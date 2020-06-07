Pound-to-Dollar Week Ahead: Consolidating amid Brexit Relief and after U.S. Job Surprises

MENU

BOE Bank of England GBP/USD Data and Graphs
Live GBP/USD Data and Graphs
Latest Pound/Euro Exchange Rates

United-Kingdom European-sUnion

Current Live Market Rate:

1.1219▲ + 0.03%

Latest Retail Rates Survey

Market Rate
1.0929
RationalFX
1.0831
Barclays
1.0628
Lloyds
1.0574
HSBC
1.0680
Natwest
1.0670
Nationwide
1.00706

GBP/EUR Historical Chart

GBP-EUR
EER

Euro Relative Performance Rate

Click to how the Euro has been performing against the other currencies over multiple timeframes

Pound-to-Euro Week Ahead: Recovering Lost Ground amid Brexit Relief but Upside Seen as Limited 

Pound-to-Euro Week Ahead: Recovering Lost Ground amid Brexit Relief but Upside Seen as Limited 

The Pound drew a line under a hat-trick of losses last week and could recover more lost ground over the coming days although analyst commentary suggests that any upside will be limited and also short-lived. 

Dollar Serenades U.S. Jobs Surge after Labour Market Reopening Drives Surprise S…

The Dollar jumped alongside U.S. equity futures Friday after official data showed a surprise surge in employment driving a steep fall in the jobless rate during, suggesting the American labour...

UK Businesses Look to Pay Freezes and Job Cuts to Preserve Capital: Lloyds Busin…

There has been an increase in the number of companies considering laying off staff and freezing wages in order to safeguard working capital over coming months, according to the latest...

UK Economic Recovery Underway says Barclays, Economy Now 85% Back to Normal

The UK economy continues to recover from the depths it plunged during the strict covid-19 lockdown, according to economists at Barclays.

UK Economy: Furlough Scheme Costs 1% of GDP Per Month as Gov Seeks to Contain Bu…

The UK furlough scheme for employees and its equivalent for the self-employed are costing HM Treasury one percent of annual economic output per month, newly released figures showed this week...

Light at the End of the Tunnel for the UK's Shops, Following Record Plunge in Re…

The UK economy suffered a 18.1% plunge in retail sales in the month of April, a record collapse but one that is hardly surprising given the scale of the economic...

USDAED +0.01% -0.01% -0.01% -0.01% 0% +0.01% -0.01%
USDALL +0.71% -1.86% -4.59% +0.9% +1.06% -11.11% -0.4%
USDARS +0.01% +0.68% +2.49% +15.14% +53.54% +662.54% +1645.23%
USDAUD -0.42% -4.3% -6.26% +0.74% +0.04% +11.05% +20.62%
USDAWG +0.56% -0.06% -0.17% -0.06% +0.06% +0.62% +0.56%
USDBBD +2.24% +0.04% -0.01% +0.02% +2.84% 0% +2.87%
USDBDT +1.91% +0.15% -0.05% +0.08% +2.21% +11.35% +24.66%
USDBGN +0.59% -1.74% -4.08% -0.72% -1.1% -0.52% +7.75%
USDBHD +0.57% -0.01% -0.17% -0.01% +0.26% +0.19% -0.49%
USDBIF +1.43% +0.02% +0.1% +0.84% +3.47% +23.22% +56.81%
USDBND +1.01% -1.32% -1.42% +3.59% +3.07% +5.12% +0.83%
USDBOB +2.78% +0.19% +0.28% +0.16% +2.62% +2.74% +0.71%
USDBRL +0.08% -6.98% -13.38% +23.56% +27.89% +59.23% +176.08%
USDBSD +0.6% +0.03% -0.01% +0.01% +0.58% 0% +0.51%
USDBZD +2.25% +0.04% 0% +0.02% +1.93% +2.45% +4.09%
USDCAD +0.11% -2.53% -3.6% +3.34% +0.05% +8.97% +26.16%
USDCHF +0.11% +0.13% -0.86% -0.46% -3.26% +3.74% -10.7%
USDCLP -0.49% -4.03% -7.17% +3.71% +10.58% +21.46% +42.85%
USDCNY +0.01% -0.77% +0.12% +1.71% +2.51% +14.1% +4.31%
USDCOP -0.49% -3.97% -8.65% +9.15% +8.39% +41.3% +86.67%
USDCRC +2.56% +1.27% +1.33% +0.99% -0.07% +10.09% +13.09%
USDCZK +0.11% -2.81% -6.2% +3.93% +3.02% -2.79% +12.06%
USDDKK +0.01% -1.59% -4% -0.88% -0.76% -0.2% +8.49%
USDDOP +0.61% +1.92% +4.83% +8.34% +16.59% +27.86% +55.75%
USDDZD +0.66% -0.18% -0.38% +7.83% +7.7% +30.7% +69.88%
USDEGP +0.14% +2.5% +3.12% +1.15% -3.26% +113% +185.29%
USDETB +0.26% +0.42% +3.97% +7.65% +19.5% +67.36% +156.12%
USDEUR +0.01% -1.63% -3.96% -0.67% -0.61% -0.22% +8.37%
USDFJD +1.91% -1.02% -2.96% +1.55% +1.7% +6.52% +10.31%
USDGBP +0.01% -2.5% -2.05% +4.67% +0.13% +22.85% +17.95%
USDGNF +1.02% +0.13% +0.26% +0.4% +5.04% +36.01% +90.79%
USDGTQ +2.29% -0.09% -0.33% -0.31% +1.56% +2.35% -2.52%
USDHKD 0% -0.01% -0.02% -0.52% -1.15% -0.03% -0.5%
USDHNL +1.38% -0.03% -0.05% +0.68% +1.13% +16.04% +33.83%
USDHRK +0.29% -1.94% -3.85% +1.07% +1.41% +0.06% +14.17%
USDHTG +1.44% +1.98% +1.25% +14.35% +18.33% +133.15% +178.88%
USDHUF +0.06% -2.46% -5.36% +3.17% +6.25% +9.91% +30.48%
USDIDR +0.14% -4.32% -6.01% +0.8% -1.39% +5.01% +54.58%
USDILS +0.04% -1.24% -1.18% +0.27% -3.83% -9.73% -10.85%
USDINR 0% +0.07% +0.17% +6.11% +8.91% +17.89% +62.72%
USDIQD +0.34% +0.03% -0.07% +0.01% +0.55% +2.31% +2.14%
USDIRR +0.25% +0.23% +0.23% +0.23% +0.23% 0% +331.39%
USDISK +0.27% -2.89% -9.71% +9.05% +6.09% +0.09% +9.01%
USDJMD +1.61% -0.65% +0.11% +7.92% +6.65% 0% +21.24%
USDJOD +0.35% +0.16% +0.14% +0.21% +0.44% +0.5% +0.82%
USDJPY +0.01% +1.65% +2.81% +0.9% +1.05% -11.2% +23.91%
USDKES +1% -0.65% +0.13% +4.77% +4.34% +9.72% +28.15%
USDKMF +0.53% -1.76% -4.6% -0.62% -0.3% -0.18% +8.43%
USDKRW +0.19% -2.37% -1.45% +4.09% +1.82% +8.07% -2.12%
USDKWD +0.22% -0.14% -0.53% +1.58% +1.52% +2.06% +5.65%
USDKYD +2.16% +0.03% -0.03% +0.01% +1.86% 0% +1.18%
USDKZT +0.25% -2.97% -5.3% +4.39% +3.72% +117.73% +175.3%
USDLBP +0.5% +0.04% -0.03% -0.01% +0.25% +0.21% +0.71%
USDLKR +1.69% -0.39% -0.57% +2.26% +5.02% +41.49% +63.12%
USDLSL -0.47% -4.08% -10.26% +20.22% +13.54% +40.61% +120.41%
USDMAD -0.08% -1.27% -1.77% +0.97% +0.62% +0.09% +7.5%
USDMDL +0.87% -1.53% -3.54% +0.02% -4.13% -3.25% +36%
USDMKD +0.8% -1.66% -4.2% -0.29% -0.1% +0.08% +8.62%
USDMOP +2.26% -0.01% -0.03% -0.44% +0.76% +1.89% +1.51%
USDMRO -0.26% -0.28% +0.54% +0.45% +18.27% +36.73%
USDMUR +1.67% -1% -0.93% +8.05% +12.44% +13.92% +24.56%
USDMVR +1.97% -0.13% -0.26% +0.07% +1.12% +2.34% +21.22%
USDMWK +1.38% +0.02% -0.1% +0.04% +1.82% +70.77% +388.98%
USDMXN +0.09% -2.62% -8.82% +13.98% +10.22% +40.12% +66.72%
USDMYR -0.06% -1.81% -0.84% +4.02% +2.28% +13.98% +31.27%
USDNAD -0.47% -4.08% -10.26% +20.22% +13.54% +36.15% +120.26%
USDNGN +0.13% +0.44% -0.36% +6.65% +9.85% +95.26% +157.73%
USDNIO +0.88% +0.21% -0.01% +0.15% +2.27% +28.38% +61.13%
USDNOK +0.22% -4.19% -8.75% +5.96% +6.42% +20.04% +42.97%
USDNPR +1.35% +0.12% +0.08% +5.99% +10.42% +22.39% +65.22%
USDNZD +0.12% -4.63% -5.62% +3.43% +1.73% +7.47% +5.2%
USDOMR +0.34% +0.01% -0.02% -0.04% -0.02% -0.03% -0.08%
USDPAB +2.26% +0.04% -0.02% +0.01% +1.94% +2.16% +1.93%
USDPEN +0.07% -0.12% +0.86% +3.48% +2.39% +8.78% +21.35%
USDPGK +1.07% +0.27% -1.03% +1.53% +3.51% +29.83% +28.73%
USDPHP -0.17% -1.22% -1.19% -1.67% -3.77% +10.23% +7.34%
USDPKR +0.2% +0.48% +2.2% +5.46% +7.93% +60.55% +90.82%
USDPLN +0.09% -1.99% -6.5% +3.53% +3.01% +7.12% +15.77%
USDPYG +1.82% +0.14% +1.88% +3.14% +7.63% +33.02% +42.01%
USDQAR +0.03% -0.47% -0.01% +0.04% -0.12% -0.05% -0.14%
USDRON +0.07% -1.81% -3.85% +0.37% +1.79% +7.8% +20.29%
USDRUB -0.25% -2.06% -6.42% +10.71% +5.17% +24.82% +119.57%
USDRWF +1.9% -0.07% +0.77% +0.48% +5.63% +39.76% +62.49%
USDSAR +0.1% -0.03% -0.03% +0.1% +0.11% +0.06% +0.01%
USDSCR +8.71% +0.27% +0.51% +30.12% +30.81% +38.15% +38.37%
USDSEK +0.17% -2.51% -6% -1.93% -2.85% +12.13% +17.75%
USDSGD -0.01% -1.33% -1.35% +3.55% +1.98% +3.66% -0.45%
USDSLL +1.09% -0.17% -0.49% -0.6% +10.59% +125.96% +126.49%
USDSVC +2.49% +0.03% -0.02% +0.01% +2.16% +2.31% +2.18%
USDSZL -0.53% -3.79% -8.75% +20.06% +13.33% +35.73% +119.86%
USDTHB +1.42% -1.25% -2.42% +5.82% -0.02% -6.71% -3.13%
USDTND -0.16% -1.32% -2.29% +1.61% -5.06% +46.29% +87.95%
USDTRY +0.03% -0.74% -4.3% +13.75% +18.15% +149.64% +327.3%
USDTTD +2% +0.24% +0.12% +0.14% +1.57% 0% +8.73%
USDTWD +0.06% -0.92% -0.54% -1.01% -5.35% -3.99% -8.04%
USDTZS 0% +0.1% +0.06% +0.78% +0.91% +7.8% +60.46%
USDUAH +0.64% -0.94% -0.92% +12.24% -1.2% +27.98% +240.93%
USDUYU +0.86% -0.61% -0.48% +15.61% +21.93% +64% +109.6%
USDVEF +1.11% +1.23% -1.23% +2.27% +62.37% +374.71%
USDXAF -1.11% -2.87% -3.47% -0.87% -0.82% -0.62% +9.75%
USDXCD +0.53% +0.04% 0% 0% +0.48% 0% +0.5%
USDXOF +0.09% -1.65% -4.65% -0.77% -0.79% -0.59% +9.77%
USDXPF +0.83% -1.75% -4.3% -0.86% -0.79% -0.66% +7.78%
USDYER +0.18% -0.03% -0.01% -0.02% +0.18% +16.51% +11.43%
USDZAR +0.26% -4.68% -8.86% +19.45% +12.39% +35.07% +117.78%

