Pound Sterling in Recovery Mode agaimst Euro but Faces Cocktail of Risk Ahead

- GBP/EUR recovery to be tested by EU meeting and Brent oil prices.

- Stronger oil correlation means any Brent woes could weigh on GBP.

- EU Council boost to EUR/USD would add to GBP/EUR's headwinds.

- GBP tipped for 2008 lows but move above 1.1519 negates downside.

Image © Adobe Images

- Spot GBP/EUR rate at time of writing: 1.1384

- Bank transfer rates (indicative): 1.1193-1.1173

- FX specialist rates (indicative): 1.1223-1.1292 >> More information

The Pound-to-Euro exchange rate has moved higher on Thursday, having snapped a two-day losing streak and averted a hat-trick of declines over the course of the past 24 hours but it faces a cocktail of risks in the coming session that could undermine the recovery of the British currency and potentially put it on course for a return toward its financial crisis lows.

For Sterling, Thursday's session could depend on developments in oil markets, while for the Euro the outcome of a looming European Council meeting on financing a coronavirus economic package will be watched.

From a technical perspective, Sterling recovered ground against the Euro in Wednesday's session after earlier losses were arrested just ahead of the 21-day moving-average of prices, which might be taken by some as a bullish sign if not for other technical damage done earlier in the week. Tuesday's losses drew the Pound-Euro rate into a daily close below its 200-day moving-average after a Doji candle solidified on the weekly chart last Friday, indicating that a change of trend and turn lower could be in the pipeline.

Above: Pound-Euro rate shown at daily intervals with Fibonacci retracements of 2020 downtrend and key moving-averages.

The Pound now needs the GBP/USD rate to outperform EUR/USD in order to remain on the upward path against the Euro as the Pound-Euro rate tends to closely reflect the sum of GBP/USD over EUR/USD, although Sterling has a stronger correlation with the price of oil than its European counterpart.

From a fundamental viewpoint, we note that oil price dynamics have been impacting Sterling negatively of late, via their ability to shift the dial of broader risk sentiment across the market.

Oil has come under scrutiny this week after futures of West Texas Intermediate crude, the North American benchmark, fell below zero amid an unprecedented supply glut that's pushed storage capacity constraints to critical levels. Many storage facilities have filled up amid the global economic stoppage brought on by the coronavirus but the barrels are still coming thick and fast, which is stoking increased prices for storage space that has exacerbated the pressure on the market for barrels sold and delivered in the here and now.

"As the front month in futures flips over to June, WTI is under $12p/bbl and Brent under $18," says Kit Juckes, chief FX strategist at Societe Generale. "If freight rates doubled in floating storage, the contango would have to widen to $25.65. This would imply front month Brent and WTI at $11.35\bbl and $7.10\bbl respectively."

Brent prices followed WTI crude prices lower on Monday and Tuesday, although not nearly as low as the North American benchmark, and the Pound-Dollar rate followed the both south despite the UK being a net oil importer. Lower oil prices are an economic stimulus for the UK in normal times, rather than an economic cost, but the Pound-Dollar rate still has an uncanny correlation with crude prices that are being widely tipped to hit new lows before long as the global economic shutdown continues.

Monday's episode revealed that it now costs more to store a barrel of oil than it does to buy one for delivery in the here and now, which is a situation that's not yet reflected in the price of June 2020 crude oil futures. Brent and WTI were trading up around $20 and $13 per barrel overnight for the June month but as the futures expiry date in draws closer in late May there's a chance downward pressure could build again, and key to whether it does will be daily changes in the cost of storage space. Those freight rates will themselves be highly sensitive to progress among major economies toward easing the 'lockdown' measures used to contain the coronavirus.

Above: Pound-Dollar rate shown at daily intervals alongside ICE Brent crude oil futures price for June month (orange line).

"It remains to be seen whether the price of Brent will (or will not) be as big a casualty of the current oil market dynamic as its WTI cousin. There are risks that the US supply glut could be fully replicated elsewhere, and it's not clear that Saudi Arabia's "involvement" in all of this will dissipate quickly," says Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Sterling might meanwhile need a negative outcome from the looming European Council meeting in order to avoid a fresh turn lower against the Euro.

The EUR/USD rate has been weighed down by the fragmented and fractious European response to the coronavirus crisis and the Euro bloc's leaders are under immense pressure to agree a common fiscal solution on Thursday, which would very likely be a positive influence on the Euro if it happens. Financial stability on the 'periphery' is at stake in the short-term and the unity, if-not existence of the bloc itself, is at risk on a longer-term horizon.

Above: Pound-Euro rate shown at weekly intervals.

A falling oil price and European expressions of 'solidarity' would weigh on the Pound-Dollar rate while lifting the Euro-Dollar rate in what would be a toxic cocktail for the Pound-Euro rate that risks vindicating some bearish views on the outlook for Sterling. Technical analysts at Commerzbank have tipped the Pound-Euro rate for steep falls in the weeks and months ahead, falls so steep they might potentially see Sterling back at its lowest levels since the 2008 financial crisis.

A down-day on Thursday, for any reason, would ensure the 2020 downtrend in the Pound-Euro rate remains alive and well while bringing those 2008 lows a step closer.

"EUR/GBP has risen to the April 7 high at .8865 as expected. If it were to be overcome, the March 20 low at .8994 would be back in play," says Karen Jones, head of technical analysis for currencies, commodities and bonds at Commerzbank, referring to the 1.1280 and 1.1118 levels of the Pound-Euro rate respectively.

Jones advocated this week that Commerzbank clients sell the Pound-Euro rate around 1.1412 and is looking for the 1.1118 to give way in the first instance. She's also tipping the Pound-Euro rate to fall to 1.0200 over the next three weeks or so, where it could remain for months after, but says a move above 1.1519 would negate these forecasts.