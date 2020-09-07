Nomura "Turn Neutral" on Australian Dollar Outlook

- AUD outperformance to fade says Nomura

- China tensions, RBA, soft data to weigh

- But iron ore prices to limit downside

GBP/AUD spot rate at time of publication: 1.8150

Foreign exchange strategists at a major investment bank have this week told clients they have downgraded their stance on the Australian Dollar to neutral, observing that RBA policy, China tensions and a weak recovery from the covid-19 crisis will provide headwinds.

However, strategists at Nomura say that robust iron ore prices should provide some ongoing support for the Aussie Dollar which should provide some downside protection as other once-positive drivers start to bite.

"We have turned neutral on AUD, having been positive for several months," says Jordan Rochester, FX Strategist at Nomura, in a weekly briefing note to clients.

Nomura list the following factors for their bearish shift on the currency:

1) continuing Australia-China tensions and fresh negative stories in Chinese media,

2) a more-dovish-than expected RBA post-meeting press release on Tuesday, and

3) a far-weaker than expected Q2 GDP print on Wednesday as headwinds.

As a result in the downward shift in sentiment on the Aussie Dollar, Nomura exited a trade that sought to take advantage of further strength in the currency against the Yen.

The call by Nomura comes as the Australian Dollar edges higher against the British Pound which is being tipped by analysts to run into headwinds as Autumn delivers Brexit trade negotiation tensions and weakening data. The Pound-to-Australian Dollar exchange rate is quoted at 1.8152. The U.S. Dollar-Australian Dollar exchange rate is meanwhile quoted at 0.7275, having fallen for much of September in the face of a broader USD comeback.

The full cost of the coronavirus containment effort was laid bare last week after official data showed it had pushed Australia into its first recession for decades.

Australia's economy shrank -7% in the second quarter, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said, building on a -0.3% decline from the opening months of the year and when consensus was looking for only a -6% fall.

The economic contraction pushed Australia into its first recession since the early 1990's following that followed government mandated closure of the economy that was intended to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"Nominal GDP growth, as measured by incomes fell 7.5%, the largest decline on record. The annual rate fell from 3.1% in the March quarter to -5.8% in the June quarter, also the weakest on record, and the first annual decline in nominal incomes since 1991," says Besa Duda, chief economist at St George Bank. "Given the lift in COVID-19 cases in NSW and Victoria over the September quarter, and the restrictions imposed in Victoria, economic growth may not return until the December quarter of the year."

The soft data will likely keep the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on a cautious footing going forward and Nomura say they expect further easing to be announced by the central bank.

"This follows a more-dovish-than expected RBA post-meeting press release on 1 September and a far-weaker than expected Q2 GDP print," says a briefing note from Nomura. "We have raised our probability of further RBA accommodation to 50%, notably higher than a few weeks ago. Any new accommodation would likely focus on lowering borrowing costs further, and in a way that minimises harm to banks."

The rule of thumb in foreign exchange is that increasing expectations for central bank easing is met with a weakening in the currency that bank issues.

However, Nomura acknowledge the elevated prices of iron ore as being a factor that will likely see the Aussie Dollar supported going forward which could counteract some of the negative headwinds seen elsewhere.