AUDAED +0.32% +4.49% +6.67% -0.78% 0% -9.86% -27.27%
AUDARS +0.01% +5.23% +9.32% +14.34% +53.5% +587.02% +1345.2%
AUDBGN +0.8% +2.89% +2.49% -1.25% -0.55% -10.02% -10.81%
AUDBRL -2.69% -2.72% -7.56% +22.58% +27.83% +43.44% +126.89%
AUDCAD +0.03% +1.86% +2.9% +2.67% +0.07% -1.69% +4.58%
AUDCHF +0.01% +4.68% +5.81% -1.16% -3.23% -6.5% -25.98%
AUDCLP -0.11% +0.31% -0.91% +3.07% +10.65% +9.53% +2.13%
AUDCNY +0.13% +3.7% +6.8% +0.98% +2.45% +2.76% -14.14%
AUDCZK +0.68% +1.58% +0.18% +3.28% +3.08% -11.87% -7.22%
AUDDKK +0.85% +2.87% +2.47% -1.52% -0.75% -9.99% -10.09%
AUDEUR +0.01% +2.8% +2.51% -1.3% -0.6% -10.09% -10.19%
AUDFJD +1.95% +3.78% +3.88% +0.78% +1.7% -4.14% -9.41%
AUDGBP +0.01% +1.91% +4.55% +4.02% +0.16% +10.7% -2.21%
AUDHKD +0.01% +4.5% +6.71% -1.15% -1.15% -9.86% -17.53%
AUDHRK +0.68% +2.46% +2.53% +0.28% +1.41% -9.84% -11.75%
AUDHUF +0.04% +1.97% +1.06% +2.59% +6.32% -0.82% +8.08%
AUDIDR +3.35% -0.65% -0.9% -1% -2% -6.28% +26.76%
AUDILS +0.04% +3.48% +5.53% -0.28% -3.75% -18.69% -26.09%
AUDINR +0.09% +4.43% +6.74% +5.19% +8.9% +6.25% +33.77%
AUDJPY +0.01% +6.29% +9.76% +0.31% +1.07% -19.95% +2.72%
AUDKRW +0.08% +2.05% +5.12% +3.35% +1.79% -2.63% -18.96%
AUDMAD +0.73% +5115.24% +5206.64% +4978.94% +4952.95% +4460.61% +4342.31%
AUDMXN 0% +1.66% -2.74% +13.15% +10.16% +26.19% +38.16%
AUDMYR +0.07% +2.7% +5.18% +3.71% +2.32% +2.82% +8.75%
AUDNOK -0.01% +0.08% -2.93% +5.22% +6.34% +8.47% +18.5%
AUDNZD +0.12% -0.32% +0.78% +2.88% +1.76% -3.13% -12.76%
AUDPGK +2.01% +5.15% +6.1% +1.04% +4.06% 0% +19.38%
AUDPHP +0.21% +3.42% +5.51% -2.38% -3.69% -0.65% -23.41%
AUDPKR +0.58% +6.13% +10.38% +4.63% +7.95% +44.36% +57.38%
AUDPLN +0.88% +2.52% -0.07% +2.97% +3.1% -3.53% -4.09%
AUDRUB +0.01% +2.37% -0.17% +10.19% +5.2% +12.2% +16.98%
AUDSEK +1.34% +1.85% +0.34% -2.6% -2.85% +1.04% -2.45%
AUDSGD +0.07% +3.17% +5.29% +2.94% +2.01% -6.6% -17.51%
AUDTHB +0.1% +3.4% +4.29% +5.13% +0.15% -15.81% -20.2%
AUDTRY +0.85% +3.81% +2.04% +12.87% +18% +124.35% +170.93%
AUDTWD +3.88% +4.06% +6.78% -0.87% -2.89% -10.62% -22.9%
AUDUSD +0.01% +4.54% +6.72% -0.63% +0.02% -9.85% -17.1%
AUDZAR +0.21% +0.44% -1.93% +19.61% +13.25% +22.65% +81.96%

