Australian Dollar: The "Fuel Crisis" Matters

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Australia's fuel crisis is weighing on the Australian Dollar, boosting GBP/AUD recovery prospects.

Fuel shortages can exert a meaningful impact on AUD via the consumer confidence and interest rate expectation channels.

Australia is seeing something of an emerging fuel crisis, and this could prove to be a negative for the currency.

It is widely reported that more than 500 service stations across Australia's two largest states have run out of petrol or diesel as the nation's fuel crisis worsens.

Over 600 stations nationwide are out of at least one fuel type.

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The government says the shortages are a result of increased demand, with households front-running any potential squeeze in supply by filling up their tanks.

The country's Energy Minister said Thursday there was no supply issue and that rationing would be an "absolute worst case" scenario.

Yet, local media refer to the shortages as the "fuel crisis"; the lexicon of crisis will have a marked impact on the public's perceptions about the outlook for the economy and their personal circumstances.

Above: GBP/AUD rises up to the 50-day moving average, a first objective of the recovery.

The risk is that a resultant deterioration in both consumer and business confidence sucks demand out of what is one of the healthiest G10 economies at this stage of the global economic cycle.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had already noted that strength and responded by raising interest rates twice already this year, judging that demand has been strong enough to drive inflation to above target levels on a consistent basis.

In this regard, a fuel crisis can help the RBA if it lowers demand and takes some heat out of the economy, bringing price inflation back onto an even keel.

The RBA would conclude there is less need for further rate rises if consumers retrench.

"The economic outlook has weakened, shaped by higher inflation from domestic pressures and the Middle East conflict and the resultant monetary tightening and activity impacts," says Adelaide Timbrell, an economist at ANZ Bank.

That matters for the Australian dollar; it has outperformed its peers through the course of 2026 thanks to the RBA raising rates while other central banks sit back or even consider further rate cuts. If the RBA enters a pause phase, the AUD might unwind some of its outperformance.

To be sure, that's already happening, with GBP/AUD recovering for six days in succession now. Further gains for the exchange rate are possible if Australia hypes up its fuel crisis.

And with the national government convening another emergency meeting on the matter this Monday, all signs are that this will be the case.