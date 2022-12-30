Op-ed: Why Rishi Sunak Should Help Ukraine Sit at Negotiating Table

Image © Adobe Stock

The sinking global economy and resulting human suffering are all that's necessary for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to encourage Ukraine to sit at a negotiating table next year though President Vladimir Putin's misunderstanding of Russian responsibilities to the United Nations suggests these talks will fail.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has alleged as the basis for his ongoing attack on Ukraine that by freely and voluntarily associating with members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Ukraine and other surrounding countries are posing an unacceptable security risk to Russia itself.

"The problem is that in territories adjacent to Russia, which I have to note is our historical land, a hostile “anti-Russia” is taking shape. Fully controlled from the outside, it is doing everything to attract NATO armed forces and obtain cutting-edge weapons," President Putin said in faux justification in February.

The fix, according to the Kremlin, is for itself and others to put the principle of "indivisible security" before the foundational rights of the UN Charter.

The United Nations Charter affords all people a treaty right to freely determine their own futures including their internal affairs and their international relations.

It is guaranteed by five countries including Russia and the United Kingdom though it was the Russian President who failed to understand this year how by guaranteeing the UN Charter, Russia has already committed to placing the self-interests of other countries before those of itself.

United Nations Security Council seats never were status symbols or vehicles for the service of self-interest but actually the polar opposite.

Russian President Putin's misunderstanding of this is demonstrated by the invasion and reasons given throughout this February 24 speech.

"It is a fact that over the past 30 years we have been patiently trying to come to an agreement with the leading NATO countries regarding the principles of equal and indivisible security in Europe. In response to our proposals, we invariably faced either cynical deception and lies or attempts at pressure and blackmail, while the North Atlantic alliance continued to expand despite our protests and concerns," President Putin said on February 24.

"For the United States and its allies, it is a policy of containing Russia, with obvious geopolitical dividends. For our country, it is a matter of life and death, a matter of our historical future as a nation. This is not an exaggeration; this is a fact. It is not only a very real threat to our interests but to the very existence of our state and to its sovereignty. It is the red line which we have spoken about on numerous occasions. They have crossed it," he added.

President Putin's perception that other United Nations Security Council members have crossed a red line is a strong indication that any New Year peace talks will be likely to fail.

So too is the Kremlin's insistence that talks should enable it to retain the territories it has attempted to annex this year, as that reflects an intention to continue placing its own perceived security before the UN Charter rights of others that Russia has committed to uphold through the Security Council.

But that does not mean other Security Council members should overlook both sides' willingness to talk instead of fight, especially in light of the impact the conflict is having in other parts of the world where shortages of goods such as food and energy are collapsing economies and straining societies.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could help Russia to understand the basis of Britain's support for Ukraine, and Ukrainian representatives to make their case in any discussions with their Russian counterparts.