NZDAED +0.63% +5% +6.08% -3.47% -1.85% -6.9% -12.62%
NZDAUD +0.01% +0.34% -0.61% -2.61% -1.62% +3.43% +14.61%
NZDCAD +0.12% +2.22% +2.21% -0.05% -1.6% +1.58% +19.89%
NZDCHF +0.06% +5% +5.17% -3.81% -4.83% -3.44% -15.16%
NZDCNY +0.13% +4.03% +6.15% -1.66% +0.79% +6.23% -1.55%
NZDCZK +0.96% +1.92% -0.44% +0.54% +1.38% -9.32% +6.17%
NZDDKK +0.06% +3.22% +1.81% -4.13% -2.39% -7.1% +3.05%
NZDEUR +1.11% +3.15% +1.86% -3.93% -2.24% -7.03% +2.91%
NZDGBP +0.22% +2.27% +3.91% +1.22% -1.5% +14.37% +12.12%
NZDHKD +0.66% +4.86% +6.01% -3.79% -2.8% -6.93% -5.45%
NZDHUF +0.05% +2.29% +0.41% -0.14% +4.57% +2.47% +23.76%
NZDIDR +1.76% -0.33% -1.5% -3.59% -3.58% -3.11% +45.37%
NZDINR +0.09% +4.8% +6.06% +2.42% +7.12% +9.77% +53.43%
NZDJPY +0.12% +6.61% +9.06% -2.36% -0.6% -17.2% +17.74%
NZDKRW +0.08% +2.37% +4.48% +0.65% +0.12% +0.64% -7.06%
NZDMXN -0.82% +2.01% -3.36% +10.13% +8.34% +30.43% +37.89%
NZDMYR +0.07% +3.05% +4.53% +1% +0.67% +6.28% +24.71%
NZDNOK +0.2% +0.47% -3.52% +2.44% +4.66% +11.95% +28.99%
NZDPHP +0.51% +3.47% +4.74% -5.11% -5.38% +2.61% -6.8%
NZDPKR +0.85% +6.04% +9.89% +1.53% +6.05% +48.92% +80.49%
NZDPLN +1.16% +2.84% -0.7% +0.21% +1.4% -0.28% +9.9%
NZDSEK +0.6% +2.21% -0.3% -5.2% -4.43% +4.54% +11.77%
NZDSGD +0.29% +3.71% +4.59% +0.17% +0.32% -3.39% -5.4%
NZDTHB +0.1% +3.75% +3.64% +2.53% -1.4% -12.9% -8.38%
NZDTRY +1.13% +4.16% +1.41% +9.87% +16.04% +131.9% +184.6%
NZDTWD +4.05% +3.8% +5.84% -3.87% -4.13% -8.08% -11.6%
NZDUSD +0.09% +4.88% +6.06% -3.27% -1.64% -6.84% -4.99%
NZDZAR +0.49% +0.78% -2.57% +16.43% +11.39% +26.78% +108.66%

JPYAED +0.01% -1.96% -2.84% -1.03% -1.27% +12.61% -19.24%
JPYARS +0.01% -0.96% -0.23% +14.17% +51.92% +758.96% +1307.95%
JPYAUD +0.01% -5.83% -8.79% -0.15% -0.98% +24.93% -2.75%
JPYBRL -3.47% -8.55% -15.69% +22.43% +26.5% +79.21% +122.91%
JPYCAD +0.02% -4.15% -6.21% +2.43% -1.05% +22.65% +1.75%
JPYCHF +0.08% -1.41% -3.49% -1.24% -4.27% +16.83% -27.98%
JPYCLP +0.03% -5.61% -9.63% +2.81% +9.41% +34.72% +14.84%
JPYCNY +0.13% -2.39% -2.54% +0.83% +1.4% +28.45% -16.12%
JPYCZK +0.08% -4.39% -8.66% +3.1% +1.98% +9.48% -9.58%
JPYDKK +0.37% -3.24% -6.62% -1.73% -1.8% +11.95% -12.75%
JPYEUR +0.01% -3.23% -6.59% -1.58% -1.7% +12.38% -12.55%
JPYGBP -0.59% -4.14% -4.77% +3.76% -0.97% +37.81% -5.15%
JPYHKD -0.41% -1.61% -2.7% -1.37% -2.16% +12.59% -19.7%
JPYIDR -0.27% -6.49% -9.59% -1.17% -3.01% +17.11% +23.43%
JPYILS +0.04% -2.59% -3.74% -0.44% -4.76% +1.61% -28.05%
JPYINR -0.18% -1.67% -2.6% +5.03% +7.79% +32.76% +31.4%
JPYISK -0.68% +0.09% +10.82% +23.25% +25.09% +21.36% -7.83%
JPYKRW +0.08% -3.95% -4.06% +3.18% +0.71% +21.67% -21.04%
JPYMXN 0% -4.15% -11.24% +13.13% +9.13% +57.85% +34.64%
JPYMYR +0.07% -3.3% -4.04% +3.56% +1.3% +28.49% +5.95%
JPYNOK -0.67% -5.83% -11.41% +5.1% +5.41% +35.31% +15.17%
JPYNZD +0.04% -6.22% -8.25% +2.49% +0.65% +20.88% -15.19%
JPYPKR -0.35% -0.55% -0.65% +4.36% +6.64% +80.71% +54.18%
JPYPLN +0.02% -3.53% -8.87% +2.69% +1.99% +20.71% -6.54%
JPYRUB -0.25% -3.68% -8.9% +9.75% +4.08% +40.6% +77.21%
JPYSAR -0.32% -1.69% -2.73% -0.75% -0.96% 0% +13.16%
JPYSEK -0.43% -4.13% -8.53% -2.79% -3.8% -98.74% -99.05%
JPYTHB +0.1% -2.65% -4.81% +4.98% -0.88% +5.2% -21.66%
JPYTWD +2.32% -2.5% -2.92% -1% -3.81% +12.06% -23.25%
JPYUSD +0.01% -1.65% -2.69% -0.9% -1.12% +12.58% -19.36%
JPYZAR -0.6% -5.46% -10.59% +19.39% +12.09% +53.22% +77.18%

