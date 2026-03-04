GBP/AUD Finally Sees Some Relief

Image © Adobe Images

The pound is showing tentative signs of recovery against the Australian dollar after weeks of relentless selling pressure pushed the pair deep into oversold territory.

GBP/AUD rebounds to 1.9020 from Tuesday's multi-month lows at 1.8805 as a recovery in UK short-term bond yields lifts sterling across the board.

Technically, the move hints that the pair may be attempting to break out of the aggressive downtrend channel that has dominated trading in recent weeks.

However, it is far too early to declare the selloff finished.

Momentum indicators have yet to turn convincingly higher, suggesting the latest rebound is more likely the result of the Relative Strength Index recovering from oversold conditions and a period of mean reversion rather than the start of a durable trend reversal.

For those with Australian dollar purchase requirements, the recovery could present a tactical opportunity to lock in exchange rates for future transactions before downside pressure potentially resumes.

Compare GBP to AUD Exchange Rates Find out how much you could save on your pound to Australian dollar transfer Amount (GBP) Receiving (AUD) Potential saving vs high street banks: A$4,875.00 Compare GBP/AUD Rates from Leading Providers → Free • No obligation • Takes 2 minutes

Part of the rebound may reflect market churn linked to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East and the resulting surge in energy prices.

On paper, a gas exporter such as Australia should benefit from higher energy prices. However, the Australian dollar also tends to track global risk sentiment closely, and weakness in Asian equity markets suggests risk appetite remains fragile, creating scope for intermittent AUD softness.

Interest rate developments in Australia also continue to favour the currency, a point reinforced by hawkish remarks from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock earlier this week.

When asked during a Q&A session whether the RBA board was moving rates on a quarterly basis, Bullock replied that “every [RBA] meeting is live,” adding the board is “very alert” to the potential implications for inflation expectations stemming from the Middle East conflict.

“It is standard practice for Bullock to maintain optionality, though we do admit that ongoing oil surges raise the risk for hikes,” says Max Lin, FX analyst at CIBC Capital Markets.

Economists at local lender Commonwealth Bank say the RBA's March meeting is ‘live’ given the recent flow of data. However, at this stage, they still expect the RBA to err on the side of caution and hike in May.

Heightened uncertainty around the conflict in Iran complicates the near‑term picture.

GBP / AUD — Open — High — Low — Bid — Ask — Fetching live data Q1 2026 Outlook Find out what comes next Get Forecast Historical rate Historical rate Forecast range Forecast range Today Today

At the same time, the interest-rate story in the UK is also shifting in sterling’s favour.

Rising oil and gas prices have lifted inflation expectations, prompting markets to reassess the outlook for the Bank of England.

Traders who previously expected a March 19 rate cut have largely abandoned that view, and markets now anticipate no further cuts this year.

The adjustment has pushed UK short-term bond yields higher, helping to support the pound and allowing GBP/AUD to stage its first meaningful rebound in weeks.

For now, the pair appears caught between supportive Australian rate dynamics and a renewed lift in UK yields, leaving the recovery fragile even as sterling enjoys a brief moment of relief.