecast

Image © Adobe Images

Pound sterling looks vulnerable to further losses against the euro this week.

The pound to euro exchange rate (GBP/EUR) opens weaker on Monday at 1.1510 amidst a sombre tone in global markets, confirming this exchange rate will remain relatively sensitive to the global mood music until top-line UK data falls later in the week.

Investors are bothered by weekend reports that the U.S. government is seeking to sue the Federal Reserve while threatening to pursue criminal charges against the Fed's Chairman Jerome Powell over renovations to the central bank's headquarters.

Compare Currency Exchange Rates Find out how much you could save on your international transfer Amount From GBP USD EUR To EUR USD GBP Estimated saving compared to high street banks: £25.00 Compare Rates from Leading Providers → Free • No obligation • Takes 2 minutes

Powell said in a statement that the moves show the U.S. administration is overtly seeking to unwind Fed independence. Fed independence is the bedrock of U.S. financial stability and credibility and falling stocks signal investor unease.

GBP/EUR retreats to support at the nine-day exponential moving average (EMA), currently at 1.1510, which it must defend if it is to stay in a short-term uptrend.

At the time of this article's update mid-morning Monday, the nine-day EMA is holding, suggesting the pair might prove better supported in the coming days.

If GBP/EUR can stay above here (blue line on the chart), then further gains are possible and last week's slip can be recovered.

Last week, GBP/EUR rose to the 200-day EMA at 1.1563, where we had expected the rally to be challenged, as is often the case when significant MAs are encountered.

That happened, and there was enough selling interest around this technical indicator to trigger a pullback. For now, the recent weakness is viewed as a setback in a multi-week recovery, and there's no reason to doubt a retest of the 1.1563 highs in the next couple of weeks.

Compare Currency Exchange Rates Find out how much you could save on your international transfer Amount From GBP USD EUR To EUR USD GBP Estimated saving compared to high street banks: £25.00 Compare Rates from Leading Providers → Free • No obligation • Takes 2 minutes

Technicals can only take a market so far, and the pound will need some solid fundamental improvements to back the case for further advances in GBP/EUR.

With this in mind, we'll be watching Thursday's monthly GDP release that should show the economy returned to growth in November, having shrunk in October. If the data beats expectations, sterling can find a decent enough bid that opens the door to that high at 1.1563.

But it won't be until next week's release of labour market and inflation data that we receive some true 'front line' data. For the recent rally to morph into a genuine uptrend, the UK economy must start surprising to the upside.

For now, there's enough technical support in the charts to keep GBP/EUR relatively elevated, but be aware that the year's data calendar is nearly upon us.

The nature of those data will determine whether we end January higher or lower than current levels.