ZARAED +1.31% +3.61% +8.31% -17.34% -12.18% -26.92% -54.75%
ZARARS +0.36% +5.08% +11.78% -4.1% +35.7% +461.47% +632.12%
ZARAUD +0.01% -0.45% +1.86% -16.44% -11.87% -18.56% -45.22%
ZARBRL -2.86% -3.13% -5.73% +2.59% +12.73% +16.96% +21.82%
ZARCAD +0.02% +1.39% +4.74% -14.28% -11.86% -20.05% -42.71%
ZARCHF +0.9% +4.18% +7.83% -17.46% -14.66% -23.8% -59.39%
ZARCNY +0.13% +3.37% +9.06% -15.45% -9.56% -16.11% -52.68%
ZARCOP +1.38% +0.74% +0.2% -8.92% -5.41% 0% +1.94%
ZARCZK +0.73% +1.62% +2.57% -13.28% -8.66% -28.24% -31.66%
ZARDKK +1.3% +2.24% +4.22% -17.85% -12.61% -26.88% -50.81%
ZAREGP +1.26% +6.33% +11.83% -16.29% -14.94% +55.69% +51.39%
ZAREUR +0.67% +2.34% +4.38% -17.58% -12.38% -26.83% -50.8%
ZARGBP -0.17% +1.45% +6.42% -13.17% -11.8% -9.93% -46.43%
ZARHKD +0.47% +4.08% +8.77% -17.39% -12.76% -26.56% -54.74%
ZARHUF +0.52% +1.52% +2.97% -14.26% -6.19% 0% -18.13%
ZARIDR +1.96% -0.99% +1.18% -17.12% -13.49% -23.5% -30.34%
ZARILS +0.04% +3.25% +7.85% -16.45% -14.96% 0% -30.57%
ZARINR -0.01% +4.31% +9.17% -11.68% -3.83% -13.3% -26.17%
ZARJPY +0.01% +5.75% +11.71% -16.32% -10.93% -34.9% -43.72%
ZARKES +2.15% +3.55% +9.31% -12.94% -7.49% -19.38% -42.72%
ZARKRW +0.08% +1.81% +7.46% -13.37% -10.07% -20.43% -55.39%
ZARLKR +1.31% +3.19% +7.68% -15.47% -7.71% -1.12% -5.27%
ZARLSL +1.08% +0.16% -0.48% -0.21% +0.83% 0% +1.97%
ZARMAD +3.25% +2.58% +7.65% -15.8% -10.11% 0% -24.03%
ZARMUR +2.92% +2.89% +8.79% -9.05% +0.27% -16% -31.98%
ZARMWK +1.14% +3.87% +9.57% -16.59% -10.12% 0% +8.35%
ZARMXN +1.26% +0.92% -1.22% -5.75% -3.16% +2.43% -27.77%
ZARNAD +1.17% -0.12% -0.03% +1.27% +1.27% 0% +1.42%
ZARNGN +1.31% +3.61% +7.62% -11.63% +11.04% +42.31% +57.49%
ZARNOK +1.35% -0.49% -1.16% -12.15% -6.22% -11.83% -35.1%
ZARNZD +0.04% -0.79% +2.58% -14.19% -10.38% -21.23% -52.23%
ZAROMR +1.31% +3.47% +8.15% -17.47% -12.3% -29.06% -41.8%
ZARPHP -0.13% +2.68% +7.47% -18.4% -15.15% -19.3% -51.45%
ZARPKR +0.21% +4.1% +11.18% -12.54% -4.89% +17.64% -13.47%
ZARPLN +0.75% +2.04% +1.74% -14.05% -9.16% -21.37% -33.99%
ZARPYG +2.5% +3.97% +11.61% -14.03% -6.65% 0% -2.1%
ZARRON +0.11% +2.49% +4.92% -16.36% -10% 0% -19.47%
ZARRUB -0.29% +1.83% +1.69% -7.97% -7.26% 0% -16.38%
ZARRWF +2.09% +3.93% +10.58% -16.09% -7.75% 0% +6.35%
ZARSEK +0.34% +1.14% +1.96% -18.83% -14.5% -17.88% -46.66%
ZARSGD +0.44% +2.95% +7.33% -14% -9.96% -23.83% -54.73%
ZARSZL +0.99% -0.13% +0.02% +0.07% +1.08% 0% +1.17%
ZARTHB +0.1% +3.06% +6.48% -11.98% -11.6% -31.27% -55.99%
ZARTND +0.11% +2.1% +7.54% -16.12% -17.68% 0% +8.14%
ZARTRY +1.31% +2.87% +3.46% -5.89% +3.82% +82.38% +93.48%
ZARTWD +3.34% +3.17% +9.27% -16.93% -15.61% -26.95% -57.21%
ZARUGX +0.76% +2.5% +7.52% -15.16% -13.34% 0% -13.58%
ZARUSD +1.31% +3.65% +8.33% -17.3% -12.14% -26.9% -54.73%
ZARUYU +1.41% +3.48% +8.53% -3.9% +7.5% 0% +22.93%

SEKAUD -1.73% -0.34% +2.7% +2.69% -1.18% +2.18%
SEKCAD +0.08% +2.51% +5.39% +2.75% -2.9% +6.89%
SEKCHF +2.85% +5.44% +1.36% -0.66% -7.35% -24.59%
SEKCZK -0.24% -0.28% +5.97% +5.77% -13.43% -5%
SEKDKK +1.04% +2.09% +1.07% +1.93% -11.17% -8.09%
SEKEUR +0.95% +2.06% +1.23% +2.01% -11.21% -8.23%
SEKGBP +0.16% +4.13% +6.7% +2.8% +9.37% -0.08%
SEKILS +1.56% +5.14% +2.35% -1.06% -19.64% -24.34%
SEKINR +2.67% +6.49% +8.2% +11.95% +5.06% +37.61%
SEKISK +0.09% +10.39% +15.1% +17.51% -4.88% -49.34%
SEKJPY +4.41% +9.28% +2.82% +3.76% -20.41% +5.03%
SEKNOK -1.58% -3.28% +7.94% +9.18% +7.46% +20.9%
SEKPLN +0.72% -0.48% +5.59% +5.82% -4.81% -12.45%
SEKRUB +0.39% -0.59% +12.88% +8.08% 0% +4.47%
SEKUSD +2.61% +6.1% +1.76% +2.51% -11.13% -23.75%
SEKZAR -1.4% -2.27% +22.78% +16.33% +21.17% +81%

NOKAED +4.56% +9.82% -5.56% -6.15% 0% -8.65%
NOKCAD +1.83% +5.74% -2.61% -6.18% 0% -16.03%
NOKCHF +4.58% +8.77% -6.25% -9.27% -13.7% -37.69%
NOKDKK +2.85% +5.34% -6.56% -6.94% -17.09% -24.28%
NOKEUR +2.63% +5.19% -6.46% -6.92% -17.15% -24.57%
NOKGBP +1.74% +7.34% -1.39% -6.18% +1.98% -17.86%
NOKILS +3.53% +8.7% -5.22% -9.6% -24.86% -35%
NOKINR +4.59% +9.96% +0.11% +2.26% -1.84% +13.46%
NOKISK +0.29% +7.36% +3.83% +2.55% -17.51% -37.81%
NOKJPY +6.19% +12.77% -4.93% -5.24% -25.62% -13.53%
NOKPLN +2.44% +2.73% -2.34% -3.34% -11.23% -26.23%
NOKRUB +2.26% +2.69% +4.46% -1.32% 0% -2.29%
NOKSEK +1.92% +3.26% -7.49% -8.81% -6.48% -17.79%
NOKUSD +4.46% +9.75% -5.73% -6.22% -16.87% -30.18%
NOKZAR +0.34% +0.77% +13.49% +6.18% +13.1% +50.46%

CHFAED -0.06% +0.82% +0.17% +2.93% -3.3% +11.81%
CHFARS +0.61% +3.42% +15.82% +58.71% +636.12% +1855.61%
CHFAUD -4.46% -5.4% +1.3% +3.43% +7.15% +35.05%
CHFBRL -6.96% -12.62% +24.25% +32.17% +53.71% +209.2%
CHFCAD -2.66% -2.72% +3.95% +3.45% +5.2% +41.28%
CHFCLP -4.14% -6.27% +4.35% +14.38% 0% +13.91%
CHFCNY -0.85% +1.04% +2.28% +5.93% +10.1% +16.51%
CHFCZK -2.93% -5.27% +4.57% +6.55% -6.08% +25.65%
CHFDKK -1.68% -3.09% -0.28% +2.6% -3.41% +21.5%
CHFEUR -1.76% -3.08% -0.04% +2.75% -3.72% +21.34%
CHFGBP -2.6% -1.13% +5.29% +3.53% +18.5% +32.11%
CHFHKD -0.13% +0.89% +0.05% +2.19% -3.47% +11.42%
CHFHUF -2.58% -4.47% +3.83% +9.88% +6.06% +46.18%
CHFIDR -5.02% -6.25% +0.27% +1.34% +0.42% +71.44%
CHFILS -1.06% -0.19% +0.97% -0.5% -12.97% -0.11%
CHFINR -0.14% +0.96% +6.52% +12.6% +13.76% +82.09%
CHFISK -1.93% -2.05% +18.03% +20.96% +3.67% -22.53%
CHFJPY +1.56% +3.76% +1.61% +4.46% -14.29% +38.72%
CHFKRW -2.44% -0.55% +4.67% +5.22% +4.32% +9.69%
CHFMXN -2.84% -8.02% +14.54% +13.85% +35.03% +86.61%
CHFMYR -1.81% -0.51% +5.03% +5.79% +10.07% +47.17%
CHFNOK -4.31% -8.16% +6.54% +9.97% +17.08% +59.93%
CHFNZD -4.76% -4.79% +4.04% +5.18% +3.63% +17.85%
CHFPKR -0.05% +3.26% +6.09% +11.53% +54.86% +96.74%
CHFPLN -2.03% -5.5% +4.22% +6.57% +3.42% +29.71%
CHFRON -1.85% -2.93% +1.01% +5.34% +4.45% +18.29%
CHFRUB -2.17% -5.53% +11.36% +8.77% +20.04% +115.13%
CHFSEK -2.66% -5.1% -1.4% +0.47% +8.43% +31.88%
CHFSGD -1.21% -0.44% +4.22% +5.49% +0.09% +11.49%
CHFSZL -3.46% -7.44% +21.2% +19.75% +33.9% +154.64%
CHFTHB -1.12% -1.33% +6.47% +3.54% -9.8% +8.67%
CHFTRY -0.79% -3.48% +14.28% +21.96% +140.64% +377.33%
CHFTWD -0.27% +1.13% +0.58% +0.83% -3.34% +6.74%
CHFUSD -0.12% +0.95% +0.64% +3.4% -3.41% +11.97%
CHFZAR -4.01% -7.28% +21.1% +17.09% +32.29% +145.96%

