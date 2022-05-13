The Cost of Living Crisis: What a Great Wartime Leader Might Say

“In this great work there has been splendid cooperation between the Government and industry and labor…But all our present efforts are not enough,” - President Franklin D. Roosevelt, December 29, 1940.

Rising energy bills stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine are fomenting a growing ‘cost of living crisis’ that is dominating the domestic conversation and with worse yet to come, the wisdom of great wartime leaders from the past could again become valuable in the near future.

UK inflation rose to 7% during the first full month following the Russian invasion of Ukraine but there’s a very real chance that Office for National Statistics figures will reveal as soon as next week that the rate of price growth has reached the double-digit percentages.

The vast bulk of that inflation is rooted in rising oil and gas prices and the second round effect that these have on production costs for other goods.

This will eventually add up to an additional £1,500 to the existing annual energy bill of the average household in the UK by the time that all is said and done, according to the latest estimates made by the Bank of England in its May Monetary Policy Report press conference.

That is nothing short of a cataclysmic outcome for some households and for energy intensive businesses in manufacturing and other sectors.

But it’s also a likely long-term effect of Russia’s war against Ukraine, which is also a proxy war against North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members and all other peoples of the world who might value their indivisibly inherent rights to freely determine their own futures.

This is why it’s unfortunate, if not scandalous, that the government’s ‘energy security strategy’ of April 07 lacked any and all details of a timeline for delivery of tangible benefits to British households, businesses and the broader economy.

That gives the appearance of a government paying mere lip service to the real need to promptly increase UK energy output, as well as the impression of one cynically exploiting the crisis to advance certain other policy agendas.

This half-hearted effort is now undermining the UK economy on which everything depends including, to some extent, the defence of Ukraine and leaves the government further appearing to lack ideas and inspiration.

Below is an example of something a great wartime leader might say, and the spirit with which the above task might be taken up.

