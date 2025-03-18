Pound-to-Dollar Hits 1.30

Image © Adobe Images

Pound Sterling has achieved a key milestone in its rally against the Dollar.

The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate reached 1.30 on Tuesday and now looks on course to test a key ceiling.

"The $1.30 handle is a crucial psychological level, which, if surpassed, could trigger a significant upward movement as it did in August last year," says George Vessey, FX strategist at Convera.

The Pound rose to $1.3433 last September before falling nearly 10 per cent in early 2025 as the U.S. economic 'exceptionalism' trade kicked into gear and spurred a significant rally in USD.

According to Nick Kennedy, FX strategist at Lloyds Bank, GBP/USD currently aims for GBP/USD 1.3044, which blocks the 1.3108/42 band.

"Through there 1.3434 would come back into play, though that’s probably not something to think about nearer-term," he adds.

As these ceiling levels approach, expect selling interest in the pound to rise as market participants lock in value.

They will do so with one eye on Thursday's Bank of England decision, which recent history shows tends to weigh on Sterling.

Those looking to buy dollars should consider setting up an order to at least partly cover exposure.

According to a consensus of investment bank analysts, GBP/USD is now trading at overbought levels and the prospect of a meaningful pullback cannot be discounted in the coming weeks.

"We continue to think the stock market will recover as US recession fears fade. We also continue to think that the Fed will remain on hold this year, and stick to its view that there is “no hurry” to cut interest rates again when it meets next week. If we’re right on those two counts, we would expect the dollar to rally significantly from here," says Jonas Goltermann, Deputy Chief Markets Economist at Capital Economics.

The Dollar's 2025 setback comes as investors flip their reaction function to Donald Trump's tariff agenda. Heading into the U.S. inauguration in January, tariffs were considered pro-USD as they are inflationary by nature.

However, investors didn't count on the uncertainty of Trump's ad hoc approach to tariffs and broader legislation, namely the DODGE programme, which has triggered consumer and business uncertainty.

The golden rule in FX is that currency is negative for a currency, even the mighty Greenback.

The prospect of this uncertainty fading will build from April 02 when Trump announces a tranche of tariffs that should take him closer to finalising one of his major policy commitments.

"Our sense remains that a return to US exceptionalism (supporting a stronger dollar) is the most likely path forward," says Goltermann.