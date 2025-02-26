Pound-to-Euro Rises on EU Tariff Threat

Image © Adobe Images

U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. will raise tariffs on EU imports.

Trump said a 25% tariff would be "generally" applied.

However, there was some confusion as he also said the 25% tariff was specific to car imports.

He said the European Union "was formed to screw the United States."

"We have made a decision and we’ll be announcing it very soon. It’ll be 25 per cent,” he said during a meeting of his cabinet.

Following the comments, the Pound-to-Euro exchange rate rose to 1.2098, making for a sizeable daily gain of 0.40%.

The Euro-to-Dollar fell to 1.0489 (-0.20%).

On February 03 Trump said he was "absolutely" going to proceed with EU tariffs. "The EU treat us very bad."

It was at this point that Pound-Euro fist broke through 1.20 as it extended a recovery from its January lows.

"It will definitely happen with the Europen Union," he said at the time. "They're really taking advantage of us. We have over a $300BN deficit. I wouldn't say there is a timeline, but it'll happen very soon."

Car exports are a significant foreign exchange earner for the EU, accounting for approximate earnings of €77.2BN in U.S. exports in 2023 (14.7% of the total).

However, downside damage to the Euro will likely prove limited as markets have become used to Trump's regular tariff outbursts.

There will be a negotiating process before they are levied, meaning the eventual outcome would most likely be less damaging than the headlines.