CADAED +0.16% +2.6% +3.77% -3.19% -0.04% -8.25% -20.74%
CADARS +0.01% +3.19% +6.28% +11.32% +53.41% +599.11% +1282.39%
CADAUD +0.01% -1.85% -2.7% -2.52% -0.02% +1.84% -4.39%
CADBGN +1.06% +0.99% -0.32% -3.81% -0.59% -8.47% -6.62%
CADBMD +0.57% +2.6% +3.77% -3.2% -0.04% 0% -2.22%
CADBRL -2.52% -4.55% -10.13% +19.43% +27.79% +46% +118.04%
CADCHF +0.1% +2.74% +2.9% -3.73% -3.29% -4.81% -29.24%
CADCLP +0.03% -1.71% -3.76% +0.23% +10.42% 0% +6.47%
CADCNY +0.13% +1.73% +3.85% -1.67% +2.38% +4.57% -17.68%
CADCZK +0.75% -0.22% -2.58% +0.62% +2.99% -10.72% -9.7%
CADDKK +1.04% +0.97% -0.37% -4.05% -0.8% -8.32% -14%
CADEUR +0.02% +0.92% -0.33% -3.85% -0.65% -8.44% -14.12%
CADGBP +0.03% +0.05% +1.65% +1.32% +0.1% +12.8% -6.5%
CADHKD +0.01% +2.59% +3.76% -3.7% -1.19% -8.29% -21.12%
CADHRK +0.86% +0.57% -0.31% -2.31% +1.33% -8.29% -7.59%
CADHUF +0.72% +0.14% -1.83% -0.12% +6.24% +0.59% +3.29%
CADIDR +1.51% -2.56% -3.65% -3.61% -2.09% -4.62% +21.25%
CADILS +0.04% +1.51% +2.61% -2.87% -3.79% -17.26% -29.34%
CADINR +0.09% +2.5% +3.8% +2.43% +8.86% +8.13% +28.54%
CADISK +0.04% -0.75% +12.39% +12.78% +15.39% -5.59% -18.9%
CADJPY +0.16% +4.31% +6.71% -2.32% +1.01% -18.49% -1.8%
CADKRW +0.08% +0.08% +2.21% +0.64% +1.72% -0.91% -22.43%
CADKWD +0.06% +2.58% +3.37% -1.57% +1.3% -6.29% -16.27%
CADKYD +0.53% +2.64% +3.74% -3.19% -0.27% 0% -2.44%
CADMXN 0% -0.19% -5.42% +10.24% +10.08% +28.48% +32.1%
CADMYR +0.07% +0.75% +2.26% +0.99% +2.27% +4.62% +4.08%
CADNOK +0.13% -1.74% -5.61% +2.51% +6.3% +10.42% +13.33%
CADNZD +0.04% -2.15% -2.05% +0.13% +1.71% -1.42% -16.61%
CADPEN +3.3% +1.8% +4.39% -0.06% +1.9% 0% +4.75%
CADPKR +0.71% +3.79% +7.07% +2.09% +7.84% +46.81% +50.99%
CADPLN +1.06% +0.64% -2.83% +0.31% +3.04% -1.67% -4.96%
CADRUB +0.16% +0.22% -2.97% +7.03% +5.05% +14.03% +61.25%
CADSAR +0.62% +2.55% +3.69% -3.17% -0.08% 0% -2.49%
CADSEK +0.47% -0.01% -2.43% -5.12% -2.88% +3.1% -6.68%
CADSGD +0.14% +1.42% +2.36% +0.26% +2.01% -4.81% -21.12%
CADTHB +0.1% +1.46% +1.43% +2.39% +0.1% -14.3% -23.35%
CADTRY +0.02% +1.92% -0.79% +9.97% +17.92% +128.43% +175.51%
CADTWD +2.96% +1.3% +3.28% -3.76% -3% -8.37% -26.43%
CADUSD +0.16% +2.61% +3.78% -3.21% -0.04% -8.24% -20.74%
CADZAR +0.16% -1.41% -4.66% +16.51% +13.2% +25.4% +74.05%

