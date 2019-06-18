Big Jump in NZ and Australian Dollars against the Pound: Hopes for Trade War Progress Cited

Image © Adobe Images

The Australian and New Zealand Dollars were seen outperforming on global foreign exchange markets on Tuesday, June 18 amidst growing hopes for a resolution to the U.S.-China trade war.

Broader global investor sentiment appears to have taken the driving wheel for the two antipodean currencies with a likely spark to the rally being a tweet by

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a very good conversation with president Xi Jinping.

He tweeted: "Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."

Fuelling the feel-good factor was a tweet from the other side of the table, this time by Hu Xijin, the editor of China's Global Times:

"President Xi Jinping did agree to meet with US President Donald Trump at G20 and they will discuss fundamental issues in China-US relations. This phone call brings a slim hope to break the current deadlock between the two countries."

Xijin is widely seen as being a mouthpiece for the Chinese government, and his hints that there is potential for progress therefore will have been picked up by markets.

The Australian and New Zealand Dollars are seen as two of the most liquid proxy currencies for the 'trade war trade' - indeed, New Zealand and Australia's economies rely heavily on China which is their prime export market.

With China's economy slowing under the pressure of rising U.S. trade tariffs, any hope of progress on the trade war front would not only benefit China but its key trading partners too.

The Pound-to-Australian Dollar exchange rate has gone 0.35% lower at the time of writing to trade at 1.8237. The Pound-to-New Zealand Dollar exchange rate has gone half a percent lower to trade at 1.9204.

“Stocks and risk assets rallied while safe havens were sold as a veritable risk-on mood returned to global markets this afternoon," says Neil Wilson, analyst with Markets.com.