Who are the Voting Members of the Federal Reserve in 2022?

Above: Fed Chair Powell. Image copyright Federal Reserve.

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as soon as March 2022, opening the door to a potential four rate hikes this year.

Over coming months investors will be eyeing the remarks and guidance from individual members of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) for hints and steers as to when the rate hikes and other policy changes will take place.

Here are the people to watch.

The voting members of the FOMC in 2022 are: Chair Jerome Powell and Vice Chair Richard Clarida alongside the remaining Board of Governors, these being Lael Brainard, Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller.

Note there are two vacant positions on the Board.

Members entitled to vote from the regional federal banks are: Vice Chair of the FOMC John Williams (New York - a permanent position), Loretta Mester (Cleveland), James Bullard (St. Louis) and Esther George (Kansas City).

Non-voting members include Charles Evans (Chicago), Patrick Harker (Philadelphia), Meredith Black (Dallas), Neel Kashkari (Minneapolis), Thomas Barkin (Richmond), Raphael Bostic (Atlanta) and Mary Daly (San Francisco).



Analysis from Wells Fargo finds the FOMC's voting bloc is composed of two 'doves' by instinct (Clarida and Brainard) and five 'hawks' (Bowman, Waller, Mester, Bullard and George).

Williams and Powell are considered neutral in instinct.

Image courtesy of Wells Fargo.