EURAED -0.41% +1.69% +4.17% +0.63% +0.56% +0.19% -8.2%
EURALL +2.17% -0.05% -0.19% +1.92% +3.7% -10.38% -7.31%
EURANG 0% +1.78% +4.47% +7.49% -1.46% 0% -0.77%
EURARS -0.3% +2.46% +6.76% +15.9% +54.6% +665.43% +1512.26%
EURAUD +0.01% -2.59% -2.33% +1.46% +0.67% +11.36% +11.3%
EURBBD +3.39% +1.78% +4.48% +0.9% +3.68% +2.53% -5.08%
EURBDT +3.06% +1.89% +4.44% +0.96% +2.82% +11.02% +14.95%
EURBGN +0.34% -0.01% -0.02% -0.1% -0.31% +0.04% -0.11%
EURBHD +0.07% +1.71% +4.03% +0.79% +0.67% +0.4% -8.22%
EURBIF +2.47% +1.82% +4.62% +1.76% +5.22% +22.38% +44.78%
EURBMD +1.37% +1.77% +4.46% +0.89% +0.84% 0% +3.57%
EURBND +2.14% +0.39% +3.01% +4.5% +3.94% +5.78% -6.64%
EURBOB +3.94% +1.93% +4.78% +1.04% +3.22% +3.39% -7.13%
EURBRL -3.5% -5.34% -9.81% +24.29% +28.61% +59.68% +153.68%
EURBSD +1.73% +1.77% +4.48% +0.89% +1.18% +0.41% -7.33%
EURBTN +2.41% +1.86% +4.57% +6.92% +11.19% 0% +21.22%
EURBZD +3.39% +1.78% +4.48% +0.9% +2.77% +3.06% -4.02%
EURCAD +0.1% -0.91% +0.43% +4.08% +0.68% +9.25% +16.38%
EURCHF +0.02% +1.78% +3.29% +0.14% -2.67% +3.9% -17.6%
EURCLP +0.82% -2.99% -3.74% +3.26% +12.12% +24.92% +32.99%
EURCNY +0.14% +1.01% +4.35% +2.41% +3.06% +14.53% -3.92%
EURCOP +1.84% -1.29% -4.43% +10.26% +8.11% +45.06% +75.53%
EURCRC +3.71% +3.03% +5.88% +1.87% +0.76% +9.95% +4.82%
EURCZK +0.07% -1.18% -2.22% +4.7% +3.7% -2.51% +3.44%
EURDKK +0.01% +0.05% +0.03% -0.16% -0.14% -0.03% +0.1%
EURDOP +2.47% +3.72% +9.57% +9.32% +16.16% +30.35% +45.78%
EURDZD +0.02% +1.7% +4.07% +8.76% +8.49% +31.69% +60.2%
EUREGP -0.34% +4.35% +7.43% +1.85% -2.75% +113.87% +163.62%
EURETB +2.79% +2.19% +9.05% +8.61% +19.75% +68.57% +136.43%
EURFJD +0.04% -0.47% +0.66% +1.83% +1.3% +5.69% +0.22%
EURGBP +0.33% -0.83% +2.03% +5.25% +0.58% +22.93% +8.64%
EURGNF +1.96% +1.91% +4.81% +1.28% +6.43% +30.07% +77.11%
EURGTQ +3.44% +1.65% +4.13% +0.57% +2.4% +2.88% -10.11%
EURHKD +0.02% +1.67% +4.17% +0.2% -0.53% +0.21% -8.18%
EURHNL +2.93% +1.75% +4.47% +1.68% +3.75% +15.57% +23.57%
EURHRK -0.1% -0.3% +0.15% +1.71% +2.04% +0.3% +5.16%
EURHTG +2.58% +3.75% +5.79% +15.36% +19.13% +134.66% +157.17%
EURHUF +0.04% -0.83% -1.37% +3.99% +6.95% +10.2% +20.43%
EURIDR +1.12% -3.38% -2.88% +0.79% -2.2% +5.03% +41.72%
EURILS +0.11% +0.53% +2.93% +1.14% -3.38% -9.38% -17.65%
EURINR +0.09% +1.6% +4.2% +6.62% +9.57% +18.11% +49.7%
EURIQD +3.42% +1.78% +4.48% +0.9% +2.85% +4.49% -3.85%
EURISK -0.38% -1.96% -6.07% +9.54% +6.74% -0.1% -1.13%
EURJMD +2.75% +1.07% +4.62% +8.87% +7.51% +26.47% +57.35%
EURJOD +0.46% +1.83% +4.4% +0.9% +0.92% +0.91% -6.57%
EURJPY +0.01% +3.34% +7.07% +1.64% +1.61% -11.01% +14.27%
EURKES +1.26% +1.07% +4.34% +5.31% +5.5% +9.79% +23.28%
EURKRW +0.11% -0.76% +2.63% +4.66% +2.26% +8.32% -9.75%
EURKWD -0.19% +1.6% +3.86% +2.34% +1.86% +2.55% -2.66%
EURKYD +3.3% +1.77% +4.46% +0.89% +2.7% +3.91% -5.09%
EURKZT +1.37% -1.29% -1.05% +5.31% +5.18% +117.56% +154.12%
EURLBP -0.29% +1.82% +4.47% +0.89% +1.02% +2.1% -6.48%
EURLKR +2.83% +1.34% +3.89% +3.17% +7.51% +41.16% +50.45%
EURLSL +1.63% -2.13% -4.65% +21.12% +16.58% +38.07% +107.56%
EURMAD +3.72% +0.51% +2.68% +1.9% +3.43% +3.18% +0.16%
EURMDL +2.01% +0.18% +0.78% +0.9% -3.5% -5.05% +25.45%
EURMKD +0.74% +0.06% +0.1% +0.55% +0.79% +0.61% +0.08%
EURMOP +3.41% +1.73% +4.46% +0.42% +1.6% +2.53% -6.39%
EURMRO -1.44% +0.97% -0.48% +11.98% +4.55% +7.06%
EURMUR +2.02% +0.72% +4.55% +10.51% +12.89% +13.78% +14.17%
EURMVR +2.05% +1.58% +4.64% +0.65% +2.23% +3.32% +12.41%
EURMWK +1.59% +1.78% +4.51% +0.95% +2.89% +71.72% +360.31%
EURMXN +0.03% -1.07% -5.02% +14.73% +10.84% +40.54% +55.47%
EURMYR +2.52% -0.08% +2.86% +5.25% +2.99% +16.63% +21.39%
EURNAD +1.63% -2.13% -4.65% +21.12% +16.58% +38.07% +114.59%
EURNGN +2.31% +2.19% +4.15% +7.57% +9.28% +98.87% +141.8%
EURNIO +2.46% +1.79% +4.47% +0.9% +4.04% +28.86% +48.04%
EURNOK +0.69% -2.66% -5.25% +6.69% +7% +20.89% +31.9%
EURNPR +2.49% +1.86% +4.57% +6.92% +11.27% +22.22% +53%
EURNZD +0.14% -2.97% -1.68% +4.3% +2.4% +7.76% -2.92%
EUROMR -0.13% +1.69% +4.14% +0.63% +0.53% +0.21% -8.16%
EURPAB +3.4% +1.77% +4.47% +0.89% +2.78% +1.99% -6.01%
EURPEN +4.15% +1.6% +5.34% +4.4% +3.24% +12.05% +14.57%
EURPGK +1.94% +2.15% +3.55% +2.47% +4.98% +30.31% +19.27%
EURPHP -0.53% +0.4% +3% -0.94% -3.03% +10.82% -1.19%
EURPKR -0.22% +2.14% +6.65% +6.26% +8.64% +61.58% +76.2%
EURPLN +0.03% -0.33% -2.47% +4.31% +3.68% +7.19% +6.87%
EURPYG +2.97% +1.88% +6.46% +4.05% +8.36% +33.08% +30.95%
EURQAR +4.96% +1.14% +4.48% +0.9% +4.26% +1.87% -7.88%
EURRON 0% -0.13% +0.19% +1.08% +2.54% +8.11% +10.87%
EURRUB +0.01% -0.52% -2.59% +11.65% +5.77% +25.21% +102.15%
EURRWF +2.55% +1.83% +5.47% +1.55% +7.06% +40.62% +52.67%
EURSAR +0.1% +1.71% +4.13% +0.73% +0.67% +0.41% -7.98%
EURSCR +4.78% +1.73% +4.74% +30.46% +31.26% +38.16% +36.66%
EURSEK +0.45% -0.97% -2.11% -1.32% -2.33% +12.28% +8.5%
EURSGD +0.13% +0.59% +2.78% +4.3% +2.68% +3.92% -8.12%
EURSVC +3.64% +1.75% +4.55% +0.92% +2.81% +2.7% -5.99%
EURSZL +1.45% -2.14% -4.6% +21.12% +16.39% +37.76% +108.06%
EURTHB -0.45% +0.73% +1.87% +6.51% +0.85% -6.13% -10.17%
EURTND +1.62% +1.28% +1.46% +2.87% -3.37% +47.29% +73.27%
EURTRY -0.09% +0.99% -0.38% +14.41% +18.72% +149.98% +293.4%
EURTTD +3.14% +1.98% +4.61% +1.02% +2.42% +8.65% +0.48%
EURTWD +3.81% +1.09% +4.23% +0.53% -2.03% -0.32% -12.78%
EURTZS +3.09% +1.82% +4.52% +1.64% +1.86% +8.45% +47.95%
EURUAH +1.78% +0.78% +3.53% +13.22% -0.55% +27.64% +214.4%
EURUGX +1.22% +0.43% +2.55% +2.69% +0.6% +22.19% +53.17%
EURUSD +0.08% +1.67% +4.2% +0.72% +0.62% +0.26% -7.74%
EURUYU +1.99% +1.12% +3.99% +16.62% +24.27% +63.03% +93.27%
EURYER +0.01% +1.65% +4.15% +0.68% +0.59% +16.66% -5.48%
EURZAR +0.13% -2.3% -4.27% +21.25% +13.97% +36.53% +102.69%

International Trade and Corporate Strategy

Surviving Economic Turbulence? No problem! Says Xero UK MD

Xero UK is an online accounting software used by small businesses and their accountants and bookkeepers.

Shoe-Fitter to the Royal Family Targets Asian Expansion post-Brexit

Start-rite Shoes, the brand young Royal’s wear on their feet, are leading the way for an expansion in to a growing Asian market, a decision galvanised by the referendum decision...

Brand ethos matters more than profits says MD of Yull shoes Sarah Watkinson-Yull

Yull shoes are one of only a handful of independent shoe retailers in the UK who both design, source and manufacture their full range of footwear in Britain.

Adventure Company Looks to Inbound Tourists for New Revenue Stream as Sterling’s Devaluation Brings Chaos

UK adventure company first Curious Kat’s Adventure Club is looking towards China to dig it out of a Brexit hole.

Aspen Woolf Look to International Expansion

Brexit has been accepted in the housing industry says Russell Midgely, the Director of Aspen Woolf, a company that specialises in providing wealth-building opportunities for investors through property.

Creative Industries are ‘Weathering the Brexit Storm’

There are signs that European firms are avoiding taking on British suppliers owing to the uncertainties around Brexit.

Troubled High-Value London Property Market Could Benefit from Trump: Glentree Estates

We are trying to survive at the moment but Trump gives us new hope.

Athena: British Overseas Property Purchases Now Increasingly Funded by Finance Options

According to international property investment firm Athena Advisors Brit’s are still buying, and say Athena, most of them are making a profit.

Politicised Consumers: A Top Trend for Marketers in 2017

UK Brands should embrace new emerging trends but provide home-grown alternatives with Brexit on the horizon.

Brexit is Key Concern for Consumer Credit Supply in 2017, but we are Expanding Anyway say Refused Car Finance

One of North-East England’s fastest-growing fintech firms has confirmed they are to pursue further expansion over the course of 2017, regardless of expectations for an economic slowdown.

SME Borrowing to Surge in 2017, and this is a Good Thing

SME borrowing to soar above £50bn in 2017, 2017 borrowing could see 22% year on year increase

St Peter’s Brewery: Exports to Europe up 10%, Confident of Post-Brexit Trading Relationships

CEO of multi-award winning St Peter’s Brewery, Steve Magnall, tells Pound Sterling Live he is confident any tariffs to exporting into the European Union will be limited following Brexit.

