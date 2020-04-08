Australian Dollar Declines on Ratings Outlook Downgrade

Image © Adobe Stock

- GBP/AUD spot rate at time of writing: 2.0058

- Bank transfer rates (indicative): 1.9360-1.9500

- FX specialist transfer rates (indicative): 1.9960-1.9900 >> More information

The Australian Dollar declined against the Pound, Euro, U.S. Dollar and other major currencies on Wednesday, April 08 following a decision by ratings agency Standard & Poors to downgrade the outlook for the country's credit rating.

S&P downgraded the 'outlook' on Australia's AAA sovereign credit rating from 'stable' to ‘negative’.

"A negative rating means there is a one in three chance of a rating downgrade in the next two years. AUD/USD may remain heavy in the near‑term because of S&P’s changed guidance and a strengthening in USD," says Kim Mundy, FX Strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The downgrade to the outlook can often precede a cut to a country's sovereign debt rating, and we could well see such a move occur over coming months owing to the substantial increase in spending committed by the Australian government to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Australia enters the crisis with a relatively healthy financial position and considering the majority of the world's developed markets are also likely to see their debt piles balloon owing to the crisis, we would not expect the Aussie Dollar to be particularly impacted.

The Pound-to-Australian Dollar exchange rate is quoted at 2.0058 at the time of writing, as the pair looks to reestablish some stability following the recent sell-off linked to the ongoing recovery in global stock markets, which tends to benefit the Aussie Dollar. The Australian-U.S. Dollar exchange rate is meanwhile softer at 0.6138.

"Credit ratings are not the major driver of currencies," says Mundy. "In the current environment, commodity prices and USD direction are the major short term drivers of AUD."

We would only expect the credit rating of a nation to start having material impacts on the currency when it is clear that rating is heading into junk territory, as has been the case of South Africa over recent years.