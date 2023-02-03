Pound Sterling Comes Under Renewed Pressure against Dollar and Euro in Wake of Hot U.S. Data

GBP slides amidst global stock market decline

Investors react to strong U.S. jobs report

Markets in "good news = bad news" mode

U.S. ISM data also smashes expectations

Raises prospect of further Fed rate hikes

The British Pound came under significant pressure against the Euro and Dollar ahead of the weekend following the release of surprisingly strong U.S. Data.

Jobs and survey data for January showed the U.S. economy to be in surprisingly robust shape, despite a series of activity-constricting interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Indeed, a better-than-expected increase in jobs during January - 517K were created according to the non-farm payroll report - suggests the Fed will need to do more on rates if it is to tame inflation.

The jobs report defied expectations for a 185K increase in jobs and were sharply up on December's 260K.

Above: U.S. non-farm payrolls, image courtesy of Wells Fargo.

Stock markets fell as investors feared interest rates would need to go higher than they were anticipating, boosting the Dollar and placing yet further pressure on the Pound.

The Pound is a 'high beta' currency that tends to underperform the Dollar and Euro when markets are falling, as is the case on February 03.

The Pound to Dollar exchange rate is a percent lower on the day at 1.21 at the time of writing.

The Pound to Euro exchange rate is trading at 1.1168, down a third of a percent.

"The U.S. dollar jumped after a surprisingly and resoundingly bullish jobs report added traction to the Fed’s assertion that it’s not done raising rates," says Joe Manimbo, Senior Markets Analyst at Convera.

The Euro to Dollar rate has retreated 0.80% to 1.0845.

Above: GBP/USD (top) and GBP/EUR fell after the NFP report, confirming GBP's sensitivity to broader market sentiment.

The jobs report revealed the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.4% from 3.5%, defying expectations for unemployment to rise to 3.6%.

Average hourly increased 0.3% in January, meeting expectations, and December's figure was revised higher to 0.4%. Year-on-year earnings fell to 4.4% from 4.8%, but this was still stronger than the 4.3% the market was expecting.

The jobs market is therefore 'tight' and companies would be expected to deliver strong wage packages to retain and attract talent. This in turn underpins domestically-generated inflation and flies in the face of the Fed's objective of bringing inflation down.

The bet is therefore that more hikes must come and a rate cut by at least the third quarter - as the market had been expecting - would not materialise.

"We suspect members of the FOMC will take January's blowout employment report with somewhat of a grain of salt. That said, it will be hard to completely ignore the reading at a time when policymakers want to ensure that their policies help durably return inflation to 2%," says economist Sarah House at Wells Fargo.

This raises U.S. bond yields higher and attracts capital into U.S. assets, thereby boosting the Dollar.

The pro-USD theme was further underscored by economic survey data from ISM that showed the services sector in the U.S. rebounded sharply in January.

The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI read at 55.2, well ahead of expectations for 50.4, as it recovered from December's 49.2, a level consistent with contraction.

Should markets melt further for fear of higher Fed interest rates, the Dollar could make further gains.

The Pound would meanwhile be expected to come under further pressure.