The Canadian Dollar Today: Inflation Data in Focus

The Canadian Dollar was on its front foot Wednesday amid risk-on trading across financial markets and ahead of March inflation data that could prove significant to the narrative around Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate policy over the coming months.

Consensus is for the Canadian inflation to have risen by 0.7% during the recent month, unchanged from the pace of increase seen in February, which is expected to lift the annual rate of inflation back up from 1.5% to 1.9%.

Meanwhile, the BoC's common, median and trimmed-mean measures of inflation are expected to come in at 1.8%, 1.8% and 1.9% respectively, with little change to any of them during the recent month. The data is out at 13:30 London time.

"USD/CAD is trading near the lower‑end of this month’s 1.3285‑1.3405 range on a weaker USD and higher crude oil prices. Today, Canadian underlying CPI inflation (average of common, median and trim CPI) is expected to stay sticky around 1.8% in March, reinforcing the Bank of Canada’s neutral stance," says Elias Haddad, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Haddad says "easing presures on production capacity will mean the consumer price index is kept under wraps over the coming months, which should provide the Bank of Canada with plenty of time in which it can observe developments in the economy before making any big decisions on interest rates.

Markets care about the inflation data because it is the outlook for consumer price pressures that dictates central bank interest rate policies, and its changes in the relative interest rate outlook which drive the capital flows that government movements in exchange rates.

Above-target inflation, as well as signs that price pressures are building from any level, are normally enough to get markets contemplating the odds of an interest rate hike and to given the Canadian Dollar a lift.

"With the core measures expected to remain stable, greater emphasis will be placed on growth data to prove that January's GDP is not a one-hit wonder. A dovish BOS and upcoming BOC meeting next week cast a long shadow over the CAD, having us inclined to fade dips in USDCAD and preference to lean short on Dollar-bloc FX," says Robert Both, a macro strategist at TD Securities.

The USD/CAD rate was quoted -0.18% lower at 1.3335 ahead of the release Wednesday and is now down -1.94% for 2019, while the Pound-to-Canadian-Dollar rate was -0.09% lower at 1.7405 but has risen 0.03% in 2019.

"For USDCAD, we are inclined to fade dips towards 1.3350 - the post-BOS lows. Meanwhile, the 1.3420/50 area represents notable resistance but broadly in line with a narrowing moribund range that has enveloped the pair with 1.33 as the lower bound," says Both.

Canada's Dollar was higher against all of its G10 rivals Wednesday, aided by buoyant oil prices and newfound optimism about the outlook for the global economy. China's latest round of economic figures all surprised on the upside.

"GBPCAD is weaker but still effectively range bound. Price action has struggled in the low 1.75s over the past week and weakness below minor (and “vague”) support around 1.7410/20 should see losses extend," says Eric Theoret, a strategist at Scotiabank. "We think potential losses may be limited to the 1.70 area now—rather than the 1.65/1.66 zone—but the pound will need to make new cycle highs (sooner, rather than later) to overcome these negatives."

Wedesday's consensus appears to paint a picture of stable underlying inflation pressures within the economy, which might surprise some given the -30% bust in oil prices late last year that has since been largely unwound.

Oil traded between $67 and $72 per barrell during the first quarter of 2018, similar to its range this year, which might explain why the market is looking for steady inflation figures Wednesday.

But TD's Both and other analysts say economic growth indicators should matter more for the market and Canadian Dollar at the moment, given what the Bank of Canada had to say earlier this week.

"The Spring Business Outlook Survey painted a more downbeat picture relative to prior surveys, as demonstrated by weaker investment intentions and the first negative print for the composite BOS indicator since 2016," Both writes, in a note to clients Monday. "The BOS provides a crude reminder as to why we despise the CAD and why it remains a strategic sell on rallies. Our focus shifts topside in USDCAD with 1.3450 a key resistance marker."

Many of the indicators contained in the latest business outlook survey fell to their lowest levels since the third quarter of 2016. The survey vindicates the Bank of Canada for not having raised its interest rate thus far in 2019.

The sales growth indicator pointed clearly in the first quarter toward the weakest revenue growth for companies since the July-October period of 2016, while investment and hiring intentions both fell too, albeit that the latter still remain at elevated levels.

Most importantly, respondents to the survey told the Bank of Canada they anticipate that input and output price growth will "stabilize" over the coming months due to a combination of increased competition and fading pressure from tariff-related cost increases, which are offsetting higher commodity prices.

This means lesser inflation pressures up ahead, which might not be good for the Loonie because it would take robust consumer prices and faster economic growth to get the Bank of Canada to lift its interest rate this year.

Economists are now speculating the BoC will sit on hold for at least the foreseeable future. In March, the BoC stopped just short of saying it doesn't expect to raise rates at all this year.

This was after a December-to-January u-turn on earlier interest rate guidance that had suggested it could lift its cash rate on as many as three occasions in 2019 and potentially taking it from the current 1.75%, up to 2.5%.