FP Markets Celebrates 20th Anniversary: What's in It for Forex Traders

Image © Adobe Images

As most brokerages fail to achieve a long track record, longevity alone says a lot.

But FP Markets is marking 20 years in the industry with more than just staying power by delivering consistency, innovation, and trader-first service.

According to a recent announcement, the Australian-born CFD and Forex provider has grown into a global force with regulatory oversight from multiple jurisdictions, including ASIC, CySEC, and the FSCA.

A Two-Decade Milestone with Traders at the Centre

The release highlights how FP Markets has evolved into a globally respected brand with over 300 team members and more than 60 industry awards.

These recognitions span everything from "Best Trade Execution" to "Most Trusted Broker," validating the firm's commitment to fairness, transparency, and innovation.

But what stands out in this 20-year celebration isn’t just the achievements but the company’s focus on traders and what they stand to gain in 2025 and beyond.

With a strong regulatory framework, expanding product range, and cutting-edge platforms, FP Markets has crafted a trading environment designed to support both new and seasoned clients.

Nowhere is this more evident than in its forex offering, which remains at the heart of the broker's operations.

Built for Forex Traders, Designed for the Real World

For forex traders, the current landscape is dynamic. With the US Dollar declining and the Euro gaining ground in 2025, flexibility and precision are more important than ever.

That's exactly where FP Markets delivers.

The broker offers access to over 60 currency pairs, including all major, minor, and exotic combinations, giving traders the tools to act across different markets and volatility conditions.

Spreads start as low as 0.0 pips on Raw accounts, ideal for scalpers and active day traders looking for tight pricing and low-cost exposure. Even Standard accounts maintain competitive pricing, with no hidden fees and straightforward access.

Markets are open 24 hours a day, five days a week, and with Equinix servers powering trade execution, latency is kept to a minimum.

That means traders can enter and exit positions at high speed, whether reacting to major news events or taking advantage of pre-market momentum.

Tools to track price action before the market opens are also available, helping traders plan and gauge sentiment ahead of the crowd.

With no price manipulation and transparent order handling, FP Markets builds trust through execution. Traders can go long or short with ease, capturing opportunities in either direction without restrictions. And thanks to low margin requirements, even modest account sizes can gain meaningful exposure to the markets.

The broker’s platform options (MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, and WebTrader) are another plus, all supporting forex trading with advanced charting, automation, and real-time analysis.

Backed by award-winning multilingual customer support, the broker ensures help is available whenever and wherever it’s needed.

As forex markets continue to evolve, traders need more than just access. They need speed, accuracy, and support. FP Markets, two decades in, remains a provider that understands and delivers daily.