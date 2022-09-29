Pound Sterling Latest Levels vs. Euro & Dollar After Bank of England Intervention

Image © Adobe Stock

The British Pound was rose against the Dollar and steadied against the Euro after the Bank of England spent a little of a billion pounds supporting long-term bond markets, however near-term volatility is expected to remain elevated.

The move came amidst an ongoing disruption in UK markets in the wake of tax cuts announced by the UK government last Friday.

A section of the UK pension industry were said to have been facing significant difficult following a surge in UK bond yields, with many said to be facing liquidation.

The Bank's intervention proved effective, prompting a rally in long-term bonds and a drop in yields.

Falling UK long-term bond yields in turn prompted similar action on U.S. markets, lowering the value of the Dollar.

Stability in bond markets have in turn steadied the Pound.

Above: GBP/EUR (top) and GBP/USD (bottom). To time your FX payments consider setting a free FX rate alert.

Renowned economist and nobel laureate Paul Krugman says there is a need for calm amongst financial market participants.

"There seems to be a lot of hyperventilating going on. No, it won't cause a global crisis - for God's sake, Britain is only 3.2% of world GDP. And while British markets are a mess, we're a long way from 1976. Get a grip," said Krugman.

Coming days will be key in ascertaining whether overall sentiment towards the UK has improved.

The Pound to Dollar exchange rate rose 1.43% on the day to close at 1.0883, it is at 1.08 at the time of writing.

The Pound to Euro exchange rate was flat, despite significant intraday volatility, closing at 1.1181, it is at 1.1151 at thee time of writing.

Near-term volatility is likely although the Bank of England's actions will send a warning shot to investors looking to pile on bets against UK bonds and the Pound.

The Bank said it stands ready to purchase conventional gilts with a residual maturity of more than 20 years in the secondary market, initially at a rate of up to £5BN per auction.

The intervention serves as a remunder it is futile to fight a central bank in its own currency, says Kallum Pickering, Senior Economist at Berenberg Bank, underscoring the firepower in the hands of the Bank.

"The Bank will carry out temporary purchases of long-dated UK government bonds from 28 September. The purpose of these purchases will be to restore orderly market conditions. The purchases will be carried out on whatever scale is necessary to effect this outcome," said the Bank.

The programme is open ended and without limit, suggesting a 'whatever it takes' attempt from the Bank.

"Gilt yields may be volatile in coming days as the BoE wrestles with market forces to stem selling pressure. But the BoE is the ultimate backer of sterling-denominated paper. Betting against its ability to fix the market disorder – at least in the short term – is futile, in our view," says Pickering.

Above: The yield paid on UK 30-year bonds fell sharply after Bank of England intervention.

For the Pound, the outlook nevertheless remains challenging with trends heavily in favour of further decline.

However, near-term the catalysts for another sharp move lower might be lacking.

Marc Chandler, analyst at Bannockburn FX, explains the mini budget was not a surprise to markets: "Truss had been critical of Sunak's tax increases. She had campaigned in part on reversing them. Most of the tax cuts including in the last week's budget announcement were that."

He further explains the policy mix of fiscal stimulus and monetary tightening pursued by the UK is the same policy mix under Reagan-Volcker when Germany had when the Berlin Wall came down and unification was pursued.

The U.S. also experienced that mix with Trump's tax cuts and tighter Federal Reserve policy.

"That policy mix is associated with an appreciating currency, even if not immediately. While some have been very critical of the UK efforts, and it is a gamble, but like a losing trade is an orphan and a winning trade has many parents, so too in politics," says Chandler. "In a favourable turn of event, including lower energy prices and stronger growth, the gamble would pay off."