Brexit: “Upskill or Get Left Behind”

The digital skills gap is a global issue, but one which is at risk of escalating due to Brexit say’s Michael O’Flynn, the Sales & Marketing Manager for Professional Academy...

A Second Home in Italy Put on Hold by Britons Stung by Exchange Rate Fall

British appetite for second-homes in Italy are declining after the referendum triggers a notable drop in the value of the Pound.

Brexit Doom-Mongering Presents a Sizeable threat to UK PLC at Present

Article 50 is becoming delayed because of pessimism in this country, that’s according to the CEO and co-founder of software firm Elephants don’t forget, Adrian Harvey.

GBP/EUR

Daily Chart Showing live Inter-Bank Rate and Indicative Rates for International Payments.

Live British Pound to Euro Exchange Rate(GBP/EUR) Interbank Conversion:

GBP/EUR
Days Open

1.1216
Days Low

1.1216
Days High

1.1216
Last Daily

1.1216

1.1219▲

0.0267%

 1 Year Low

1.0604
(19-03-2020)

 1 Year High

1.208
(14-12-2019)

Pound-to-Dollar Week Ahead: Consolidating amid Brexit Relief and after U.S. Job Surprises

- GBP/USD stopped by 200-day average after best week since March.
- Faces tough resistance at 1.2675 but tipped to find support at 1.2298.
- Brexit relief washes over GBP as USD revels in May payrolls surprise.
- Job surge sees U.S. coronavirus recovery begin sooner than expected.

Image © Federal Reserve Bank of New York

  • GBP/USD spot exchange rate at time of writing: 1.2667
  • Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.2325-2413
  • FX specialist rates (indicative guide): 1.2478-1.2554
  • More on acquiring market beating rates here

The Pound-to-Dollar rate notched up its largest gain since March last week but was halted Friday by its 200-day moving-average and now enters a period of consolidation in a new, higher trading range. 

Sterling rose sharply on Friday after the UK's Brexit negotiator David Frost said trade talks will continue despite no progress overcoming long-standing differences in a range of areas. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had indicated that he might walk away from the table in June if it seemed unlikely a deal would be ready before year-end so the extension was a relief for the Pound.

But the rally was curtailed when the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced a surprise increase in U.S. employment for the month of May, confounding market expectations for a loss of more than 7 million jobs and another spike in the unemployment rate. Sterling ended the week with a 0.27% gain over the Dollar but it was still up some 2.58% for the period, its largest one-week move to the upside since its bounceback from 1985 lows that began on March 23. 

"GBP/USD is approaching the top of the range at 1.2643/70 once again. This is the location of the 200 day ma and we would allow it to hold the initial test, dips lower should find initial support at 1.2468/86 ahead of the short term uptrend at 1.2298, which is expected to hold," says Karen Jones, head of technical analysis for currencies, commodities and bonds at Commerzbank, who has a neutral-to-positive outlook for the exchange rate so long as it's above 1.20.

The Pound has now risen for three consecutive weeks against a flagging Dollar, with much of its gains coming before the decision to extend the Brexit talks through summer, and may have slipped into a new, higher trading range since breaking back above 1.24. It has been grinding higher against the Dollar because of weakness in the U.S. currency, but a number of analysts say greenback is looking oversold following an eight-days long run of losses that was only just broken on Friday.  

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate with 200-day moving-average in green, uptrend support at Fibonacci retracements of March fall.

Friday's Brexit update removes an immediate headwind from Sterling's path but it's not clear if it's enough for the British currency to attract some investor interest in its own right. Talks are still deadlocked and a risk to the Pound given the lingering prospect of something like a 'no deal' Brexit playing out at year-end, and the Dollar could have recovery potential for the week ahead.

The Dollar has been sold heavily and although the outlook for it remains in question, Friday's payrolls report marked the beginning of a jobs rebound that came sooner than markets expected and could be a gamechanger for sentiment toward the currency given the pre-virus trend of U.S. economic outperformance. The U.S. economy created 2.5 million new jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell from 14.7% to 13.3% when consensus was for 7.7 million jobs lost and a jobless rate of 19.4%. 

"The US Dollar has begun to turn lower, alongside a broader pro-cyclical rotation across markets. In light of its high valuation the currency’s downside could be substantial if the depreciation trend continues—perhaps in excess of 20% on a trade-weighted basis. However, further Dollar weakness will likely be uneven across regions initially. We currently see the most attractive long opportunities in non-Asia pro-risk currencies with favorable FX fundamentals—especially NOK and MXN. The Euro should benefit from Dollar weakness over time, but we would not anticipate a sharp move higher over the near-term," says Zach Pandl, global co-head of foreign exchange strategy at Goldman Sachs. 

The payrolls report could be a gamechanger for sentiment in the short-term, especially in light of earlier losses and at least in relation to currencies like the lower yielding Yen, Franc and Euro, which all ceded ground to the greenback on Friday. It also helped the Dollar Index to break its losing streak and drove the Pound-to-Dollar rate back below its 200-day moving-average at 1.2675, leaving both vulnerable to corrective moves in the short-term at least. 

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate with 200-day moving-average in green, uptrend support at Fibonacci retracements of March fall.

"It is still too early to call whether the USD bull-run is coming to an end but the policies put in place to tackle the impact of COVID-19 could now be having a clearer negative influence on the dollar that may persist. Technically, the USD sell-off over the past two weeks is looking stretched and RSI measures suggest some pull-back over the short-term is feasible. But that may be the opportunity to position for a more sustained drop in the dollar. The FOMC next week will be important," says Derek Halpenny, head of research, global markets EMEA and international securities at MUFG.

Beyond the very short-term, the Dollar has been undermined by the optimistic mood among investors who've chosen to look past the coronavirus collapse being borne out in economic data, to position for the beginning of a new business cycle. And the broader outlook has been undermined by the colossal amount of Dollars unloaded onto the market by the Federal Reserve (Fed)  during the acute stage of the crisis when the Dollar Index surged 4.5% in the week ending March 23. 

Even the Brexit-blighted Pound has benefitted from these trends so Wednesday's Fed policy decision will be important for the Pound-to-Dollar rate, with markets looking for guidance on how long bond yields and benchmark interest rates are likely to be kept at current historic lows. If the Fed neglects to take any action or to commit to an extended period of zero interest rates then the Dollar could welcome the 19:00 announcement, which will be followed by a 19:30 press conference. 

Once past the Fed the UK economy will be in focus at 07:00 Friday with the Office for National Statistics (ONS) set to publish GDP figures for April, which was the first full month where the economy was under lock and key. Consensus favours a -18% month-on-month fall in GDP but any larger-than-expected contraction might be enough to get markets thinking about the volume of government spending and BoE easing that could yet be required to get the economy back on track.

The data could ensure a soft end to the week for the Pound if it reveals that the damage was greater than markets anticipated, more so given that the UK is yet to take any meaningful steps to reopen the economy. Supposedly non-essential retailers will be able to reopen again from June 15, but this is a full month later than the U.S. and many European economies and it remains to be seen how long it will  be before the restaurant and pub trades can open their doors again. 

 

GBP/USD download banner

Last Updated: 02 April 2014

Updated: Our Live coverage shows the UK pound to be in a period of consolidation at the start of April 2014. With the March PMI series missing expectations the GBP has found little by way of impetus. However, all eyes are on the release of the Service Sector PMI on Thursday which should set the near-term tone.

Keep in touch with our Live Coverage Here. For the archived material for the day in question please scroll through please scroll down. 

Last Updated: 03 April 2014

Updated: The GBP exchange rate complex has come under pressure once pound sterling at start of Aprilmore at the start of April with the entire Markit PMI series missing the mark. However, many analysts continue to consider the latest price action as being representative of consolidative price action.

April will be pivotal for the UK unit - can the uptrend reassert itself or will we continue to see more of the same?

Keep in touch with our Live Coverage Here. For the archived material for the day in question please scroll through please scroll down. 

Last Updated: 04 April 2014

Updated: The GBP is an underperformer on the first Friday of April. With US Non-FarmGBP exchange rate uptrend Payrolls coming out in support of the commodity dollar complex we are seeing the UK currency suffer against the likes of the AUD, CAD and NZD. The unit is stable against the USD and EUR.

Those hoping for the pound sterling uptrend to re-establish itself will be disappointed. The deterioration in the GBP-CAD uptrend (image at righ) is representative of the malaise being seen by many of the CAD crosses.

