Pound-Euro Week Ahead: Charts Point Lower as Volatility Seen Ahead in Eventful Week

- GBP/EUR seen under pressure in volatile and eventful week.

- Brexit meeting, jobs data, BoE in focus amid fresh virus fears.

- Market looks for Brexit compromise and £100bn extra BoE QE.

- Downside seen prevailing below 1.1273, may hit 1.10 this week.

Image © Adobe Images

Achieve up to 3-5% more currency for your money transfers. Beat your bank's rate by using a specialist FX provider: find out how.

The Pound-to-Euro rate returned to June lows last week but is tipped by multiple analysts remain under pressure in what ocould be a volatile week for both Sterling and the single currency.

Sterling limped into the weekend Friday after a hat-trick of losses that came as risk appetite waned among investors, who turned cautious after the June policy statement from the Federal Reserve (Fed) and has concerns grew over a possible second wave of coronavirus infections, mainly in the U.S.

But technical analysts say the signals coming off the charts remain bearish, while Sterling faces a cocktail of risks spanning Brexit, economic data and Bank of England (BoE) policy that could prompt volatility in the coming days.

The Pound will confront those risks as the supposedly non-essential retailers reopen in the UK for the first time since March. Meanwhile, the Euro will be judged according to the evolving prospect of the EU recovery fund garnering enough support in the European Council meeting that begins Thursday.

Above: Numbers of new coronavirus infections declared each day. Source: St Johns Hopkins University.

Both currencies will be sensitive to the mood among investors and resulting price action in stock markets, which will respond early in the new week to the prospect of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the U.S. as well as China after parts of Beijing re-entered 'lockdown' at the weekend.

New cases have continued to rise in a handful of reopened U.S. states while the global tally has increased with the ongoing outbreak in large but developing countries. The Pound-to-Euro rate tends to have a positive correlation with stock markets so would likely continue tracking any moves lower.

"EUR/GBP continues to see a strong recovery from trend line support," says Karen Jones, head of technical analysis for currencies, commodities and bonds at Commerzbank. "A bullish bias will be maintained while above the short term uptrend and we look for the market to retest .9056/86, the recent high."

Jones says the Pound will remain under pressure so long as it's quoted below 1.1273 and is targeting a move down to 1.1042 over the coming days,but also says there's scope for a return to 2008 lows around 1.02 over the coming weeks and months. She sold the Pound-to-Euro rate at 1.1248 last week.

"Weak data underlines the presumption of the UK being the most impacted of all the developed countries," says Jeremy Stretch, European head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. "Although the cross may have again struggled to extend gains beyond 0.90 yesterday we would maintain a positive bias."

Above: Pound-to-Euro rate at daily intervals with S&P 500 stock index (orange line) 21, 55 & 200-day moving averages.

It's not just technical analysts who're bearish in their outlook for the Pound as there's also a growing line of others who also see the British currency remaining under pressure in the weeks ahead, with many citing the trajectory of Brexit talks, BoE monetary policy and coronavirus-related economic damage that's heavier than in most other developed countries. The rub for the Pound though is that all of those factors will be in focus among investors again this week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will e-meet EU chief executive Ursula Von der Leyen Monday, ahead of Thursday's European Council summit, and many in the analyst community are hoping to see a push for compromise between the two parties, although few have much confidence that one will come. This week's summit is an obvious opportunity for a compromise to be struck and capitalised upon by the year-end expiry of the transition period but it's not the last.

Many are already betting against the Pound and the market has become well accustomed to the idea of deadlock in the trade talks so even a few words of optimistic ambition from the two leaders might be enough to seem like a game-changer on Monday. However, if Thursday's EU meeting comes and goes while leaving only deadlock behind in its wake then Sterling might struggle.

"Holding a short position in GBP while global market risk sentiment improves is a painful trade. We recognised this a few weeks ago and held short GBP/AUD as a better way of expressing the negative GBP view. But with the broad rally in EUR we switched into long EUR/GBP," says Jordan Rochester, a strategist at Nomura. "We’ve been holding EUR/GBP longs due to lower UK real yields, a pro-euro area growth recovery story and the weight of Brexit talks. However, GBP has traded slightly higher vs EUR than we expected in recent sessions, but it is yet to break out of its ranges and we expect EUR/GBP to grind higher."

Above: Pound-to-Euro rate shown at weekly intervals with 21, 55 and 200-day moving averages.

Tuesday will see unemployment figures released for the month of April, which brings the market's focus back onto the comparatively larger hit dealt to the UK's services-heavy economy by the coronavirus. GDP fell by -20.4% that month, Office for National Statistics figures revealed last week, and at an annualised pace of -24.5%. Consensus is looking for the unemployment rate to have risen from 3.9% to 4.7%, although risks might be to the upside because there were 1.4 million new claims for benefits that month which would be enough to lift the jobless rate near to 8% if all newly idled workers told the ONS they were actively looking for other work amid the 'lockdown'.

"We assume a majority support a £100bn increase at this meeting," says Robert Wood, an economist at BofA Global Research. "We expect the BoE to cut the QE purchase pace from the current £13.5bn a week. The intense market pressure that led the BoE to buy at the current furious rate has faded. But no MPC member has suggested cutting the purchase pace in public comments. So we have low conviction. Regardless of quantities and pace the BoE's likely message should remain pretty simple: "we want to keep gilt yields from rising."

With Brexit talks to one side the highlight of the week for the Pound is Thursday's Bank of England policy decision which is widely expected to produce another dose of quantitative easing for the economy and HM Treasury, with the market looking for an additional £100bn of bond purchases to take the total amount acquired by the bank to £745bn. However, it's possible the Bank could announce more than that in its 12:00 policy decision.

The BoE has been buying close to £14bn of government debt per week since the coronavirus came along, which is close to £60bn per month and equal to around 2.6% of GDP. The UK government borrowed even more than that during the month of April, with the total having come in at £62.1 after HM Treasury took unprecedented action to limit the longer-term damage done to the economy by the 'lockdown' used to contain the coronavirus.

"A GBP100 billion asset purchase expansion was discussed at their last meeting in May. It remains the most likely outcome with risks skewed in favour of a larger expansion. The GBP reaction is likely to depend more though on any update on the BoE’s latest thinking on negative rates. The GBP could stage a relief rally if the updated BoE communication does not reinforce negative rate speculation, and vice versa. In these circumstances, we expect a more volatile GBP," says Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at MUFG.