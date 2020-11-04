Pound Sterling Hits Fresh 2-Month Best for Euro Buyers on Brexit Optimism, but U.S. Electoral Uncertainty to Drive Near-term Volatility

- EU and UK trade talks paused, resume Sunday

- GBP/EUR rally suggests ongoing optimism

- However, uncertainty over U.S. election could cap gains

Above: Michel Barnier, EU Chief Negotiator and Charles Michel, European Council President, address the media on the matter of trade negotiations following the EU Council Summit. Copyright: European Union

Market rates: GBP/EUR: 1.1150 | GBP/USD: 1.2981

Bank transfer rates: 1.0940 | 1.2719

Specialist transfer rates: 1.1050 | 1.2866

Learn more about market beating exchange rates, here

Lock in today's rate for use at a future point in coming months, here.

The Pound-to-Euro exchange rate has rallied to a fresh two-month high on a combination of positive Brexit sentiment and a broad based improvement in global investor sentiment, but signs that the U.S. election result could be contested could deliver near-term uncertainty right across the foreign exchange market.

The gains come despite a small dip at the start of the week on news that England would be entering a one-month lockdown on Thursday, confirming markets remain fixated on the prospect of a Brexit deal.

EU and UK negotiators break up for a short period and it is expected the EU's Michel Barnier is to brief EU ambassadors at some point on Wednesday while the UK's chief negotiator David Frost will brief Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Headlines covering these briefings could offer Sterling some short-term volatility.

Talks are likely to resume in London on Sunday, according to media reports.

Markets have bought Sterling in the belief that negotiators remain on track to secure a deal by mid-November, with issues such as fishing rights and level playing provisions said to be the remaining areas of disagreement.

There is little visibility on just where the two sides stand on these two crucial issues, with headlines and counter headlines providing a contradictory message for investors.

However, markets themselves tell a story of progress as the rally to a fresh two-month high in the Pound-Euro exchange rate implies an ongoing expectation for a deal to be done.

Bloomberg reports Johnson is now unlikely to speak with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this week, as had once been considered, but may do so at the end of next week if a final political push is needed to seal a deal, two people familiar with the discussions said.

"Officials on both sides say an accord is in sight, and could be reached between Nov. 13 and Nov. 16 -- but they caution that the negotiations could still break down. While the two sides have made progress in recent days toward narrowing their differences over fishing, the level competitive playing field and how any deal will be enforced, they haven’t yet reached an accord," says Ian Wishart at Bloomberg.

The Pound-to-Euro exchange rate rose to a two-month best for Euro buyers on Wednesday when it hit 1.1178 before paring back to 1.1144.

The rise above 1.11 is consistent with a steady grind higher in the exchange rate since mid-September and some technical analysts would say the near-term trend continues to favour Sterling gains. If you are looking for a better exchange rate, we recommend you set an order with your FX provider to avoid disappointment in the event the market turns on bad news. Likewise, you might want to book current levels for use over coming months, see our explainer here.

An EU diplomat told the FT the chances of both sides reaching a trade agreement remained "50-50" - a projection that is at odds with market optimism for a deal to be done. The diplomat said talks on the level playing field conditions for businesses remained "slow", with neither side offering decisive concessions.

"The EU’s chief negotiator is expected to call for more negotiations at today’s briefing with the EU member states. Heightened uncertainty about the future trading relationship between the two regions will continue to weigh on GBP," says Carol Kong, a foreign exchange strategist with CBA.

However, near-term price action in Sterling could be influenced by the U.S. election, with uncertainty looking likely to rise given how tight the result is proving to be.

At the time of publication President Donald Trump looks to be favoured in some betting markets, having defied polls by pulling off an upset and winning the all-important state of Florida.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that some key swing states - the very states that will decide the outcome - are unlikely to report today.

This could introduce some uncertainty to foreign exchange markets and cap gains in the Pound.

The Pound had surged higher against the Dollar and other safe-haven assets on Tuesday as markets looked forward to a conclusive result to the vote. The upside in GBP/USD, combined with improved Brexit sentiment, aided gains in GBP/EUR.

However, remove the confidence of a clear-cut win for either of the candidates and some of that impetus fades, confirmed by a 1.0% decline in the GBP/USD exchange rate at the time of publication.

"Are investors under-pricing risks of a contested outcome and ignoring other bearish macro factors, including the impact of fresh lockdowns?" asks Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst at ThinkMarkets.

With so much conviction, there are a few reasons why Razaqzada would urge caution:

1) expect the unexpected – a surprise victory for Trump or a contested election result could derail the rally

2) a win for Biden may be mostly priced in by now, which means investors buying on the rumours could sell the news

3) the focus could quickly return to other macro factors, not least the fresh lockdowns in Europe, with the possibility of more restrictions in the US, if new cases and deaths were to rise sharply here as well

"Bullish traders may wish to proceed with caution and need to be careful chasing the markets here, without first witnessing a decent pullback. Equally, bearish speculators will need to wait for a short-term trigger before stepping in, as the trend has evidently been quite strong so far today," says Razaqzada.

It is reported that Michigan and Pennsylvania - two key states likely to determine the outcome of the race - face severe reporting delays, with no official result likely this morning.

Markets had apparently been looking for a clean sweep by Biden and the Democrats, but this now looks unlikely.

While uncertainty is being tipped by analysts to weigh on financial markets, the volatility that many had been expecting is yet to materialise.

"Donald Trump appears to have staged a remarkable comeback, as polling across the US suggests he has had a good night. The market reaction has so far avoided the volatility of 2016, at least on the downside, with yet more gains for stock futures. This impressive recovery by the party viewed as pro-business has been taken in a positive vein by markets," says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at IG.