Keep in touch with our Live Coverage Here. For the archived material for the day in question please scroll through please scroll down. 

Last Updated: 07 April 2014

Updated: The British Pound (GBP) is stable as we move into the second week of April. Selling on global equity markets has seen some relief being enjoyed against the commodity dollars. Meanwhile, we continue to see consolidation vs the Euro and US dollar. 

This period of consolidation will inevitably give the sterling bulls hope that the 2014 rally can ultimately reassert itself.

For the latest, see our live coverage section. For the archived material you clicked for, please scroll down. 

- Spot rates at time of writing: GBP/EUR: 1.0808, -1.75% | GBP/USD: 1.1852, -2.15%
- Bank transfer rates (indicative): GBP/EUR: 1.0520-1.0596 | GBP/USD: 1.1537-1.1620
- Specialist money transfer rates (indicative): GBP/EUR 1.0650-1.0701 | GBP/USD: 1.1650-1.1745 >> More details

- Spot GBP/EUR: 1.1956, -0.05%
- Bank tranfer rates (indicative): 1.1639-1.1723
- FX specialist transfer rates (indicative):  1.1800-1.1850 >> More information

The best British Pound to Euro exchange rate of the year to date (past 365 days) was 1.208 achieved on 14-12-2019.

Today's exchange rate is at 1.1219, this is 7.13% off the best exchange rate of the past year-to-date.

The best British Pound to Euro rate of the last month (last 30 Days to date) was at 1.1475, today's conversion is 2.23% off that rate.

The best British Pound to US Dollar exchange rate of the year to date (past 365 days) was 1.3514 achieved on 13-12-2019.

Today's exchange rate is at 1.2668, this is 6.27% off the best exchange rate of the past year-to-date.

The best British Pound to US Dollar rate of the last month (last 30 Days to date) was at 1.273, today's conversion is 0.49% off that rate.

The best British Pound to Canadian Dollar exchange rate of the year to date (past 365 days) was 1.786 achieved on 10-03-2020.

Today's exchange rate is at 1.7013, this is 4.74% off the best exchange rate of the past year-to-date.

The best British Pound to Canadian Dollar rate of the last month (last 30 Days to date) was at 1.7362, today's conversion is 2.01% off that rate.

The best British Pound to Australian Dollar exchange rate of the year to date (past 365 days) was 2.088 achieved on 21-03-2020.

Today's exchange rate is at 1.8191, this is 12.88% off the best exchange rate of the past year-to-date.

The best British Pound to Australian Dollar rate of the last month (last 30 Days to date) was at 1.9124, today's conversion is 4.88% off that rate.

Pound-Australian Dollar Forecast: 2.0 by Year-end Possible says Crédit Agricole

Pound-Australian Dollar Forecast: 2.0 by Year-end Possible says Crédit Agricole

While the AUD is the best performing major currency of the past month, this stellar run is not expected to last according to analysis from investment bank Crédit Agricole, who say a turn lower is likely over coming months.

Pound-to-Euro Week Ahead: Recovering Lost Ground amid Brexit Relief but Upside Seen as Limited 

Pound-to-Euro Week Ahead: Recovering Lost Ground amid Brexit Relief but Upside Seen as Limited 

The Pound drew a line under a hat-trick of losses last week and could recover more lost ground over the coming days although analyst commentary suggests that any upside will be limited and also short-lived. 

Pound-to-Canadian Dollar Rate Edges Higher as CA Job Recovery Offset by Brexit Relief 

Pound-to-Canadian Dollar Rate Edges Higher as CA Job Recovery Offset by Brexit Relief 

The Pound edged higher against the Canadian Dollar on Friday as a wave of Brexit-related relief offset the Loonie's boost from official data that revealed a surprise increase in employment for the month of May. 

Pound-to-Dollar Week Ahead: Consolidating amid Brexit Relief and after U.S. Job Surprises

Pound-to-Dollar Week Ahead: Consolidating amid Brexit Relief and after U.S. Job Surprises

The Pound-to-Dollar rate notched up its largest gain since March last week but was halted Friday by its 200-day moving-average on Friday and now enters a period of consolidation in a new, higher trading range. 

Pound-to-New Zealand Dollar Rate Has Further to Fall after Kiwi Erases Coronavirus Loss 

Pound-to-New Zealand Dollar Rate Has Further to Fall after Kiwi Erases Coronavirus Loss 

The Pound-to-New Zealand Dollar rate was on route to the bottom of its new, lower trading range Friday as the Kiwi erased its coronavirus-related losses, but Sterling is now a target for short-sellers and has further to fall. 

Euro-to-Dollar Rate Week Ahead: Correcting Lower as Greenback Recovers Footing 

Euro-to-Dollar Rate Week Ahead: Correcting Lower as Greenback Recovers Footing 

The Euro rode a wave of optimism to a hat-trick of gains over the Dollar last week and swung back into the black for 2020 in the process but it was halted on Friday by the 200-week moving-average and faces…

Pound Sterling Turbocharged against Euro and Dollar on U.S. Jobs Surprise and Confirmation that Brexit Trade Negotiations will Continue

Pound Sterling Turbocharged against Euro and Dollar on U.S. Jobs Surprise and Confirmation that Brexit Trade Negotiations will Continue

A surprising U.S. employment report that showed the U.S. economy actually added jobs over the course of May and news that the EU and UK remain committed to further trade negotiations served up a dose of optimism for Pound Sterling…

AUD/GBP
0.5497 +0.01%
AUD/EUR
0.6172 +0.01%
AUD/USD
0.6968 +0.01%
AUD/CAD
0.9355 +0.03%
AUD/NZD
1.0703 +0.12%
AUD/JPY
76.3733 +0.01%
AUD/CHF
0.6707 +0.01%
AUD/CNY
4.933 +0.13%

More data
EUR/GBP
0.8911 +0.33%
EUR/AUD
1.6202 +0.01%
EUR/USD
1.1288 +0.08%
EUR/CAD
1.5166 +0.1%
EUR/NZD
1.735 +0.14%
EUR/JPY
123.7436 +0.01%
EUR/CHF
1.0866 +0.02%
EUR/CNY
7.9898 +0.14%

More data
CAD/GBP
0.5882 +0.03%
CAD/EUR
0.6599 +0.02%
CAD/AUD
1.0693 +0.01%
CAD/USD
0.7447 +0.16%
CAD/NZD
1.1445 +0.04%
CAD/JPY
81.612 +0.16%
CAD/CHF
0.717 +0.1%
CAD/CNY
5.2747 +0.13%

More data
USD/GBP
0.7895 +0.01%
USD/EUR
0.8856 +0.01%
USD/AUD
1.4349 -0.42%
USD/CAD
1.3434 +0.11%
USD/NZD
1.5358 +0.12%
USD/JPY
109.568 +0.01%
USD/CHF
0.9632 +0.11%
USD/CNY
7.082 +0.01%

More data
NZD/GBP
0.5136 +0.22%
NZD/EUR
0.5763 +1.11%
NZD/AUD
0.9339 +0.01%
NZD/CAD
0.8744 +0.12%
NZD/USD
0.6509 +0.09%
NZD/JPY
71.3573 +0.12%
NZD/CHF
0.6261 +0.06%
NZD/CNY
4.6067 +0.13%

More data
EUR/GBP
0.8911 +0.33%
EUR/AUD
1.6202 +0.01%
EUR/USD
1.1288 +0.08%
EUR/CAD
1.5166 +0.1%
EUR/NZD
1.735 +0.14%
EUR/JPY
123.7436 +0.01%
EUR/CHF
1.0866 +0.02%
EUR/CNY
7.9898 +0.14%

More data
GBP/EUR
1.1219 +0.03%
GBP/AUD
1.8191 +0.01%
GBP/USD
1.2668 +0.01%
GBP/CAD
1.7013 +0.02%
GBP/NZD
1.947 +0.02%
GBP/JPY
138.9323 +0.01%
GBP/CHF
1.2189 +0.06%
GBP/CNY
8.9738 +0.13%

More data

Biden Win Could Prompt Weaker U.S. Dollar say Analysts

03 June, 2020 |

The U.S. Presidential election could add further downside pressure to the U.S. Dollar if the Democrat nominee Joe Biden emerges victorious, according to foreign exchange analysis from investment banks UBS and Crédit Agricole.