Pound to Australian Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Under Strain as Wage Data Eyed

GBP/AUD under pressure & risking further losses short-term

Upside risk for AU wage index a downside risk for GBP/AUD

Scope for dip below 1.73 if wage data lifts RBA expectations

The Pound to Australian Dollar exchange rate on the back foot and under strain but would risk falling further if the latest wages report vindicates the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) for maintaining its hawkish interest rate outlook.

Australia's Dollar hit the ground running on Monday while leaving Sterling, the Euro, Yen, U.S. Dollar and others in the dust amid thinner than usual trading on what was a public holiday for some North American markets.

Sweden's Krona was the only G10 currency to outperform the Australian Dollar in price action that saw GBP/AUD turned back from near February highs after having approached its 200-day moving average at 1.7536 on Friday.

The Pound dipped briefly below the 1.74 handle on Monday but would risk falling further and potentially below 1.73 later this week if S&P Global PMI surveys remain downbeat on the UK's economic prospects while the latest wage price index eggs on the Reserve Bank of Australia.

"The Australian wage price index for Q4 2022 may give AUD some support on Wednesday. The RBA’s business liaison and our wage tracker based on customer transactions suggests wage growth accelerated," says Carol Kong, an economist and currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Above: Pound to Australian Dollar rate shown at hourly intervals alongside AUD/USD.

"Our internal wages tracker indicates growth of 1.0%/qtr (3.4%/yr)," Kong and colleagues write in a Monday research briefing.

GBP/AUD is often negatively correlated with AUD/USD so typically anything that supports the latter is likely to act as a headwind for the Sterling pair, which is one reason why Tuesday's release of minutes from February's RBA meeting and Wednesday's publication of final quarter wages data are risks for the Pound.

The RBA raised its cash rate to 3.35% earlier this February in its ninth increase since May 2022 and warned that "further increases in interest rates will be needed over the months ahead to ensure that inflation returns to target."

"The RBA minutes could have a hawkish tilt given the decision to strengthen forward guidance in February (and the quarterly wage price index will be important too)," says Sid Bhushan, an economist at Goldman Sachs.

February's RBA statement prompted market-implied expectations for the cash rate to rise notably but was followed by data revealing a second consecutive contraction of employment for January

Above: Market-implied expectations for RBA cash rate. Source: Goldman Sachs Marquee. Click image for closer inspection.

"Our overall assessment is the labour market is still very tight. When we talk to firms, they tell us they're still hiring. It's a bit easier to hirer than it was three months ago," RBA Governor Philip Lowe told the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics last week.

"They're still hiring and they still want to hire, and the number of job ads and job vacancies are still extraordinarily high. It's hard to interpret the last two month's employment data because there are some seasonable issues," he added.

Governor Lowe also told the committee "when we speak to businesses a fair number are giving wage increases of more than five per cent this year," which potentially implies upside risks to consensus expectations for Wednesday's wage price index.

A stronger than expected number is potentially an upside risk for the Australian inflation outlook and so also for market views about the outlook for the cash rate, which would mean downside risk for the Pound to Australian Dollar rate.

"We're expecting that inflation will start now declining. It didn't decline in the December quarter. It did elsewhere in the world, but it didn't in Australia. The main reason for that is demand here has been strong, national income is strong, people have got jobs and they've got savings," Governor Lowe said last week.

Above: Pound to Australian Dollar rate shown at daily intervals with selected moving averages.