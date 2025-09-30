Stay Underweight New Zealand Dollar Says BCA

Lock in today's rate... for use at a later date & protect your transfer budget. Secure Rate

Image © Adobe Stock

Analysts at BCA Research say the New Zealand Dollar is prone to further weakness.

The independent research provider, in business since 1949, says New Zealand's economic recovery has stalled and the central bank should "cut, cut, CUT!"

Of concern to economists is that Kiwi household and business spending is being held back as unemployment has risen to 5.2%, the highest in the last decade, and underutilisation is climbing.

"Wage growth has slowed to about 2.4%, meaning that real income growth is slightly negative, explaining weak household spending," says BCA.

Further interest rate cuts at the central bank can help to shore up household confidence and boost the economy as a result.

Get More From Your GBP/NZD Transfer Pound Sterling Live consistently delivers stronger rates than major UK banks. In July, you could have saved up to N$2315.00 on a £50,000 transfer thanks to our competitive pricing. 🔎 See How i - Based on average GBP/NZD rate observed in July.

However, for the NZD, the fall in interest rates is a distinct headwind that means the currency risks extending a period of chronic underperformance.

NZD fell in September after it was reported New Zealand's economy registered a surprisingly soft -0.6% contraction q/q in the second quarter, confirming the recovery of previous quarters has stalled.

Given this, BCA recommends "an underweight NZD in our FX portfolio and a neutral allocation to New Zealand government bonds in our fixed income portfolio."

"While we believe further policy easing is required, a lot of that is priced with 70 bps of cuts discounted by the end of the year," it adds.