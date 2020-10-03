Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Downside Risk Abounds amid U.S. Election Curveball, Brexit Hopes

-GBP/USD recovery survives Trump virus shock, Brexit volatility.

-Charts point back above 1.30 but downside risk abounds for GBP.

-USD rebounds as Trump’s illness stokes U.S. election uncertainty.

Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour

GBP/USD spot rate at time of writing: 1.2931

Bank transfer rate (indicative guide): 1.2583-1.2674

FX specialist providers (indicative guide): 1.2742-1.2820

The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate recovered further lost ground last week but is still susceptible to adverse Brexit headlines and will face relating to the health of President Donald Trump over the coming days.

President Trump is battling against the coronavirus after testing positive for it on Friday, threatening markets with weeks of uncertainty about whether he'll be able to compete in November’s election.

“The dollar remains in recent ranges in a consolidation phase and we see that as likely to continue,” says Derek Halpenny, head of research, global markets EMEA and international securities at MUFG. “The hopes of a fiscal stimulus package have evaporated and we have now had the announcement that President Trump has tested positive for COVID-19. So we remain of the view that the dollar will be well supported within the 1.1600-1.2000 EUR/USD range with a test to the downside more likely. “

Friday’s revelation sank stock markets and lifted the greenback although it didn’t prevent the Pound-to-Dollar rate from rising amid a perceived ebbing of ‘no deal ‘ Brexit risk.

In late March and April when Prime Minister Boris Johnson contracted the virus it took a full 10 days for his condition to deteriorate to the point where he required intensive hospital care so it may be as long or longer before markets know the extent to which it’ll impact the 74-year old President, who’s a member of one of the highest risk groups.

“The health of the US President and the outlook for the US elections could continue to dominate the price action in the G10 FX markets in the near term,” says Valentin Marinov, head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole CIB. “In addition, next week’s US data could highlight that the US economy continues to recover and thus should keep at bay any talk of further Fed easing from here, even if, as we think, a fiscal stimulus deal remains elusive.”

With less than a month to go before the November 03 presidential election, betting market implied odds of a Democratic Party victory have risen alongside the safe-haven Dollar and could continue to do so until investors can be sure that he’ll still be able to participate in the ballot.

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate shown at 4-hour intervals.

Wednesday's vice presidential debate is the main event for election-watchers this week though updates on Trump's health might have more of an impact on markets, especially if it deteriorates.

“We continue to look for stronger evidence we are in the process of establishing a more important base following its successful defence of our key downside objective at 1.2720/1.2655. Key resistance stays seen starting at 1.2953 and stretching up to 1.3007 – the mid -September highs and 55 -day average,” says David Sneddon, head of technical analysis at Credit Suisse.

Sneddon says the Pound needs to overcome the 1.3007 level on a daily closing basis to complete a technical “base” that looks to have been forming on the charts through September, which would then create scope for a return toward late August highs near 1.35.

“Should the market fail in the 1.3000/70 zone, we would expect to see further losses to 1.2445 and then 1.2250/00,” says Karen Jones, head of technical analysis for currencies, commodities and bonds at Commerzbank.

Jones bought the Pound at 1.2820 in September and is targeting a move up to 1.3050 but intends to walk away from the trade at that level.

"BREXIT news ebbed-and-flowed over the past week, although the rally in the pound clearly implies the market is sensing a deal," says James McCormick, global head of desk strategy at Natwest Markets.

Sterling has been trading in a 1.27-to-1.30 range and was boosted Friday when political leaders instructed Brexit negotiators to work more intensively to bridge remaining differences in the trade negotiations.

There had been fears that either the EU or UK could walk away from the table if a deal had not come together by October and if EU objections to the Internal Market Bill remained unaddressed, but the two sides are now expected to continue talking beyond a self-imposed mid-month deadline if necessary.

“We remain highly skeptical of apparent progress/breakthroughs in negotiations as the two sides remain far apart on key issues with less than two weeks to go until the Oct 15-16 EU leaders’ summit. Brexit headlines will remain the main trigger for GBP price swings in the near term,” says Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank. “A close today above its 21-day MA of 1.2896 would be the first in four weeks and could signal further gains. On the weekly charts its 200-week MA at 1.2935 will stand as resistance."

Above: GBP/USD at daily intervals with S&P 500 futures (green line, left axis), Fibonacci retracements of March recovery

The Pound-to-Dollar rate was unable to get past its 200-week moving-average at 1.2935 last week and could be susceptible over the coming days to both adverse Brexit headlines as well as those relating to President Trump’s health.

Sterling normally has a positive correlation with the stock markets that fell on Friday when President Trump's illness was revealed so could come under pressure this week if his health deteriorates.

“The early signs are that a big lead for the Democrats is seen as reducing the risk of a contested election, supporting risk assets and gently weighing on the dollar. Any Republican comeback could reverse this trend,” says Chris Turner, global head of markets and regional head of research at ING. “While the outlook for GBP does not look negative for next week, we continue to see the GBP pay off as asymmetric, skewed to larger losses should the trade negotiations fail vs limited gains should a light trade deal be agreed.”

With updates on Trump’s health condition and Brexit aside, Sterling and the Dollar will take direction this week from a Tuesday speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that will focus on the U.S. economic outlook and a Thursday address from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

Tuesday’s 15:00 Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services PMI will also be scrutinised for clues on the health of the U.S. economy in September, while Friday’s August GDP data from the UK will also be in focus.

“The August GDP reading will be an important one for the Bank, if it is to meet its 20% q-o-q projection. Yes, spending has continued to rise into August. But the pace of rising activity has slowed,” says Sanjay Raja, an economist at Deutsche Bank. “The biggest boost to August GDP will come from the services sector, where the Chancellor's Eat Out to Help Out Scheme will likely prop up GDP by around 2.5% alone through a boost to food & accommodation activity. Other service industries, however, will likely show a drop in growth...All told, this should see August GDP rise by around 4.1% m-o-m, bringing the UK economy to just around 92% of its pre-virus levels.”

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate shown at weekly intervals with Dollar Index (green line, left axis).