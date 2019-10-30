The U.S. Dollar Retreats ahead of Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision

© The White House

- USD falls across the board ahead of Fed rate decision.

- Markets demand cut to 1.75%, eye guidance on outlook.

- Two more cuts priced-in into 2020 but Fed may stay mum.

- Q3 growth was faster than expected, trade war is cooling.

- Analyst views mixed on outlook for USD post-decision.

The Dollar was lower across the board Wednesday ahead of an eagerly awaited interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve (Fed) which will be key to risk appetite within broader financial markets as well as the trajectory of the safe-haven greenback in the months ahead.

Consensus is looking for the Fed Funds rate range to be cut to between 1.50% and 1.75%, from 1.75% to 2% currently, as the bank attempts to safeguard the U.S. against a slowdown in the global economy and deterioration of the domestic manufacturing sector, both being consequences of the White House trade war with China. Economists are looking for a rate cut Wednesday but markets appear to be demanding one.

Pricing in the overnight-index-swap market implying Fed Funds range midpoint of just 1.59% for this meeting, which suggesting investors think a cut is a certainty and that markets could be disappointed if they don't get one. And the market implied rates for December and the early months of 2020 suggest strongly that investors also think another two cuts are very likely to follow October's sooner or later.

"This FOMC will have a Statement and a press conference but will not include updated dots. Presuming the Fed cuts, as is almost 100% priced in, the key issue for markets is how firmly the communications signal a pause. The number of hawkish dissenters (we presume there will be at least 1-2) will be critical. So too will be Powell's discussion of how he and the FOMC now view the risk management equation," says Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Above: Dollar index shown at daily intervals.

The Fed has already cut U.S. rates twice this year in response to mounting evidence the global economy is in trouble and after other central banks elsewhere began signalling that they could also look to support their own economies. But many analysts are suggesting Chairman Jerome Powell, who's under pressure from President Donald Trump to keep the economy growing ahead of the November 2020 election, will hint that an extended pause is now likely before any further cuts.

That would risk fuelling an upward turn in the Dollar, especially as so many other major central banks have recently cut their rates and given the U.S. Dollar has only recently appeard to run out of steam - after a near-two-year rally. However, Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said nearly two weeks ago, before the 'blackout' period that bars such comments, the Federal Open Market Committee will continue to make decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

It's not clear what it would mean for the Dollar if Powell simply reiterates on Wednesday, the stance taken recently by Clarida, not least of all because analysts have a range of views on the outlook for the greenback.

"USD can recover some of its recent losses because the risk is the FOMC signals a pause to its mid‑cycle adjustment at today’s meeting (2pm New York) or during Fed Chairman J. Powell’s press conference (2:30pm New York)... Nonetheless, USD strength will be contained because upward revisions to US interest rate futures will be limited," says Elias Haddad, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "GBP/USD will wax and wane around 1.2800 with UK voting intention polls...the Conservative party’s lead is widening. If this trend continues, GBP will remain supported against most major currencies."

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate shown at daily intervals, alngside EUR/USD (orange line, left axis).

Changes in interest rates are normally only made in response to movements in inflation, which is sensitive to growth, but impact currencies because of the push and pull influence they have over capital flows. Capital flows tend to move in the direction of the most advantageous or improving returns, with a threat of lower rates normally seeing investors driven out of and deterred away from a currency. Rising rates have the opposite effect.

U.S. data emerging from the domestic side of the economy has been resilient in recent months while figures coming out of the export side have deteriorated markedly as the factory sector has been hurt by both a global economic slowdown as well as the strong Dollar. That story was borne out again third-quarter GDP figures released Wednesday, with robust consumer spending producing faster growth than was expected by the market even as business investment slumped.

"A few USD pairs have approached major support levels for the USD this week and even beyond in the case of some EM’s, but within the G10, USDCAD and AUDUSD are the closes to major breakout pivots (though USDCA less so today after the BoC)," says John Hardy, chief FX strategist at Saxo Bank. "At the vanguard within the G10 of the softer US dollar recently is USDCAD and AUDUSD, with USDCAD having just completed a successful downside breakout (new 19-day low close on Oct 11 near 1.3200."

Above: Saxo Bank chart of USD/CAD rate.

For the timebeing at least, the Dollar is still backed by what remains the highest interest rate among so-called G10 currencies and countries, which is a draw for investors who're seeking yield, not to mention those seeking a safe harbour in which they can moor up while the global economy remains on its back foot and the trade war between the world's two largest economies remains a threat.

The FOMC 'dot-plot' of policymaker expectations for rates revealed in September that most rate setters saw no further cuts being delivered in 2019 and, at best, only one rate cut in 2020. That fueled a rebound in the Dollar at the time and since then there's been no real new 'bad news' on the U.S. economy, but there has been a ceasefire agreed in the trade war between the U.S. and China, which has lessened the risks to the U.S. economy going forward.

The October 11 pact averted one tariff increase that was planned for just four days afterwards but does little to address another set of levies due to be implemented on December 15. However, both have reached agreeements on ceasefires in the trade war on repeated occasions and they've always broken down within months. The White House is supposed to sign the ceasefire agreement it calls a 'phase one' deal at the APEC summit on November 17, although there are doubts over whether it will happen.

"JPY crosses even more than USD crosses could prove quite volatile into early trading tomorrow if the FOMC meeting later today sparks dramatic swings in US bond yields and risk appetite generally. The Bank of Japan follows shortly after the FOMC as USDJPY is trading near pivotal levels," Saxo's Hardy warns.