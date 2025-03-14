Pound-to-Euro Drops on German Headlines

File image of Friedrich Merz, Reichstag building, plenary hall, Berlin / Germany. Photographer: Thomas Köhler / photothek, for bundestag.de.

The Euro strengthens across the board on news that the Greens are on board with Merz's plans.

German politicians crossed a major hurdle in agreeing to its unprecedented spending package.

Germany's Green party has agreed to alter the constitution to boost borrowing and spending.

"Game on again for the EUR as the German parties seem to have reached an agreement with the Greens on a debt package, according to a headline crossing the tape as I write this," says W. Brad Bechtel, Global Head of FX at Jefferies LLC.

It is reported that Friedrich Merz, head of the CDU/CSU, reached a tentative agreement with the Green party, which will allow the current session of the Bundestag to pass constitutional changes.

Merz is believed to have agreed to set aside about 10% of a €500BN infrastrcture spending package for green-related climate investments in order to win over the smaller coalition partner.

The deal still needs to be approved by party lawmakers, sources told Bloomberg.

"The EUR rally of the last two weeks has built heavily on this sea-change in Germany’s fiscal policy, but it still needs to be passed into law, and then implemented as actual spending," says Daragh Maher, Senior FX Strategist at HSBC.

We reported yesterday that the Euro was proving sensitive to fears that negotiations faced setbacks.

The Friday headlines will erase some of those anxieties, helping the Euro advance:

The Euro is 0.44% higher on the day against the Dollar at 1.0897; the Pound-to-Euro exchange rate is half a percent lower at 1.1872.

Merz hopes to alter the constitution to allow Germany to borrow more and spend on infrastructure and rearmament. This must be achieved in the current Bundestag, given that the CDU/CSU, SPD, and Greens hold the numbers to reach a two-thirds majority.

They won't when the new session of the Bundestag convenes.

Economists say the expansion will provide a much-needed boost to Europe's largest economy, judging that it will raise all the boats in the harbour.

The spending plans would allow Germany to invest as much as €1 trillion over the next decade.

In comparison, Germany invested €1.5 trillion over two decades following the reunification of East and West Germany.

The fiscal package introduced last week includes €500 billion for infrastructure spending and a special measure to amend the constitution to exempt defense spending above 1% of GDP from the constitutional debt brake.