New Statutory Levy on Gambling Operators Set to Take Effect in April 2025

The UK government plans to introduce significant reforms to its gambling industry in 2025.

One such reform is a new statutory levy on gambling operators, which aims to protect consumers and ensure more equitable funding for services that support gambling harm prevention and treatment.

This major regulatory change comes after a public consultation following the Gambling Act 2005 review and the release of the Gambling White Paper in 2023.

The statutory levy, scheduled to take effect in April 2025, will replace the current voluntary system, requiring operators to contribute fairly to research, protection, and treatment services related to gambling harm.

In addition to the levy, the UK government is tightening regulations to safeguard players and increase transparency within the gambling sector. A new set of rules, introduced in 2024, will impact how operators design their games, handle marketing, and monitor player safety.

Statutory Levy and Player Safety

The statutory levy is set to ensure that all gambling operators – both land-based and online – contribute to funding harm-reduction initiatives, including research into problem gambling, treatment services, and prevention efforts. This marks a significant shift in the government’s approach to gambling regulation, making operator funding mandatory rather than voluntary.

Operators will also be required to adjust their game designs. From January 2025, a ban will come into effect limiting online slot game speeds to a minimum of five seconds per spin while prohibiting functionalities that allow players to engage in multiple games simultaneously. The government believes these changes will make games fairer and easier for players to understand.

Changes to Marketing Practices

In a bid to give consumers more control over the marketing they receive, gambling operators will be required to offer opt-in features from mid-January 2025. Players will be able to choose the types of products and services they wish to receive information about, as well as the channels through which they prefer to be contacted.

Player Protection Measures

The reforms also include a series of safeguards designed to enhance player safety.

Operators will be required to implement tools allowing players to monitor and limit their gambling activity. These features will help players manage their time and spending and support responsible gaming practices.

To further protect consumers, online casinos must ensure secure payment methods and robust website security to prevent the interception of financial data. Additionally, holding a license with the UK Gambling Commission allows players to file grievances with a trusted regulator, providing a safety net against illegal or unethical operators.

Financial Vulnerability Checks and Age Verification

In response to growing concerns about financial vulnerability, operators began conducting light financial checks on player accounts starting in August 2024. Players whose accounts reflect specific financial markers will undergo checks to ensure they do not have debt issues or bankruptcy records.

Also, to prevent underage gambling, land-based casinos have been required to implement a ‘Think 25’ policy since August 2024. This policy mandates that establishments verify the age of anyone who appears to be between 18 and 25, ensuring compliance with age restrictions and safeguarding both the business and its customers.

Industry Adjustments

As these measures begin to take effect, gambling operators will need to adjust their offerings to comply with the new rules. Many operators are already in the process of adapting their practices to align with the government’s reform agenda, with an emphasis on safeguarding players, enhancing transparency, and ensuring fairer gaming experiences.

The changes are expected to build trust between operators and consumers, as they offer players more control over their gambling experiences while protecting their safety and well-being. The new regulations are also poised to improve the overall reputation of the UK gambling industry, positioning it as one of the most consumer-friendly sectors in Europe.

The government’s comprehensive reforms, set to unfold over the next year, aim to create a safer, fairer gambling environment while supporting vulnerable individuals and promoting responsible gaming practices.